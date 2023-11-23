Social media reacts to Arkansas’ insane double-OT win over Stanford

It wasn’t quite the Creighton game from last year in Hawaii, but Arkansas-Stanford was a memorable one.

The No. 20 Razorbacks rallied then held off the Cardinal in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Bahamas, 77-74, and will face Memphis at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Arkansas faithful were biting nails as the game went into two overtimes. The first was forced by the Hogs after Devo Davis made a pair of free throws and Stanford missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The second happened because the Cardinal made a buzzer-beater, with little-used former walk-on Benny Gealer burying a runner from the wing.

In the end, defense and rebounding, two things coach Eric Musselman has been begging for, was enough for the Hogs to hold on.

Here’s how social media reacted after the game.

Jon Rothstein gonna Jon Rothstein

Eric Musselman. The Importer. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 23, 2023

Brazile’s 17 rebounds were a career high. He’s formerly of Missouri.

Mark’s 25 points were a season high. He’s formerly of Houston.

Memphis vs. Arkansas will be fun

The teams haven’t played in 21 years.

Mark was attacking

Thanksgiving is a time of thanks. And good lord I am thankful for Tramon Mark. — Coach Ritchie (@HogWildMofo) November 23, 2023

Mark’s stat line: 25 points on 6 of 15 shooting and a 12-of-15 game from the line.

Brazile was even better

Trevon Brazile in Arkansas' 77-74 double-overtime win over Stanford: 14 points

17 rebounds

2 assists

2 steals pic.twitter.com/cinvbEe5vB — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 23, 2023

Arkansas doesn’t win without Mark’s free throws, but it especially doesn’t win without all that glass work.

Noncon is for development

Hogs survive in double OT Hogs turn around and play Memphis in less than 24 hours. Semi finals of Battle 4 Atlantis It was ugly, but OTs may be healthy for us right now Woo Pig pic.twitter.com/8Zm3VEz2Ry — fq Arkansas (@fqArkansas) November 23, 2023

Arkansas is perptually a new team every year with so many transfers. It takes time, but Musselman has shown he gets it done.

To force a second OT

Benny Gealer (@benny_gealer) Banks in a Shot from DOWNTOWN at the BUZZER for Stanford to force yet another OT with #20 Arkansas tied 66-66 in the Battle 4 Atlantis

pic.twitter.com/tWg8i3VHOh — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) November 23, 2023

Yeah, it was a travel, but who cares. Fun game.

Muss just gets it done

#Arkansas is now 3-1 in games it shot 30.5% or worse under Musselman, and 0-11 under all other UA coaches since 1981-82. https://t.co/odkkPt9wko — HogStats.com (@HogStats) November 23, 2023

Hideous, but winning is all that matters.

