Social media reacts to Arkansas’ thrilling 76-73 win over Auburn in SEC Tournament

The Arkansas Razorbacks were able to pick up their 20th win of the season in dramatic fashion over Auburn to advance in the SEC Tournament.

After leading by as much as 15 points in the second half, Arkansas let the Tigers storm back to take a 73-72 lead with just 41 seconds left. However, unlike earlier in the season, the Razorbacks were able to turn to star freshman Nick Smith Jr. who knocked down the go-ahead bucket – a 15-foot baseline jumper – with just 20 seconds left. The basket helped lift the Hogs to a 76-73 win.

As had happened many times this season, Arkansas blew a huge lead in the second half. This time, though, the Razorbacks were able to hang on and actually walk away victorious. Could this be what sparks a magical March run? Only time will tell.

Social media was very active during and after Arkansas’ win, and here’s some of the best reactions from a thrilling Thursday night in Nashville.

Fans weren't having fun after Auburn erased Arkansas' 15-point lead

I mean this with all of my heart…I will be so glad to be done watching this team play. — House of Hog (@House_of_Hog) March 10, 2023

The last 10 minutes of the game were extremely chaotic. A lot happened.

Hogs got me like: pic.twitter.com/BOO15eOjCG — Austin Farmer (@FarmersaurusRex) March 10, 2023

Auburn's last chance at the buzzer fell short and the Hogs held on!

HOGS BEAT AUBURN 76-73! THEY FACE TEXAS A&M TOMORROW AT 6pm! pic.twitter.com/U9Um2pIIhG — 103.7 The Buzz (@1037TheBuzz) March 10, 2023

No love lost between Auburn fans and Anthony Black

This is an Anthony Black fan account pic.twitter.com/NnHmYktROi — David Marts (@DavidMarts13) March 10, 2023

Arkansas is practically an NCAA Tournament lock now

With that win, Arkansas moves to 20-12. It's the fourth straight year the Razorbacks have won 20+ games. Head coach Eric Musselman has won at least 20 games every season as a college head coach. His streak now extends to eight seasons. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 10, 2023

They call them the "Heart Attack Hogs" for a reason

Y’all either about this Hog life, or you have cardiac muscle left. There is no in between. — Harristotle (@That_Guy_Harris) March 10, 2023

Jim is raining on some fans' parade with this stat

Arkansas did everything right tonight except its carelessness with the basketball. Every Hog who played (nine) had a turnover. Auburn had just 10 (seemed like more) total. Hogs had 19, gave them 9 extra possessions. Black had 5. — Jim Harris (@jimharris360) March 10, 2023

Arkansas looked dangerous for about 35/40 minutes vs. Auburn

this is that 🕶️ dangerous 🕶️ version of the Hogs — 🅱️⤴️ (@brycejallday) March 10, 2023

It's sad that fans were spewing this nonsense earlier this season

Im old enough to remember when people were saying AB and NSJ were overrated — DaveVanHornyHawg (@WooPigSooie1) March 10, 2023

Another impressive night from Anthony Black

Since #Arkansas joined the SEC in 1991-92, Anthony Black is just the 3rd @RazorbackMBB player to get 19+ points, 6+ rebounds and 6+ assists in a game played in the month of March, joining Mason Jones (2020 vs Vandy) and JD Notae (2022 vs Gonzaga)https://t.co/Tj5nndey97 — HogStats.com (@HogStats) March 10, 2023

Devo struggled a lot Thursday night, but was a menace on the glass

Devo Davis' 9 defensive rebounds vs. Auburn tonight were the most ever by a @RazorbackMBB guard in an SEC Tournament game. Previous high was 7 (Rashad Madden vs. Vandy 2013, Eric Ferguson vs. UGA 2006). — HogStats.com (@HogStats) March 10, 2023

It's always sweeter to call the Hogs after a win

The job is not finished yet

Rest up, Hogs. We've got more ball to play. pic.twitter.com/t1W8xeeUvx — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 10, 2023

How bout them Hogs?

The show goes on pic.twitter.com/pE5S0SnX8E — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 10, 2023

