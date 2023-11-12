Social media reacts to Auburn crushing Arkansas

The Auburn Tigers entered their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks as underdogs but they left zero doubt about who is the better team. Auburn stormed out to a 21-0 lead and cruised to a 48-10 victory.

They dominated in every phase, the offense scored on seven of their first 10 drives, the defense forced two turnovers and the special teams unit even scored a touchdown to complete the rout.

The win is Auburn’s sixth of the season and clinched a bowl appearance for the Tigers, a positive step for the program in Hugh Freeze’s first year on the Plains.

Auburn’s fans were fired up during the game and here are the top reactions on social media.

And…Auburn covers the O/U themselves. (47.5) — Christian Page (@_ChristianPage) November 11, 2023

WE ARE SO BACK — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 11, 2023

Where did this come from?? WE CAME TO PLAY TODAY — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) November 11, 2023

McLeod is generational bro — Eli Gravitt (@EliGravitt) November 11, 2023

Currently, Auburn is averaging 45 ppg in Fayetteville, Arkansas since 2013. — Josh Black (@JoshuaBBlack) November 11, 2023

Press on the gas and don’t let up — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) November 11, 2023

Do you think that hurt pic.twitter.com/2sEefp4x0G — joshdub (@joshdub_) November 11, 2023

WE ARE SO BACK — Kyle (@AllAubarn) November 11, 2023

Bra moving slow as hell!!!! 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭🤣 — ShiversJr (@V8Blazing) November 11, 2023

Idk what arky is doing out there but it ain’t football. Yeesh. — calliecopia🦃 (@soAUcal) November 11, 2023

The Rivaldo Fairweather All-SEC Campaign is back alive — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) November 11, 2023

RIVALDO FAIRWEATHER FOREVER — GIN BLOSSOMS FOREVER (@LonelyTalegater) November 11, 2023

Can’t forget Jalen McLeod and Marcus Harris either 🫡 https://t.co/P13oTQGEAm — Johnny (@jrptigers) November 11, 2023

JALEN MCLEOD AGAIN SCREAMING OFF TJE EDGE — Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) November 11, 2023

500 yds of offense on the road for this @AuburnFootball team is a heck of an accomplishment. #trendingup #WDE🦅 — Micah H (@_M2dH) November 12, 2023

Some teams don't get better throughout the season! Congrats Coach Freeze, staff and players! @AuburnFootball is for real! These guys are laying the foundation! — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire