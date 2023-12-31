Social Media reacts to Auburn’s blowout win over Chattanooga

After experiencing a disheartening performance by Auburn football, Auburn fans were able to drown their sorrows in an Auburn basketball victory.

Auburn controlled Saturday night’s game from the opening tip and cruised to a 101-66 win over Chattanooga.

It was a fun night overall, as 12 Tigers managed to score at least one point in the game. Jaylin Williams led the team in points with 21, followed by Johni Broome’s 18 points and Chad Baker-Mazara’s 13.

The Tigers dominated several categories such as rebounds, bench points, and field goal percentage in Saturday’s win.

Auburn fans were very excited to share their thoughts about the win on social media. Here are the best social media reactions to Auburn’s win over Chattanooga.

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 31, 2023

Auburn basketball is my favorite security blanket pic.twitter.com/axCOG1Qyft — boosky 🏴‍☠️ (@sheabooskyy) December 31, 2023

He gets the people going‼️ pic.twitter.com/NJ19ECa1zj — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) December 31, 2023

Auburn basketball knows just how to cheer us up pic.twitter.com/Dy8U3V5T78 — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) December 31, 2023

Auburn Basketball has a way of piecing my heart back together — Hope Nichols (@hope__nichols) December 31, 2023

There have been Auburn basketball teams in the years I've followed closely that Jaylin Williams would be THE superstar on the floor for them. — Van Allen Plexico (@VanAllenPlexico) December 31, 2023

Can I just say, thank God for basketball — Auburn Mike (@Auburnmiked) December 31, 2023

Today Auburn football played below expectations, and Auburn basketball exceeded expectations, just as it has been for the last several years — Ryan Lavoie (@ryanlavoie0) December 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire