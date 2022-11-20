Social media reacts to Auburn’s 41-17 win over Western Kentucky

Auburn picked up an emphatic 41-17 win over Western Kentucky Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers stormed out to a 17-3 lead but a second-quarter surge by the Hilltopper tied it at 17 before halftime. The Tigers came out firing in the second half and outscored them 24-0 to pull away win the win on Senior Night.

The Tigers are now 5-6 on the season and can become bowl eligible with a win over Alabama next week in Tuscaloosa.

Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter led the way for the Tigers. Bigsby ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns while Hunter ran for 109 yards and one touchdown and threw another one to Koy Moore.

DJ James had a monster game for the defense, making five tackles and putting an exclamation mark on the win with a pick-six in the fourth quarter.

Here are the top social media reactions to the game.

Carnell Williams is guaranteed to finish with a higher win percentage than Bryan Harsin had as Auburn's head coach — joshdub 🦚 (@joshdub_) November 20, 2022

The more I watch Auburn under Cadillac, the more amazed I am that there were people who actually attacked Auburn for firing Bryan Harsin. — Jay Phillips (@aubawn) November 20, 2022

SEE Y’ALL AT THE CORNER!! 🧻🦅 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 20, 2022

Me seeing Nick Marshall at the Auburn game pic.twitter.com/EFWjuOp72p — BARNING HARD (5-7) (@IAMBARNINGHARD) November 19, 2022

Love watching the replay of an obvious un-called hold leading to a touchdown for the other team — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 19, 2022

What a night to end the career of this senior class in this stadium. The last hoorah was a hell of a time. This group has been through so damn much. Happy as hell they got to end it like that at home behind that kinda energy and support. War Eagle forever, kids. 🫡 — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 20, 2022

Schmedding has done a really good job with the defense. — Jordan Powell (parody) (@Smuphy) November 20, 2022

Turn me up 4 — F R E A K Y (@V8Blazing) November 20, 2022

Do we have to leave? I'll make sure the lights are turned off @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/wfMaNRdS3y — Wells Perrigin (@PerriginWells) November 20, 2022

@CoachCaddy24 🧡💙 thank you for getting this talented group of guys on the @AuburnFootball team to believe in themselves. God bless you and this team. The transformation of this team in less than 3 weeks is truly amazing to witness. You are our Coach 🧡💙 #WDE — EC 🦅 Allen 🇺🇸🙏🏽🇺🇦 🌻 (@EChristianAllen) November 20, 2022

Caddy’s halftime adjustments are refreshing, to say the least. — Auburn Einstein (Sean Payton ‘22) (@AuburnEinstein) November 20, 2022

WAR DAMN EAGLE 🦅

Second half adjustments are possible!!! Great Game!! Stayed with the run! Defense bent but didn’t break! A pick six! That’s Auburn FOOTBALL!!! — iamENFINITE 🦚 (@ENFINITEPOETRY) November 20, 2022

Finally a coach who wants to run the ball. Good ole fashion football. — Tyler Sims (@tylerxx22) November 20, 2022

JARQUEZ HUNTER, gonna miss Tank next season but Quez is a dawg — Noah Careccia 🦚 (@NoahCareccia) November 20, 2022

DJ James is him — brandie (@brandieeemac) November 20, 2022

Since Cadillac Williams has taken over as HC, there have been 5 100 yard rushers in 3 games. There had only been 2 total in the 8 prior games — Kyle (@AllAubarn) November 20, 2022

Cadillac Williams and his seniors after Auburn’s home finale win pic.twitter.com/ud8tZQolVm — Claudia Chakamian (@C_Chakamian) November 20, 2022

Cadillac Williams: "To hear D-Hall (Derick Hall) and those seniors rally the troops… them guys went in there and I honestly left the room and let them handle it." — Jacob Waters (@JacobWaters_) November 20, 2022

Colby Wooden is emotional on the field & I am not ok — Squid 🦚 (@AUSquid) November 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire