Social media reacts to Auburn’s 41-17 win over Western Kentucky

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

Auburn picked up an emphatic 41-17 win over Western Kentucky Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers stormed out to a 17-3 lead but a second-quarter surge by the Hilltopper tied it at 17 before halftime. The Tigers came out firing in the second half and outscored them 24-0 to pull away win the win on Senior Night.

The Tigers are now 5-6 on the season and can become bowl eligible with a win over Alabama next week in Tuscaloosa.

Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter led the way for the Tigers. Bigsby ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns while Hunter ran for 109 yards and one touchdown and threw another one to Koy Moore.

DJ James had a monster game for the defense, making five tackles and putting an exclamation mark on the win with a pick-six in the fourth quarter.

Here are the top social media reactions to the game.

