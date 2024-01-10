Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn beating Texas A&M

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

It wasn’t easy, but the Auburn Tigers took down the Texas A&M Aggies Tuesday night in Neville Arena. It is Auburn’s eighth straight win and they are now 13-2 and 2-0 in SEC play.

It was a poor shooting night from the Tigers, with them making just 39.2% of their field goals and going 5-of-22 from three-point range but their defense stepped up. They forced 19 Texas A&M turnovers and did not let them make a basket in the final nine minutes of the game.

While the rest of the Tigers struggled to score, Jaylin Williams stepped up in a major way, scoring a game-high 22 points and shooting 80% (8-of-10) from the floor to go with eight rebounds.

The win fired up the Auburn fanbase and they took to social media to celebrate, here is a look at some of the top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire