Social Media reacts to Auburn’s dramatic win over Florida

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

It was far from easy but No. 23 Auburn opened SEC play with a win Wednesday night, taking down the Florida Gators 61-58.

It was a back-and-forth affair inside an electric Neville Arena, the Tigers led 59-58 with under 30 seconds to play but a Jaylin Williams turnover gave the Gators a chance to pull off the upset.

Chris Moore made sure that didn’t happen, stealing the ball and finding Wendell Green Jr. for a layup to seal the win.

The Tigers are now 11-2 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play. With yet another dramatic win the Tigers had social media buzzing after the game, here are the top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

