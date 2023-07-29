Social media reacts to Auburn flipping 5-star WR Perry Thompson from Alabama

Breaking News:

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

There is not another team in the country hotter than the Auburn Tigers on the recruiting trail.

Hugh Freeze and Co. just pulled off one of the biggest recruiting wins in the program’s history, flipping five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson from Alabama. He is the second recruit Auburn landed during Big Cat Weekend and the third in the past four days.

Fellow five-star Demarcus Riddick got it started on Wednesday, flipping from Georgia, and four-star wide receiver Malcolm Simmons committed to Auburn earlier Saturday afternoon. 

With the three commitments, Auburn now has the No. 17 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite and is one of just seven programs to have multiple five-star commitments. Their average player rating of 91.85 is the fifth best in the country.

The Auburn fans, who were already fired up about landing Simmons, were ecstatic to learn about Thompson picking Auburn and took to social media to celebrate, here are their top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire