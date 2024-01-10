Social media reacts to Auburn beating Texas A&M

It wasn’t easy, but the Auburn Tigers took down the Texas A&M Aggies Tuesday night in Neville Arena. It is Auburn’s eighth straight win and they are now 13-2 and 2-0 in SEC play.

It was a poor shooting night from the Tigers, with them making just 39.2% of their field goals and going 5-of-22 from three-point range but their defense stepped up. They forced 19 Texas A&M turnovers and did not let them make a basket in the final nine minutes of the game.

While the rest of the Tigers struggled to score, Jaylin Williams stepped up in a major way, scoring a game-high 22 points and shooting 80% (8-of-10) from the floor to go with eight rebounds.

The win fired up the Auburn fanbase and they took to social media to celebrate, here is a look at some of the top reactions.

This town ain’t big enough for the both of us 👎 pic.twitter.com/VxMhFboWi4 — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) January 10, 2024

WIN AND COVER VS BUZZ WILLIAMS 13-2, we move 🫶 pic.twitter.com/vEUK2C9Jot — de🅿️ressed Auburn Fan (@AuburnHatesMe) January 10, 2024

How am I supposed to sleep tonight — joshdub (@joshdub_) January 10, 2024

Are we ranked first yet? pic.twitter.com/54Hf0HTSkq — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) January 10, 2024

Ugly wins can be better than pretty wins sometimes. Finish this one off and nobody cares — Kyle (@AllAubarn) January 10, 2024

In an absolutely awful shooting performance, we still covered KenPom spread in a conference game and held the #17 ranked offense to 55 Learn what you can from it, reassure yourselves that we took a *lot* of really good looks that just didn’t fall, and move the hell on war damn — Drew Oldham (@orangeanddrew) January 10, 2024

Gritty, tough conference win and we still won by double digits. I love this team so much 🥹 — brandie (@brandieeemac) January 10, 2024

JAYLIN WILLIAMS FOREVER — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) January 10, 2024

Jaylin Williams has played his role for years. Came off the bench behind star players, NBA players – he waited his turn. He was patient. Quiet. Waited his turn. Worked his butt off. I'm so happy for #2 to see the success he's having this season. — Clint Richardson (@Clintau24) January 10, 2024

Jaylin Williams may end up being one of my favorite Auburn basketball players of all time. — Ashton Crumbley (@ashton_crumb) January 10, 2024

BOY IT FEELS GOOD TO SURVIVE — Auburn Mike (@Auburnmiked) January 10, 2024

LETS GO MAN. Way to clutch up!! Big time win! — Eli Gravitt (@EliGravitt) January 10, 2024

We held A&M without a field goal for the last 10 minutes. That’s impressive to say the least. — Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) January 10, 2024

I’ve definitely had more fun watching previous Auburn basketball games but it is always nice to beat A&M and Buzz Williams. War Damn Eagle. — Graham Carr (@grahamcarr2) January 10, 2024

LETS FREAKING GOOOOOOOOOO I don’t even care that it was ugly. Had to finally beat these dorks — newyeAUr,samecallie🎊 (@soAUcal) January 10, 2024

Jaylin Williams hunting shots and hitting clutch shots is scary (and fun) — Jay Phillips (@aubawn) January 10, 2024

💙🧡 HAVE YOU APPRECIATED JAYLIN WILLIAMS TODAY?! 🧡💙 — Meagan Jones 🦚 (@MegEJones) January 10, 2024

Auburn Basketball. Welcome To The Jungle. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 10, 2024

JWILL SAYS NIGHT NIGHT pic.twitter.com/DXECpE9UVn — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) January 10, 2024

Jaylin Williams is the foundation of this team — Hayden 🦚 (@HFulwood) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire