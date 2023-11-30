Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn crushing Virginia Tech in the ACC/SEC Challenge

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

No matter the time, Auburn fans always make sure that Neville Arene is rocking.

That was the case Wednesday night as the Tigers crushed Virginia Tech 74-57 in front of a sold-out crowd. The crowd was so electric that John Schriffen, who was calling the game for ESPN, lobbied his bosses to return for another game.

Johni Broome treated the fans to one of the best games of his career, scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. It is his third double-double of the season, in just six games.

The dominant win fired up the Auburn fanbase, which took to social media to celebrate, here is a look at some of the top reactions.

