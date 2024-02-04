Advertisement
Social media reacts to Auburn’s come-from-behind win over Ole Miss

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers finally earned its first quad 1 win of the season on Saturday by knocking off Ole Miss, 91-77.

The game was not as easy as the final score indicates. The Rebels began the game with two straight three-pointers and led by as many as 13 points in the first half before taking a nine-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

Auburn returned to the court for the second half and put on a clinic to close the game. The Tigers shot 73% from the field in the final 20 minutes and outscored Ole Miss, 56-33.

The Plains are buzzing as Auburn fans are joyous over their team’s win, as well as elated over Ole Miss’ second-half collapse.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire