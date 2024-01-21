Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn crushing Ole Miss

And then there was one.

With No. 11 Auburn crushing No. 21 Ole Miss 82-59 Saturday night in Neville Arena and Alabama losing to Kentucky, the Tigers now sit alone atop the SEC standings at 5-0. The win was Auburn’s 11th straight, all of which have been by 10 or more points.

The Tigers’ depth was critical as 12 different players scored and their bench outscored Ole Miss’ 40-18. Dylan Cardwell led the charge, scoring 12 points and grabbing three rebounds.

Jaylin Williams had another efficient game, going 5-of-7 from the floor and scoring 13 points. Johni Broome also scored 13 points, to go with five rebounds and three steals.

The game marked the return of Allen Flanigan, who struggled offensively. He scored 10 points but shot 3-of-10 from the floor and committed three turnovers. He wasn’t the only Rebel to have a bad shooting night, they made just 36.8% of their field foals.

The Auburn faithful enjoyed yet another double-digit victory and took to social media to celebrate. Here is a look at the best reactions.

