Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn crushing Notre Dame in Legends Classic

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

The Auburn Tigers stayed hot on offense and the defense stepped up Thursday night as they crushed Notre Dame 83-59 in the Legends Classic.

Bruce Pearl inserted Aden Holloway into the starting lineup at point guard and the freshman delivered another great performance. The former five-star scored 15 points and went 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

The change forced Tre Donaldson to come off the bench and he responded with his best game of the season, scoring 10 points and making 5 assists with 0 turnovers.

The win fired up the Auburn fanbase which took to social media to celebrate Auburn’s second-straight win, here is a look at the top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire