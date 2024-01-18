Social media reacts to Auburn beating Vanderbilt

Auburn keeps stacking double-digit wins.

After beating Vanderbilt 80-65 Tuesday night, the Tigers have now won 10 straight games, all by at least 10 points.

Jaylin Williams had another monster game to lead Auburn to victory, scoring a game-high 21 points to go with eight rebounds. The senior did not miss a shot, going 7-of-7 from the floor and making all five of his free throw attempts.

Johni Broome also had a big game, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. He wasn’t Auburn’s only center who had a memorable game, Dylan Cardwell scored a career-high 12 points to go with six rebounds and two blocks.

The win fired up the Auburn fans, who took to social media to celebrate. Here is a look at some of the top reactions.

https://twitter.com/soAUcal/status/1747832793223115043

This team is so good. They really just surprise me every game, it’s unreal — Kyle (@AllAubarn) January 18, 2024

Can’t speak highly enough of jaylins improvement to this year. — Eli Gravitt (@EliGravitt) January 18, 2024

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 18, 2024

JALYIN AND DENVER THEY HAVE FAMILIES — AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) January 18, 2024

Are we ranked first yet? pic.twitter.com/rQfCOKSLoL — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) January 18, 2024

Jaylin Williams has improved so much in this new offense — Jay Phillips (@aubawn) January 18, 2024

I very much enjoy watching Auburn Basketball! — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) January 18, 2024

10 straight wins for @AuburnMBB All by double digits. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 18, 2024

Road Win in the Music City!!! #Wareagle — Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) January 18, 2024

this made me feel things pic.twitter.com/bY05ahZXJq — de🅿️ressed Auburn Fan (@AuburnHatesMe) January 18, 2024

We need to have a discussion about J-Will. He is the leader this team needed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mKJZ1mtW16 — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) January 18, 2024

just gaslight johni before the game that it’s actually the 2nd half and he might score 40 a game — Brice (@dBriceJ) January 18, 2024

Does anyone enjoy playing basketball more than Dylan Cardwell? — Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) January 18, 2024

Absolutely love how Cardwell has fixed his free throws. Put in the work. Improved by like 30%. — Sir Barnsalot (@barnsalot) January 18, 2024

Honestly don’t think we have seen this team play its best basketball yet. This team is scary good. — Johni Broome Fan Account (Barn Cheatin) (@JPScottIV) January 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire