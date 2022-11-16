Social media reacts to Auburn’s blow out win over Winthrop

The Plains are buzzing after Auburn’s 89-65 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night at Neville Arena.

The win was a dominating effort, which is something that Auburn fans were hoping to see after the Tigers’ poor offensive outings in the first two games.

The game saw Johni Broome have his “breakout” performance, as he recorded a double-double by scoring 18 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Wendell Green dropped 16 points in the win as well. Freshman Chance Westry saw 17 minutes of action in his Auburn debut and scored five points before getting into foul trouble.

Auburn fans showed their excitement during and after Tuesday’s win. Here is a look at the best tweets following Auburn’s win over Winthrop on Tuesday.

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 16, 2022

Bruce Pearl could sell ice to a polar bear. Love how he represents Auburn. — Barner Burner 🦚 🅿️ (@barner_burner) November 16, 2022

Chance Westry has elite court vision — Ethan Williams (@EWilliams_22) November 16, 2022

god knew we would be too powerful if we could make free throws — de🅿️ressed Auburn Fan (@AuburnHatesMe) November 16, 2022

We ranked first yet? — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 16, 2022

Bruce absolutely selling Auburn HARD to any potential head football coach right now. You love to see it. — Squid 🦚 (@AUSquid) November 16, 2022

18 minutes, 18 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 steals. Johni Broome is him. — Jay Phillips (@aubawn) November 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire