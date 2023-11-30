Social media reacts to Auburn crushing Virginia Tech in the ACC/SEC Challenge

No matter the time, Auburn fans always make sure that Neville Arene is rocking.

That was the case Wednesday night as the Tigers crushed Virginia Tech 74-57 in front of a sold-out crowd. The crowd was so electric that John Schriffen, who was calling the game for ESPN, lobbied his bosses to return for another game.

Johni Broome treated the fans to one of the best games of his career, scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. It is his third double-double of the season, in just six games.

The dominant win fired up the Auburn fanbase, which took to social media to celebrate, here is a look at some of the top reactions.

6 games in and I am obsessed with this basketball team — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) November 30, 2023

CHANEY, THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY — joshdub (@joshdub_) November 30, 2023

I would die for @ChadBaker2700 — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 30, 2023

Johni is doing whatever* he wants out there. *excluding the FT line — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 30, 2023

Chaney Johnson is a bit raw but he’s got some different in him — Kyle (@AllAubarn) November 30, 2023

this is a perfectly good frontcourt Broome is annihilating, btw — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) November 30, 2023

Love CBM being aggressive — Eli Gravitt (@EliGravitt) November 30, 2023

Auburn is going to beat Virginia Tech and is now playing Enter Sandman. — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) November 30, 2023

Hey refs, we appreciate the free throws, but everyone involved would rather just play basketball. Sincerely,

Literally everyone. — Sir Barnsalot (@barnsalot) November 30, 2023

Defensive intensity 🔥🔥🔥 — Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) November 30, 2023

Neville is rockin 🤩🤩 — brandie (@brandieeemac) November 30, 2023

Any team with “Virginia” in their name catching these hands — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) November 30, 2023

BROOME GAME BROOME GAME BROOME GAME — Holly Jolly Hayden 🎄 (@HFulwood) November 30, 2023

pic.twitter.com/xW5ky4ym6y — Fan of the 5x 🏈 National Champion Auburn Tigers (@_ethanlowrey_) November 30, 2023

I’m crying laughing at the stark contrast in the announcers in Tuscaloosa last night compared to ours tonight lmao — Drew Oldham (@orangeanddrew) November 30, 2023

Great atmosphere tonight at Neville, @RealJayWilliams would be proud #tennismatch — Coe Murdock (@coemurdock) November 30, 2023

No talks of tennis matches in Neville tonight. And definitely no talks of not being tough enough #WarEagle — Colton Wingard (@JCWingard) November 30, 2023

CHANEY JOHNSON, THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY — GIN BLOSSOMS FOREVER (@LonelyTalegater) November 30, 2023

Minute and a half in and the announcers are already talking about how loud it is pic.twitter.com/0kllv6eUVa — BARNING HARD (6-6) (@IAMBARNINGHARD) November 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire