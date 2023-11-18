Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn beating St. Bonaventure, winning the Legends Classic

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

For the second time in program history, Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers have won the Legends Classic. The Tigers beat St. Bonaventure 77-60 Friday night in Brooklyn, New York to win the two-game tournament.

Despite getting outscored 32-29 in the second half, Auburn’s strong performance in the opening half was enough to carry the day. Johni Broome scored a game-high 18 points and was named the tournament MVP after averaging 16.5 points in the two games.

Jaylin Williams and Denver Jones also scored in double figures, Williams added 10 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season. Jones was a perfect 3-of-3 from behind the arc in the game.

The Auburn faithful were fired up after winning the Legends Classic, here are the top reactions.

https://twitter.com/soAUcal/status/1725700522827464959

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire