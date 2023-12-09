Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn crushing Indiana

Auburn’s Holiday Hoopsgiving game against Indiana got off to a rough start with Indiana coming out red-hot and storming out to a 2-10 lead in the first seven minutes of action. From that point on it was all Auburn as the Tigers took over and won 104-76 Saturday in Atlanta.

Six different Tigers scored in double figures with Jaylin Williams and Aden Holloway leading the way with 24 points apiece. Auburn shot a blistering 48.3% (14-29) from deep and 87% (20-23) from the free-throw line.

The dominant win fired up the Auburn fanbase, which took to social media to celebrate, here is a look at the top reactions.

https://twitter.com/AU_Godfather/status/1733601043353567611

