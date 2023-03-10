Social media reacts to Arkansas’ thrilling 76-73 win over Auburn in SEC Tournament

Connor Goodson
·4 min read

The Arkansas Razorbacks were able to pick up their 20th win of the season in dramatic fashion over Auburn to advance in the SEC Tournament.

After leading by as much as 15 points in the second half, Arkansas let the Tigers storm back to take a 73-72 lead with just 41 seconds left. However, unlike earlier in the season, the Razorbacks were able to turn to star freshman Nick Smith Jr. who knocked down the go-ahead bucket – a 15-foot baseline jumper – with just 20 seconds left. The basket helped lift the Hogs to a 76-73 win.

As had happened many times this season, Arkansas blew a huge lead in the second half. This time, though, the Razorbacks were able to hang on and actually walk away victorious. Could this be what sparks a magical March run? Only time will tell.

Social media was very active during and after Arkansas’ win, and here’s some of the best reactions from a thrilling Thursday night in Nashville.

Fans weren't having fun after Auburn erased Arkansas' 15-point lead

The last 10 minutes of the game were extremely chaotic. A lot happened.

Auburn's last chance at the buzzer fell short and the Hogs held on!

No love lost between Auburn fans and Anthony Black

Arkansas is practically an NCAA Tournament lock now

They call them the "Heart Attack Hogs" for a reason

Jim is raining on some fans' parade with this stat

Arkansas looked dangerous for about 35/40 minutes vs. Auburn

It's sad that fans were spewing this nonsense earlier this season

Another impressive night from Anthony Black

Devo struggled a lot Thursday night, but was a menace on the glass

It's always sweeter to call the Hogs after a win

The job is not finished yet

How bout them Hogs?

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

