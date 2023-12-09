Social media reacts to Auburn crushing Indiana

Auburn’s Holiday Hoopsgiving game against Indiana got off to a rough start with Indiana coming out red-hot and storming out to a 2-10 lead in the first seven minutes of action. From that point on it was all Auburn as the Tigers took over and won 104-76 Saturday in Atlanta.

Six different Tigers scored in double figures with Jaylin Williams and Aden Holloway leading the way with 24 points apiece. Auburn shot a blistering 48.3% (14-29) from deep and 87% (20-23) from the free-throw line.

The dominant win fired up the Auburn fanbase, which took to social media to celebrate, here is a look at the top reactions.

How bout them Auburn Tigers!!!!!! #WarEagle — Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) December 9, 2023

IM SO HAPPY THE KIDS HAD FUN — hAUllyjAUllycallie🎄 (@soAUcal) December 9, 2023

Auburn just dropped 100 points and beat Indiana by 28 despite their best player scoring only 2 points😱 Aden Holloway is SPECIAL, and the SEC is on top👏 pic.twitter.com/MgXrXAwvf1 — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) December 9, 2023

Auburn put up 100+ Alabama lost … again Y’all go have a Saturday! War Eagle! — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) December 9, 2023

this is a top-70 team Auburn is obliterating on a neutral floor w/ ~zero scoring from their leading scorer they're very good! — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) December 9, 2023

love when it’s a good kd day — Brice (@dBriceJ) December 9, 2023

Losing to a basketball school from Indiana today would feel so crazy. Cannot imagine how sick I’d be. Auburn beats Indiana 104-76. pic.twitter.com/CL8TL89Moy — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) December 9, 2023

Are we ranked first yet? pic.twitter.com/eCjFTQqorI — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) December 9, 2023

Auburn throttles down to a 104 -76 victory, coming from being down double digits to Indiana in the first half!

Overlooking App State won’t happen again

Team has adjusted, I expect Auburn to make a deep run in the NCAA! Diverse inside out/ defense! Leading nation in Assist #WDE — Alpha_AUmega🐅🦅 (@auburn_maniac) December 9, 2023

AUBURN IS BEATING THE BLUE BLOOD OUTTA INDIANA #WARDAMNEAGLE pic.twitter.com/Jln8l9Mwei — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) December 9, 2023

Some “blueblood” got 100 hung on them today. #WDE — Jeremy Burns (@RegularDude007) December 9, 2023

Auburn just passed the century mark against Hoosiers. This has been an absolute rout. Hoosiers still playing without Xavier Johnson. Jaylin Williams and freshman Aden Holloway both have 24 for Auburn. Gonna have to give the Tigers a very long look for my Top 25. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 9, 2023

Aden Holloway is 5/8 from deep today. If you’re not invested in Auburm futures yet, I would start checking your accounts for bonus bets before SEC play starts in January. This team is deep and very very good. pic.twitter.com/RFsFK0j8Aq — Derek Wagner (@djwagss) December 9, 2023

I love Kd Johnson game and energy he is so fun to watch 🔥pic.twitter.com/WVCpzpYxPv — 💰Tre (@BeItre) December 9, 2023

Report: Hoosier fans around me are annoyed by KD Johnson — Ziggy Sabotkdust (@GuyFlint7) December 9, 2023

Where were you for the

KD Johnson, Aden Holloway, and Jaylin Williams takeover — Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) December 9, 2023

When it’s your day it’s your day and it’s Aden Holloway’s day!! Welcome back! — Will (@ShootyHoopsWill) December 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire