Social media reacts to Auburn’s come-from-behind win over Ole Miss

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers finally earned its first quad 1 win of the season on Saturday by knocking off Ole Miss, 91-77.

The game was not as easy as the final score indicates. The Rebels began the game with two straight three-pointers and led by as many as 13 points in the first half before taking a nine-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

Auburn returned to the court for the second half and put on a clinic to close the game. The Tigers shot 73% from the field in the final 20 minutes and outscored Ole Miss, 56-33.

The Plains are buzzing as Auburn fans are joyous over their team’s win, as well as elated over Ole Miss’ second-half collapse.

It's official

Very cool

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 4, 2024

Road wins are nice

91-77 Away from Neville. Nice. — Klell "KoolBell" Lawrence (@AUTigerBloggin) February 4, 2024

Everyone comes out for a win

Took an unintentional hiatus from twitter but came back to say I couldn’t be prouder of the effort from this team — Lauren Nielsen (@laurenn_nielsen) February 4, 2024

Way to blow it, Rebs

Getting outscored by 23 at home in the second half is wild — Pruce Bearl (@PruceBearl) February 4, 2024

We are not dead yet

THE DEMISE OF AUBURN BASKETBALL WAS GREATLY OVER EXAGGERATED https://t.co/dhGja5FuG3 — maddie (@maddawgsocold) February 4, 2024

This team is capable of great things

I honestly can not believe what I just watched. That entire 2nd half may be the best basketball I’ve seen Auburn play all year…what a boost of confidence for this team! 😤 — Kasey Ray (@kaseyray11) February 4, 2024

It's what we do

Auburn has exposed the 2 biggest issues with this Ole Miss basketball team. They can’t rebound and they leave wide open lanes to the basket. — Jackson (@GNGJACKSON) February 4, 2024

It's hard to do, actually

Raise your hand if you blew a 13 point lead at home. pic.twitter.com/rqFG5Wqbeq — Thomas Northcutt (@RealTCutt) February 4, 2024

To The Library!

When you figure it out, let us know

how do I frame a video for my fridge pic.twitter.com/u2AoXdiBUd — Hope Nichols (@hope__nichols) February 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire