Social media reacts to Auburn blowing out Arkansas

Auburn started SEC play with a statement, crushing Arkansas 83-51 to pick up its seventh straight win.

The 32-point margin of victory is the biggest ever by a visiting team in Bud Walton Arena and Auburn’s sixth-ever win in the venue. The Tigers are now 11-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

Chad Baker-Mazara scored a game-high 16 points off of the bench to lead Auburn’s offense. After going scoreless in the first half, Johni Broome scored 14 points after the break to help spark the rout.

The win fired up the Auburn fanbase, which took to social media to celebrate the statement win, here is a look at some of their top reactions.

Took the Super Bowl, see y'all back in Neville🤪#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/wklDVHCV9V — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) January 6, 2024

Can’t take the credit for this one, but Chad has a new nickname when he’s playing like this. We gotta call him ICBM because he’s going nuclear — Ryan Sterritt 🦚 (@RyanSSterritt) January 6, 2024

👀Not looking good for yall! https://t.co/yT1SIx4wrm — WENDELL GREEN JR ✞❤️‍🩹 (@icyywen) January 6, 2024

CBM is like having an auburn Twitter troll on the court but they can play basketball — Johni Broome Fan Account (Barn Cheatin) (@JPScottIV) January 6, 2024

Are we ranked first yet? pic.twitter.com/c6xgrPoaIK — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) January 6, 2024

War Damn Road Win!!!!! @AuburnMBB — Mike Burgomaster (@MikeBurgomaster) January 6, 2024

Auburn defeats Arkansas 83-51 in Bud Walton Arena. The largest home margin of defeat in the arena’s history. Previous largest home loss in conference play was 15 points. Eric Musselman’s worst home defeat ever. pic.twitter.com/UE0ZHszyqP — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) January 6, 2024

Absolutely cathartic performance — joshdub (@joshdub_) January 6, 2024

This may not be Eric Musselman's best team at Arkansas, but what Auburn did today at Bud Walton Arena is unheard of. Anxious to see if Bruce Pearl's team will eventually join Kentucky and Tennessee atop the SEC. https://t.co/I4sa6G3Imy — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 6, 2024

This Super Bowl was Super Boring. You love to see it. War Damn 😎 — Jacqui Pearl (@JacquiPearl5) January 6, 2024

We just gave Arkansas the worst loss in Bud Walton Arena history! 😂😂 You love to see it. WDE! — Auburn Tweeter (@Auburn_Tweeter) January 6, 2024

Emptying the bench AT ARKANSAS 😂😂😂 — Hal Baird’s Burner (@HardBarn) January 6, 2024

A quiet Bud Walton is the best sound ever — newyeAUr,samecallie🎊 (@soAUcal) January 6, 2024

GET THESE PIGS OFF OUR COURT‼️ 🚫🐗 pic.twitter.com/vDbNQ67V4u — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) January 6, 2024

Auburn just put on a CLINIC and decimated Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena! This is the biggest home loss in Arkansas HISTORY… Auburn is the deepest team in the country.🔥 pic.twitter.com/uShWEeg2ja — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) January 6, 2024

the largest win margin for an away team in Bud Walton Arena history 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀💀💀🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️😂😂😂😂😂🫵🏻🫵🏻🫵🏻🫵🏻🫵🏻🫵🏻 — brandie (@brandieeemac) January 6, 2024

Is Muss going to take his shirt off and swing it around?? I think he should. — Kyle (@AllAubarn) January 6, 2024

god I love kd — Brice (@dBriceJ) January 6, 2024

WE MADE HISTORY. WORST LOSS IN BUD WALTON ARENA EVER. pic.twitter.com/EYInyXIYjD — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) January 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire