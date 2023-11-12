Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn crushing Arkansas

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

The Auburn Tigers entered their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks as underdogs but they left zero doubt about who is the better team. Auburn stormed out to a 21-0 lead and cruised to a 48-10 victory.

They dominated in every phase, the offense scored on seven of their first 10 drives, the defense forced two turnovers and the special teams unit even scored a touchdown to complete the rout.

The win is Auburn’s sixth of the season and clinched a bowl appearance for the Tigers, a positive step for the program in Hugh Freeze’s first year on the Plains.

Auburn’s fans were fired up during the game and here are the top reactions on social media.

