Social media reacts to Auburn firing OC Philip Montgomery

For the seventh straight season, Auburn is looking for a new offensive coordinator. This time, the Tigers are replacing Philip Montgomery, who Hugh Freeze announced would not be returning for a second season on the Plains Friday afternoon.

The move was hardly surprising as Auburn’s offense struggled throughout the 2023 season. The Tigers finished 11th in the SEC in points per game and yards per play. They were even worse at throwing the ball, finishing last in the conference in yards per game but throwing the most interceptions.

Freeze’s decision to move on from Montgomery fired up the Auburn fan base, who took to social media to react to the move. Here is a look at some of the top reactions.

The Auburn OC job is like being the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher — Gabe Keeter 🦚 (@gabe_keeter) January 5, 2024

i continue to be amazed at how crappy we are at hiring assistant coaches — joshdub (@joshdub_) January 5, 2024

Wow Bo Nix as Auburn’s next OC — Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) January 5, 2024

We’re about to have to start charging $25 for hamburgers too https://t.co/PUJx8D2Ijs — Darcie (@wardamndarcie) January 5, 2024

Think I would be a little salty if a guy hired me, failed to provide me with a playable QB, and spent the entire season and bowl game talking to reporters about how much better things would be if he could be more involved with the offense https://t.co/7Gr6zyqY4p — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 5, 2024

It’s that time of year again. Auburn football can’t ignore us this time. Drunk Aubie for OC #DrunkAubieForOC — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) January 5, 2024

would not be opposed to seeing hugh take over the offense and hire someone to stand there and look pretty and make sure we don’t have color-themed games moving forward. — Scott Lowery (@ScottLowery94) January 5, 2024

If we hire Craig, he can recruit at a high level while Freeze completely runs the offense. — Kurt Cobarner 🦚 (@KurtCobarner) January 5, 2024

Auburn has fallen from the ranks of the elite because the program has stunk offensively. Finished top-half of SEC in total O + PPG only 5x since winning the national title. One QB has thrown 20 or more TD passes since Cam Newton. Now, 7th straight different OC in 2024. #WDE pic.twitter.com/7UdlmtHMhz — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) January 5, 2024

There is one person and one person only I want to see as Auburn’s next OC: Come home Coach Dameyune Craig. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/0OcpwId5kk — Johnny (@jrptigers) January 5, 2024

I think Freeze goes one of three routes with OC: he moves Austin back onto the field, he reunites with Matt Luke, or hires Jimbo Fisher for $35K and saves Auburn a ton of scratch. — GLENN DANZIG FOREVER (@LonelyTalegater) January 5, 2024

I’m hearing it a lot….of course I keep saying aloud “Ryan Grubb Auburn OC” over and over in my office. — hater (@leftybarner) January 5, 2024

Mixed feelings tbqh. Our offense left much to be desired, and it at like appeared that when Freeze had more control our offense did better (tho I'm not sure that's all it was). But we've also had a different OC every year since 2018. Important to get this hire right this time. https://t.co/kscI1CW5sg — Ryan (@RyanHampton) January 5, 2024

I really hope our next OC is good and sticks around a couple years — Auburn Mike (@Auburnmiked) January 5, 2024

After that bowl showing, I’m just thankful my ass didn’t get fired from Auburn — BARNING HARD (6-7) (@IAMBARNINGHARD) January 5, 2024

I'll always believe I could be a fairly decent offensive coordinator by simply running the other team's plays that just worked against our defense. — My burner account (@AubElvis) January 5, 2024

It’s mind-boggling that we’ve had essentially 5 offensive coordinators since Chad Morris. — Van Allen Plexico (@VanAllenPlexico) January 5, 2024

Even Steven Leath thinks this is bad. https://t.co/fFyOgnfGUi — 🦚Fire Hugh Freeze🦚 (@Jonny_Dent) January 5, 2024

