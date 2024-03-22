Social media reacts to Auburn basketball getting upset by 13 seed Yale in March Madness

Yale continued the madness infiltrating the 2024 March Madness with another upset.

The 13 seed Bulldogs upended 4 seed Auburn 78-76 in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington. Yale clinched the victory and the right to advance to the second round Sunday when Auburn's Tre Donaldson missed a pair of free throws, Jaylin Williams missed a game-tying layup and K.D. Johnson missed a game-winning 3-pointer in the final six seconds of regulation.

The loss dropped the SEC to 1-5 in the NCAA Tournament, with 7 seed Florida going down to 10 seed Colorado also on Friday and 3 seed Kentucky dropping its opener against 14 seed Oakland on Thursday. Yale will play another Tiger mascot in 6 seed Clemson on Sunday. Clemson beat 11 seed New Mexico 77-56.

Auburn held a 41-34 halftime lead but saw a potential injury to star Johni Broome slow them down, as it trailed by as many as four points in the final minute. Still, the Tigers allowed themselves a chance to tie or even win the game.

Here are social media reactions from 4 seed Auburn being upset by 13 seed Yale in the NCAA Tournament First Round:

Users on X (formerly known as Twitter) were unkind to another SEC team losing in the first round, particularly a significantly favored SEC team.

The scene as Yale holds on to knock Auburn out of the first round of NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/q6PRKSKatz — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) March 22, 2024

Nate Oats just stopped by the Yale locker room after Yale beat Auburn pic.twitter.com/JKqlP68zCI — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) March 22, 2024

Auburn fan walks into a bar. Asks the bartender. “Who did we lose to in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?”



Bartender says, “Yale.”



Auburn fan says, “WHO DID WE LOSE TO IN THE 2024 NCAA TOURNAMENT??” — Marc Torrence (@marctorrence) March 22, 2024

The SEC is now 1-5 in the NCAA Tournament and all five losses are to lower seeds.



9. Michigan State (Miss St)

10. Colorado (Florida)

11. Oregon (S. Car)

13. Yale (Auburn)

14. Oakland (Kentucky) — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 22, 2024

How is Charles Barkley taking the Auburn loss?



"Tom Izzo? I need you desperately. Please bring me home tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/WLk18xBFRW — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 22, 2024

YALE KNOCKS OFF AUBURN.



THE BULLDOGS ARE MOVING ON. pic.twitter.com/t4JPHq50Cd — Yale Daily News (@yaledailynews) March 22, 2024

