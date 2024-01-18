Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn beating Vanderbilt

JD McCarthy
Auburn keeps stacking double-digit wins.

After beating Vanderbilt 80-65 Tuesday night, the Tigers have now won 10 straight games, all by at least 10 points.

Jaylin Williams had another monster game to lead Auburn to victory, scoring a game-high 21 points to go with eight rebounds. The senior did not miss a shot, going 7-of-7 from the floor and making all five of his free throw attempts.

Johni Broome also had a big game, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. He wasn’t Auburn’s only center who had a memorable game, Dylan Cardwell scored a career-high 12 points to go with six rebounds and two blocks.

The win fired up the Auburn fans, who took to social media to celebrate. Here is a look at some of the top reactions.

