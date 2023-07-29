Social media reacts to Auburn flipping 5-star WR Perry Thompson from Alabama

There is not another team in the country hotter than the Auburn Tigers on the recruiting trail.

Hugh Freeze and Co. just pulled off one of the biggest recruiting wins in the program’s history, flipping five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson from Alabama. He is the second recruit Auburn landed during Big Cat Weekend and the third in the past four days.

Fellow five-star Demarcus Riddick got it started on Wednesday, flipping from Georgia, and four-star wide receiver Malcolm Simmons committed to Auburn earlier Saturday afternoon.

With the three commitments, Auburn now has the No. 17 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite and is one of just seven programs to have multiple five-star commitments. Their average player rating of 91.85 is the fifth best in the country.

The Auburn fans, who were already fired up about landing Simmons, were ecstatic to learn about Thompson picking Auburn and took to social media to celebrate, here are their top reactions.

2024 Five Star WR Perry Thompson has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn, per @Hayesfawcett3 Two Five Star commits this week for WDE🦅 pic.twitter.com/gNitOz0Szw — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 29, 2023

5⭐️ WR Perry Thompson has FLIPPED his commitment from aLabama to Auburn! 🏈 No. 4 player in AL

🏈 No. 8 WR Nationally

🏈 No. 32 Player Nationally pic.twitter.com/589iAD4DmU — TorresOnAuburn 🥶 (@TorresOnAuburn) July 29, 2023

BOOOOOOOOOOOM!!! AUBURN LANDS 5 ⭐️ ALABAMA COMMIT WR PERRY THOMPSON! Hugh Freeze is taking what he wants, when he wants 🥶 #WarEagle #Auburn pic.twitter.com/i1BEUk8SPJ — HFB Media Coverage (@HFBAUMedia) July 29, 2023

WOW!! 5-star WR Perry Thompson has just flipped from Alabama to Auburn. 🦅 Thompson is Auburn’s 2nd 5-star commit in 4 days 🤩 AUBURN FOOTBALL IS BACK LADIES AND GENTLEMEN. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FNxFQmzwE0 — Auburn Recruiting (@RecruitingWde) July 29, 2023

No chance in hell Auburn flips LB Demarcus Riddick and WR Perry Thompson without Hugh Freeze and his staff in place. — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) July 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire