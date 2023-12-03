Social media reacts to Arman Tsarukyan’s 64-second KO of Beneil Dariush at UFC on ESPN 52

Arman Tsarukyan got the signature win on his resume he’s been looking for on Saturday when he emerged triumphant over Beneil Dariush in the UFC on ESPN 52 main event.

Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) took a big leap forward in the lightweight division with a 64-second kncokout victory against Dariush (22-6-1 MMA, 16-6-1 UFC) in the headlining bout at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and now he’s got only massive fights on the horizon at 155 pounds.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Tsarukyan beating Dariush at UFC on ESPN 52.

UFC

Top 10 lightweights will battle it out in the #UFCAustin main event@BeneilDariush vs @ArmanUFC [ Watch NOW for FREE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/Eo4YB01hPA — UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2023

UFC

FULL. STEAM. AHEAD. 🔥 Our #UFCAustin main event is happening RIGHT NOW!! pic.twitter.com/ck1eZUpOW4 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 3, 2023

Matthew Wells

Damn. Dariush is STILL down. Brutal finish. #UFCAustin — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 3, 2023

UFC

ARMAN TSARUKYAN IN A MINUTE FLAT WOW! 🤯 🇦🇲 @ArmanUFC just announced himself to the lightweight elite! #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/sFMuByIfXy — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 3, 2023

Haduuken

Terrance McKinney

Let’s get Islam x Arman early next year I’m ready for it #UFCAustin — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 3, 2023

MMA Junkie

UFC

ONE MINUTE IS ALL HE NEEDED 👊@ArmanUFC makes quick work of Beneil Dariush at #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/m65yigcNhp — UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2023

Sam Alvey

I didn’t see it but something tells me I’m supposed to say… Great stoppage? — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 3, 2023

Gilbert Burns

Wow @ArmanUfc is a problem I want to see that rematch with Islam #UFCAustin — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 3, 2023

Megan Anderson

Oh. My. Goodness!! 😳 Arman Tsarukyan ladies and gentlemen 👏🏻👏🏻 No. 1 contender fight next?! #UFCAustin — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 3, 2023

Cody Durden

What a knockout from @ArmanUfc. That was nasty! #UFCAustin — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) December 3, 2023

Danny Segura

Arman Tsarukyan just punched his ticket into the elite club of the UFC's lightweight division. Incredible KO of Beneil Dariush. #UFCAustin — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) December 3, 2023

UFC

Arman Tsarukyan has a message for the lightweight champ…#UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/sgOJ6XqpI6 — UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2023

