Social media reacts to Auburn crushing Notre Dame in Legends Classic

The Auburn Tigers stayed hot on offense and the defense stepped up Thursday night as they crushed Notre Dame 83-59 in the Legends Classic.

Bruce Pearl inserted Aden Holloway into the starting lineup at point guard and the freshman delivered another great performance. The former five-star scored 15 points and went 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

The change forced Tre Donaldson to come off the bench and he responded with his best game of the season, scoring 10 points and making 5 assists with 0 turnovers.

The win fired up the Auburn fanbase which took to social media to celebrate Auburn’s second-straight win, here is a look at the top reactions.

This is the year. Bruce Pearl has improved so much with these new players. He’s focused. He’s having fun. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a dark horse for the Final Four. — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) November 17, 2023

Aden Holloway. Buy Stock Now. https://t.co/rsD4DiVVtS — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 17, 2023

Tre a hooper man — Hogwarts Dropout Lani (@JusCallMeLani) November 17, 2023

There’s quite a few Barners in NYC for the Legends Classic. Some have said the Legends Classic tournament is second only to the NCAA tournament. — Graham Carr (@grahamcarr2) November 16, 2023

HAHAHAHAHA ADEN — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 17, 2023

Auburn is 40.8% from deep so far this season pic.twitter.com/2ZiWOlzBGw — Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) November 17, 2023

Are we ranked first yet? — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 17, 2023

Auburn is now shooting 41% from three as a team 🎯🔥 — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) November 17, 2023

I love this team’s personality — brandie (@brandieeemac) November 17, 2023

Aden Holloway is so good. Enjoy him while he’s here. — Kyle (@AllAubarn) November 17, 2023

Johni is making that kid look silly — turduncan 🦃 (@whduncan) November 17, 2023

Aden is making me feel things I can put into words 🥹 — Hayden 🦅 (@HFulwood) November 17, 2023

Every time Aden shoots I think it’s going in — BigBarnerBrand 🥶 (@BigBarnerBrand) November 17, 2023

IMO, this @AuburnMBB team has the talent and depth required to become a legit SEC & national championship contender. We just need to avoid injuries and remain selfless & coachable so that we can reach our full potential. #WDE — Andrew McCain (@dragon_mccain) November 17, 2023

the amount of orange and blue in the crowd >>>> in the last two weeks AU fans have been in South Dakota, Tennessee, Arkansas, and now New York supporting our tigers – love to see it — Madison Riggins (@mqriggins) November 17, 2023

HELLOOO TRE DONALDSON 🫣 — The Juice (@thejuiceisgood) November 17, 2023

Wow!! This team is so fun to watch!! And we’ve got point guards!! Plural!!!!! OMG!!! 🏀 — Latisha Durroh (@TishAU) November 17, 2023

War Damn to that — Johni Broome Fan Account (1-1) (@JPScottIV) November 17, 2023

Take your "Tre was a football player" drink, please. — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫_𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 🐯💙 (@barner_burner) November 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire