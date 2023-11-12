Social media reacts to Auburn crushing Arkansas
The Auburn Tigers entered their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks as underdogs but they left zero doubt about who is the better team. Auburn stormed out to a 21-0 lead and cruised to a 48-10 victory.
They dominated in every phase, the offense scored on seven of their first 10 drives, the defense forced two turnovers and the special teams unit even scored a touchdown to complete the rout.
The win is Auburn’s sixth of the season and clinched a bowl appearance for the Tigers, a positive step for the program in Hugh Freeze’s first year on the Plains.
Auburn’s fans were fired up during the game and here are the top reactions on social media.
And…Auburn covers the O/U themselves. (47.5)
— Christian Page (@_ChristianPage) November 11, 2023
WE ARE SO BACK
— Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 11, 2023
Where did this come from?? WE CAME TO PLAY TODAY
— Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) November 11, 2023
McLeod is generational bro
— Eli Gravitt (@EliGravitt) November 11, 2023
Currently, Auburn is averaging 45 ppg in Fayetteville, Arkansas since 2013.
— Josh Black (@JoshuaBBlack) November 11, 2023
Press on the gas and don’t let up
— Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) November 11, 2023
Do you think that hurt pic.twitter.com/2sEefp4x0G
— joshdub (@joshdub_) November 11, 2023
THREE IN A RO𝐖𝐖𝐖 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ipXhmFL3jo
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 11, 2023
WE ARE SO BACK
— Kyle (@AllAubarn) November 11, 2023
Did Arkansas win? pic.twitter.com/YNlDilkKyK
— Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) November 12, 2023
Bra moving slow as hell!!!! 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭🤣
— ShiversJr (@V8Blazing) November 11, 2023
Idk what arky is doing out there but it ain’t football. Yeesh.
— calliecopia🦃 (@soAUcal) November 11, 2023
The Rivaldo Fairweather All-SEC Campaign is back alive
— Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) November 11, 2023
RIVALDO FAIRWEATHER FOREVER
— GIN BLOSSOMS FOREVER (@LonelyTalegater) November 11, 2023
Can’t stop Keionte Scott 🏃♂️💨@AuburnFootball x 📺 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/pNeLfYtKbk
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 11, 2023
Can’t forget Jalen McLeod and Marcus Harris either 🫡 https://t.co/P13oTQGEAm
— Johnny (@jrptigers) November 11, 2023
JALEN MCLEOD AGAIN SCREAMING OFF TJE EDGE
— Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) November 11, 2023
500 yds of offense on the road for this @AuburnFootball team is a heck of an accomplishment. #trendingup #WDE🦅
— Micah H (@_M2dH) November 12, 2023
👀👀 #WarEagle
— Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) November 11, 2023
Some teams don't get better throughout the season! Congrats Coach Freeze, staff and players! @AuburnFootball is for real! These guys are laying the foundation!
— Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) November 12, 2023