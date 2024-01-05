Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn firing OC Philip Montgomery

JD McCarthy
·4 min read

For the seventh straight season, Auburn is looking for a new offensive coordinator. This time, the Tigers are replacing Philip Montgomery, who Hugh Freeze announced would not be returning for a second season on the Plains Friday afternoon.

The move was hardly surprising as Auburn’s offense struggled throughout the 2023 season. The Tigers finished 11th in the SEC in points per game and yards per play. They were even worse at throwing the ball, finishing last in the conference in yards per game but throwing the most interceptions.

Freeze’s decision to move on from Montgomery fired up the Auburn fan base, who took to social media to react to the move. Here is a look at some of the top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire