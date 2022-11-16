Social media reacts to Auburn’s blow out win over Winthrop

Taylor Jones
The Plains are buzzing after Auburn’s 89-65 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night at Neville Arena.

The win was a dominating effort, which is something that Auburn fans were hoping to see after the Tigers’ poor offensive outings in the first two games.

The game saw Johni Broome have his “breakout” performance, as he recorded a double-double by scoring 18 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Wendell Green dropped 16 points in the win as well. Freshman Chance Westry saw 17 minutes of action in his Auburn debut and scored five points before getting into foul trouble.

Auburn fans showed their excitement during and after Tuesday’s win. Here is a look at the best tweets following Auburn’s win over Winthrop on Tuesday.

