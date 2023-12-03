Advertisement

Social media reacts to Arman Tsarukyan’s 64-second KO of Beneil Dariush at UFC on ESPN 52

Arman Tsarukyan got the signature win on his resume he’s been looking for on Saturday when he emerged triumphant over Beneil Dariush in the UFC on ESPN 52 main event.

Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) took a big leap forward in the lightweight division with a 64-second kncokout victory against Dariush (22-6-1 MMA, 16-6-1 UFC) in the headlining bout at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and now he’s got only massive fights on the horizon at 155 pounds.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Tsarukyan beating Dariush at UFC on ESPN 52.

