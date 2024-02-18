Social media reacts to Auburn’s disappointing showing against Kentucky

There was plenty of buildup to Saturday’s game between No. 12 Auburn and No. 20 Kentucky. The game itself, however, did not live up to the hype.

Kentucky jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in its 70-59 win over Auburn on Saturday. Auburn shot just 31% from the field and allowed the Wildcats to score 23 additional points off of 11 turnovers.

As expected, fans were not pleased with the outcome of Saturday’s pivotal SEC contest. From officiating to Jaylin Williams’ injury to the result of the game itself, Auburn fans aired their frustrations over social media.

Here are the best social reactions to Auburn’s loss to Kentucky.

The final horn has sounded

Not cool, Jon

I've said it before and I'll say it again: This rendition of Kentucky reminds me of the 2013-14 season. Ultra talented roster that took some time to play consistent basketball. We all remember where that team finished. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 18, 2024

Nothing went right

Beating ourselves tonight. Plenty of wide open looks but just can’t buy a basket. More importantly, hope Jaylin is ok… — AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) February 18, 2024

Just not Auburn's night

Played terrible in all aspects at home with GameDay there. Couldn't buy a bucket. Lost our 2nd best player. Handed the conference title to our biggest rival on a silver platter. Absolutely terrible night. — 🦚Fire Hugh Freeze🦚 (@Jonny_Dent) February 18, 2024

Will Auburn's life blood return next week?

Just not our night man.. outcome of this game is the least of my concerns now, just hope Jaylin is okay. — Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) February 18, 2024

Can't win like that

why are we taking step back 3s in the corner when we can't by a bucket? — BOOGer McAuburn (@TWRIkeJones) February 18, 2024

Because it always works

Ah, yes. The ole’ “CMO-out, Berman-in” procedure. — Harrison Tarr (@ByHarrisonTarr) February 17, 2024

Trying to stay positive

Nothing much has gone right tonight🤦🏻‍♂️

I enjoyed this long home streak while it lasted, it was awesome to see‼️

On to the next game✌🏻 WDE 🦅 pic.twitter.com/BpJn4mri2k — Jeremy (@SouthernFB1993) February 18, 2024

A lot of questionable calls

Refs are bad in this Kentucky/ Auburn game. Both sides. It’s just horrible. — Jon (@JonSpor11) February 18, 2024

Some never stopped

Ladies and gentlemen, I have begun drinking — Auburn Mike (@Auburnmiked) February 18, 2024

Just was not our night

Kentucky is not doing anything special defensively. Auburn is just missing wide open shots. Not something we're accustomed to seeing in Neville Arena. — Dustin (@DMichaud28) February 18, 2024

Coming from you, it means a ton

Auburn literally has the best fanbase on the entire planet. The atmosphere at every single one of their sporting events is off the charts. They really are an everything school. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) February 18, 2024

Better than tents

Auburn could build a house with all these bricks — Dairy Garcia 🥛 (@PoweredByComedy) February 18, 2024

