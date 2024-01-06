Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn blowing out Arkansas

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

Auburn started SEC play with a statement, crushing Arkansas 83-51 to pick up its seventh straight win.

The 32-point margin of victory is the biggest ever by a visiting team in Bud Walton Arena and Auburn’s sixth-ever win in the venue. The Tigers are now 11-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

Chad Baker-Mazara scored a game-high 16 points off of the bench to lead Auburn’s offense. After going scoreless in the first half, Johni Broome scored 14 points after the break to help spark the rout.

The win fired up the Auburn fanbase, which took to social media to celebrate the statement win, here is a look at some of their top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire