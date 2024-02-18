Advertisement
breaking news:

Curry heats up! Steph edges Sabrina in 3-point duel

Social media reacts to Auburn’s disappointing showing against Kentucky

Taylor Jones
·3 min read
1

There was plenty of buildup to Saturday’s game between No. 12 Auburn and No. 20 Kentucky. The game itself, however, did not live up to the hype.

Kentucky jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in its 70-59 win over Auburn on Saturday. Auburn shot just 31% from the field and allowed the Wildcats to score 23 additional points off of 11 turnovers.

As expected, fans were not pleased with the outcome of Saturday’s pivotal SEC contest. From officiating to Jaylin Williams’ injury to the result of the game itself, Auburn fans aired their frustrations over social media.

Here are the best social reactions to Auburn’s loss to Kentucky.

The final horn has sounded

Not cool, Jon

Nothing went right

Just not Auburn's night

Will Auburn's life blood return next week?

Can't win like that

Because it always works

Trying to stay positive

A lot of questionable calls

Some never stopped

Just was not our night

Coming from you, it means a ton

Better than tents

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire