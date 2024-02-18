Social media reacts to Auburn’s disappointing showing against Kentucky
There was plenty of buildup to Saturday’s game between No. 12 Auburn and No. 20 Kentucky. The game itself, however, did not live up to the hype.
Kentucky jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in its 70-59 win over Auburn on Saturday. Auburn shot just 31% from the field and allowed the Wildcats to score 23 additional points off of 11 turnovers.
As expected, fans were not pleased with the outcome of Saturday’s pivotal SEC contest. From officiating to Jaylin Williams’ injury to the result of the game itself, Auburn fans aired their frustrations over social media.
Here are the best social reactions to Auburn’s loss to Kentucky.
The final horn has sounded
Final
59-70 pic.twitter.com/lEyLtowQ6M
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 18, 2024
Not cool, Jon
I've said it before and I'll say it again: This rendition of Kentucky reminds me of the 2013-14 season.
Ultra talented roster that took some time to play consistent basketball.
We all remember where that team finished.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 18, 2024
Nothing went right
Beating ourselves tonight. Plenty of wide open looks but just can’t buy a basket.
More importantly, hope Jaylin is ok…
— AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) February 18, 2024
Just not Auburn's night
Played terrible in all aspects at home with GameDay there. Couldn't buy a bucket. Lost our 2nd best player. Handed the conference title to our biggest rival on a silver platter. Absolutely terrible night.
— 🦚Fire Hugh Freeze🦚 (@Jonny_Dent) February 18, 2024
Will Auburn's life blood return next week?
Just not our night man.. outcome of this game is the least of my concerns now, just hope Jaylin is okay.
— Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) February 18, 2024
Can't win like that
why are we taking step back 3s in the corner when we can't by a bucket?
— BOOGer McAuburn (@TWRIkeJones) February 18, 2024
Because it always works
Ah, yes.
The ole’ “CMO-out, Berman-in” procedure.
— Harrison Tarr (@ByHarrisonTarr) February 17, 2024
Trying to stay positive
Nothing much has gone right tonight🤦🏻♂️
I enjoyed this long home streak while it lasted, it was awesome to see‼️
On to the next game✌🏻 WDE 🦅 pic.twitter.com/BpJn4mri2k
— Jeremy (@SouthernFB1993) February 18, 2024
A lot of questionable calls
Refs are bad in this Kentucky/ Auburn game.
Both sides. It’s just horrible.
— Jon (@JonSpor11) February 18, 2024
Some never stopped
Ladies and gentlemen, I have begun drinking
— Auburn Mike (@Auburnmiked) February 18, 2024
Just was not our night
Kentucky is not doing anything special defensively. Auburn is just missing wide open shots. Not something we're accustomed to seeing in Neville Arena.
— Dustin (@DMichaud28) February 18, 2024
Coming from you, it means a ton
Auburn literally has the best fanbase on the entire planet. The atmosphere at every single one of their sporting events is off the charts. They really are an everything school.
— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) February 18, 2024
Better than tents
Auburn could build a house with all these bricks
— Dairy Garcia 🥛 (@PoweredByComedy) February 18, 2024