Social media reacts to Auburn beating Vanderbilt
Auburn keeps stacking double-digit wins.
After beating Vanderbilt 80-65 Tuesday night, the Tigers have now won 10 straight games, all by at least 10 points.
Jaylin Williams had another monster game to lead Auburn to victory, scoring a game-high 21 points to go with eight rebounds. The senior did not miss a shot, going 7-of-7 from the floor and making all five of his free throw attempts.
Johni Broome also had a big game, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. He wasn’t Auburn’s only center who had a memorable game, Dylan Cardwell scored a career-high 12 points to go with six rebounds and two blocks.
The win fired up the Auburn fans, who took to social media to celebrate. Here is a look at some of the top reactions.
That 4-0 feeling🕺#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/hfGXPhsZfs
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) January 18, 2024
https://twitter.com/soAUcal/status/1747832793223115043
Jaylin pic.twitter.com/nGTAOWVoNa
— joshdub (@joshdub_) January 18, 2024
This team is so good. They really just surprise me every game, it’s unreal
— Kyle (@AllAubarn) January 18, 2024
Can’t speak highly enough of jaylins improvement to this year.
— Eli Gravitt (@EliGravitt) January 18, 2024
Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 18, 2024
JALYIN AND DENVER THEY HAVE FAMILIES
— AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) January 18, 2024
Are we ranked first yet? pic.twitter.com/rQfCOKSLoL
— Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) January 18, 2024
Jaylin Williams has improved so much in this new offense
— Jay Phillips (@aubawn) January 18, 2024
I very much enjoy watching Auburn Basketball!
— Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) January 18, 2024
10 straight wins for @AuburnMBB
All by double digits.
— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 18, 2024
Road Win in the Music City!!! #Wareagle
— Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) January 18, 2024
this made me feel things pic.twitter.com/bY05ahZXJq
— de🅿️ressed Auburn Fan (@AuburnHatesMe) January 18, 2024
GOAATTTTT @iso__jaywill pic.twitter.com/6HvDJSwypB
— Ace 🦅 (@AceWDE) January 18, 2024
We need to have a discussion about J-Will. He is the leader this team needed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mKJZ1mtW16
— Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) January 18, 2024
just gaslight johni before the game that it’s actually the 2nd half and he might score 40 a game
— Brice (@dBriceJ) January 18, 2024
Does anyone enjoy playing basketball more than Dylan Cardwell?
— Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) January 18, 2024
Absolutely love how Cardwell has fixed his free throws. Put in the work. Improved by like 30%.
— Sir Barnsalot (@barnsalot) January 18, 2024
Honestly don’t think we have seen this team play its best basketball yet. This team is scary good.
— Johni Broome Fan Account (Barn Cheatin) (@JPScottIV) January 18, 2024