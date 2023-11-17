Social media reacts to Auburn crushing Notre Dame in Legends Classic
The Auburn Tigers stayed hot on offense and the defense stepped up Thursday night as they crushed Notre Dame 83-59 in the Legends Classic.
Bruce Pearl inserted Aden Holloway into the starting lineup at point guard and the freshman delivered another great performance. The former five-star scored 15 points and went 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
The change forced Tre Donaldson to come off the bench and he responded with his best game of the season, scoring 10 points and making 5 assists with 0 turnovers.
The win fired up the Auburn fanbase which took to social media to celebrate Auburn’s second-straight win, here is a look at the top reactions.
Goodnight from the Big 🍎#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/gH1ccFWpor
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) November 17, 2023
This is the year. Bruce Pearl has improved so much with these new players. He’s focused. He’s having fun. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a dark horse for the Final Four.
— Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) November 17, 2023
Aden Holloway. Buy Stock Now. https://t.co/rsD4DiVVtS
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 17, 2023
Tre a hooper man
— Hogwarts Dropout Lani (@JusCallMeLani) November 17, 2023
There’s quite a few Barners in NYC for the Legends Classic. Some have said the Legends Classic tournament is second only to the NCAA tournament.
— Graham Carr (@grahamcarr2) November 16, 2023
HAHAHAHAHA ADEN
— Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 17, 2023
Auburn is 40.8% from deep so far this season pic.twitter.com/2ZiWOlzBGw
— Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) November 17, 2023
Are we ranked first yet?
— Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 17, 2023
Auburn is now shooting 41% from three as a team 🎯🔥
— Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) November 17, 2023
I love this team’s personality
— brandie (@brandieeemac) November 17, 2023
Aden Holloway is so good. Enjoy him while he’s here.
— Kyle (@AllAubarn) November 17, 2023
Johni is making that kid look silly
— turduncan 🦃 (@whduncan) November 17, 2023
Aden is making me feel things I can put into words 🥹
— Hayden 🦅 (@HFulwood) November 17, 2023
Every time Aden shoots I think it’s going in
— BigBarnerBrand 🥶 (@BigBarnerBrand) November 17, 2023
IMO, this @AuburnMBB team has the talent and depth required to become a legit SEC & national championship contender. We just need to avoid injuries and remain selfless & coachable so that we can reach our full potential. #WDE
— Andrew McCain (@dragon_mccain) November 17, 2023
the amount of orange and blue in the crowd >>>>
in the last two weeks AU fans have been in South Dakota, Tennessee, Arkansas, and now New York supporting our tigers – love to see it
— Madison Riggins (@mqriggins) November 17, 2023
HELLOOO TRE DONALDSON 🫣
— The Juice (@thejuiceisgood) November 17, 2023
Wow!! This team is so fun to watch!! And we’ve got point guards!! Plural!!!!! OMG!!! 🏀
— Latisha Durroh (@TishAU) November 17, 2023
War Damn to that
— Johni Broome Fan Account (1-1) (@JPScottIV) November 17, 2023
Take your "Tre was a football player" drink, please.
— 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫_𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 🐯💙 (@barner_burner) November 17, 2023