Social Media reacts to Auburn’s dramatic win over Florida

It was far from easy but No. 23 Auburn opened SEC play with a win Wednesday night, taking down the Florida Gators 61-58.

It was a back-and-forth affair inside an electric Neville Arena, the Tigers led 59-58 with under 30 seconds to play but a Jaylin Williams turnover gave the Gators a chance to pull off the upset.

Chris Moore made sure that didn’t happen, stealing the ball and finding Wendell Green Jr. for a layup to seal the win.

The Tigers are now 11-2 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play. With yet another dramatic win the Tigers had social media buzzing after the game, here are the top reactions.

OMG!!!! Ugly but I'll take it! WDE! — Chris Hough 🦚 (@Auburntigers86) December 29, 2022

Don’t tweet me unless your basketball team is 11-2 💅. #Auburn #WarEagle Side note: my heart and nerves are not well — Scott Lowery 🦚 (@ScottLowery94) December 29, 2022

Come on Auburn Basketball, just win — Mando9 (@HeyMando9) December 29, 2022

Auburn basketball is stressful 😅😅 — REDTEAM RYAN‼️ (@tRYANbeme) December 29, 2022

Still waiting on things to click with this Auburn basketball team, the youngsters really need to step it up for AU to be able to make a run in Feb-March. — WillOfFortune11🦅 (@WFortune78) December 29, 2022

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 29, 2022

When did SEC Basketball get so good? This Florida / Auburn game has been such a fun watch — aaron (@servant_117) December 29, 2022

I know the game sucked and we looked bad but it can not be stated enough how impressive Johni Broome played against a top 5 center in the SEC. He had a hell of a game and was the reason we won tonight. 1-0 in SEC play. Let’s go — Chase Lee (@clee1921) December 29, 2022

The goat saving us, nothing new — Johni Broome Fan Account 🥶 (@JPScottIV) December 29, 2022

Chris Moore had a great game. Makes all the smart little plays. Which all go away when a couple of guys come off our bench unfortunately — jeramye (@jeramye) December 29, 2022

Chris Moore stepping up to the plate when no one picked him to be the starting small forward has been huge. The guy brings an energy this team needs — Alex Husting (@AlexHusting) December 29, 2022

Auburn Basketball does absolutely nothing the easy way…#auburnfootball @thewarrapport — Mike G. (@mikegittens) December 29, 2022

Neither my heart nor my liver are healthy enough for this brand of Auburn Basketball. — Captain Friendly (@Capt_Friendly) December 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire