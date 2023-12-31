Advertisement

Social Media reacts to Auburn’s blowout win over Chattanooga

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

After experiencing a disheartening performance by Auburn football, Auburn fans were able to drown their sorrows in an Auburn basketball victory.

Auburn controlled Saturday night’s game from the opening tip and cruised to a 101-66 win over Chattanooga.

It was a fun night overall, as 12 Tigers managed to score at least one point in the game. Jaylin Williams led the team in points with 21, followed by Johni Broome’s 18 points and Chad Baker-Mazara’s 13.

The Tigers dominated several categories such as rebounds, bench points, and field goal percentage in Saturday’s win.

Auburn fans were very excited to share their thoughts about the win on social media. Here are the best social media reactions to Auburn’s win over Chattanooga.

