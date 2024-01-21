Social media reacts to Auburn crushing Ole Miss

And then there was one.

With No. 11 Auburn crushing No. 21 Ole Miss 82-59 Saturday night in Neville Arena and Alabama losing to Kentucky, the Tigers now sit alone atop the SEC standings at 5-0. The win was Auburn’s 11th straight, all of which have been by 10 or more points.

The Tigers’ depth was critical as 12 different players scored and their bench outscored Ole Miss’ 40-18. Dylan Cardwell led the charge, scoring 12 points and grabbing three rebounds.

Jaylin Williams had another efficient game, going 5-of-7 from the floor and scoring 13 points. Johni Broome also scored 13 points, to go with five rebounds and three steals.

The game marked the return of Allen Flanigan, who struggled offensively. He scored 10 points but shot 3-of-10 from the floor and committed three turnovers. He wasn’t the only Rebel to have a bad shooting night, they made just 36.8% of their field foals.

The Auburn faithful enjoyed yet another double-digit victory and took to social media to celebrate. Here is a look at the best reactions.

ITS RAINING 3s IN NEVILLE — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) January 21, 2024

DYLAN YOU BEAUTIFUL SOUL — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) January 21, 2024

Motion to have the jumbotron keep using the retro look for the score and stats @AuburnMBB — Chief (@AUChief) January 21, 2024

I’m beginning to think Jaylin Williams just might be The Terminator or something. Man is a damn machine. — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) January 21, 2024

This is the most unselfish I’ve seen an auburn team play… ever? Just beautiful basketball all the way around. — Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) January 21, 2024

Jaylin having an extremely efficient game. Water is wet. — brandie (@brandieeemac) January 21, 2024

Y’all this is a ranked opponent…and we are beating the absolute brakes off them — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) January 21, 2024

My goodness. We went from sloppy to dominant. Dylan Cardwell is so much fun — Phillip Crain (@PhillipCWDE) January 21, 2024

Dylan Cardwell is the best backup big in the country. And yes, he could start on a lot of other teams in the nation. Acknowledge him. @Dylanupnext__ — Garrett Mashburn (@G_Mashburn) January 21, 2024

Auburn looked absolutely prepared for Ole Miss in this first half. Basketball is fun. — Sir Barnsalot (@barnsalot) January 21, 2024

BANKS OPEN FOR 4 YALL JUST GO AHEAD AND PACK IT UP 😂😂 — Callie🦖 (@soAUcal) January 21, 2024

Jaylin Williams is an absolute menace 🔥 — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) January 21, 2024

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Auburn just battered Ole Miss by 23. Tigers have barely been tested since a road loss at Appalachian State in early December. That should change this week with road games at Alabama and Mississippi State. Another 2-0 week and most questions will have been answered. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 21, 2024

Peace Love Auburn Basketball pic.twitter.com/7zEYY8GygN — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) January 21, 2024

KD ENERGY😤 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire