Social media reacts to Auburn’s come-from-behind win over Ole Miss
The No. 16 Auburn Tigers finally earned its first quad 1 win of the season on Saturday by knocking off Ole Miss, 91-77.
The game was not as easy as the final score indicates. The Rebels began the game with two straight three-pointers and led by as many as 13 points in the first half before taking a nine-point lead into the locker room at halftime.
Auburn returned to the court for the second half and put on a clinic to close the game. The Tigers shot 73% from the field in the final 20 minutes and outscored Ole Miss, 56-33.
The Plains are buzzing as Auburn fans are joyous over their team’s win, as well as elated over Ole Miss’ second-half collapse.
It's official
🧹💨#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/4mmz6f5hwi
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 4, 2024
Very cool
Auburn Basketball.
Welcome To The Jungle.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 4, 2024
Road wins are nice
91-77 Away from Neville. Nice.
— Klell "KoolBell" Lawrence (@AUTigerBloggin) February 4, 2024
Everyone comes out for a win
Took an unintentional hiatus from twitter but came back to say I couldn’t be prouder of the effort from this team
— Lauren Nielsen (@laurenn_nielsen) February 4, 2024
Way to blow it, Rebs
Getting outscored by 23 at home in the second half is wild
— Pruce Bearl (@PruceBearl) February 4, 2024
We are not dead yet
THE DEMISE OF AUBURN BASKETBALL WAS GREATLY OVER EXAGGERATED https://t.co/dhGja5FuG3
— maddie (@maddawgsocold) February 4, 2024
This team is capable of great things
I honestly can not believe what I just watched. That entire 2nd half may be the best basketball I’ve seen Auburn play all year…what a boost of confidence for this team! 😤
— Kasey Ray (@kaseyray11) February 4, 2024
It's what we do
Auburn has exposed the 2 biggest issues with this Ole Miss basketball team. They can’t rebound and they leave wide open lanes to the basket.
— Jackson (@GNGJACKSON) February 4, 2024
It's hard to do, actually
Raise your hand if you blew a 13 point lead at home. pic.twitter.com/rqFG5Wqbeq
— Thomas Northcutt (@RealTCutt) February 4, 2024
To The Library!
Where everybody going pic.twitter.com/oJNfSXZR1y
— Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) February 4, 2024
When you figure it out, let us know
how do I frame a video for my fridge pic.twitter.com/u2AoXdiBUd
— Hope Nichols (@hope__nichols) February 4, 2024