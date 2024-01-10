Social media reacts to Auburn beating Texas A&M
It wasn’t easy, but the Auburn Tigers took down the Texas A&M Aggies Tuesday night in Neville Arena. It is Auburn’s eighth straight win and they are now 13-2 and 2-0 in SEC play.
It was a poor shooting night from the Tigers, with them making just 39.2% of their field goals and going 5-of-22 from three-point range but their defense stepped up. They forced 19 Texas A&M turnovers and did not let them make a basket in the final nine minutes of the game.
While the rest of the Tigers struggled to score, Jaylin Williams stepped up in a major way, scoring a game-high 22 points and shooting 80% (8-of-10) from the floor to go with eight rebounds.
The win fired up the Auburn fanbase and they took to social media to celebrate, here is a look at some of the top reactions.
This town ain’t big enough for the both of us 👎 pic.twitter.com/VxMhFboWi4
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) January 10, 2024
WIN AND COVER VS BUZZ WILLIAMS
13-2, we move 🫶 pic.twitter.com/vEUK2C9Jot
— de🅿️ressed Auburn Fan (@AuburnHatesMe) January 10, 2024
How am I supposed to sleep tonight
— joshdub (@joshdub_) January 10, 2024
Are we ranked first yet? pic.twitter.com/54Hf0HTSkq
— Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) January 10, 2024
Ugly wins can be better than pretty wins sometimes. Finish this one off and nobody cares
— Kyle (@AllAubarn) January 10, 2024
In an absolutely awful shooting performance, we still covered KenPom spread in a conference game and held the #17 ranked offense to 55
Learn what you can from it, reassure yourselves that we took a *lot* of really good looks that just didn’t fall, and move the hell on
war damn
— Drew Oldham (@orangeanddrew) January 10, 2024
Gritty, tough conference win and we still won by double digits. I love this team so much 🥹
— brandie (@brandieeemac) January 10, 2024
JAYLIN WILLIAMS FOREVER
— Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) January 10, 2024
Jaylin Williams has played his role for years. Came off the bench behind star players, NBA players – he waited his turn.
He was patient. Quiet. Waited his turn. Worked his butt off.
I'm so happy for #2 to see the success he's having this season.
— Clint Richardson (@Clintau24) January 10, 2024
Jaylin Williams may end up being one of my favorite Auburn basketball players of all time.
— Ashton Crumbley (@ashton_crumb) January 10, 2024
BOY IT FEELS GOOD TO SURVIVE
— Auburn Mike (@Auburnmiked) January 10, 2024
LETS GO MAN. Way to clutch up!! Big time win!
— Eli Gravitt (@EliGravitt) January 10, 2024
We held A&M without a field goal for the last 10 minutes. That’s impressive to say the least.
— Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) January 10, 2024
I’ve definitely had more fun watching previous Auburn basketball games but it is always nice to beat A&M and Buzz Williams. War Damn Eagle.
— Graham Carr (@grahamcarr2) January 10, 2024
LETS FREAKING GOOOOOOOOOO
I don’t even care that it was ugly. Had to finally beat these dorks
— newyeAUr,samecallie🎊 (@soAUcal) January 10, 2024
Jaylin Williams hunting shots and hitting clutch shots is scary (and fun)
— Jay Phillips (@aubawn) January 10, 2024
💙🧡 HAVE YOU APPRECIATED JAYLIN WILLIAMS TODAY?! 🧡💙
— Meagan Jones 🦚 (@MegEJones) January 10, 2024
Auburn Basketball.
Welcome To The Jungle.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 10, 2024
JWILL SAYS NIGHT NIGHT pic.twitter.com/DXECpE9UVn
— Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) January 10, 2024
Jaylin Williams is the foundation of this team
— Hayden 🦚 (@HFulwood) January 10, 2024