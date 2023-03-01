Social media reacts to Arkansas getting dominated by No. 12 Tennessee, 75-57

Connor Goodson
It was a long Tuesday night for the Arkansas Razorbacks as they were absolutely dominated by the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers, 75-57.

Arkansas trailed the entire game and just never really looked comfortable on either side of the floor. Tennessee, on the other hand, showed why they have arguably the best defensive team in the country. They forced 16 turnovers and held the Hogs to just 36.7% (18-49) shooting from the floor.

“I’d say it’s the best defensive team that we’ve played. “They were physical and we were not able to withstand the physicality taking care of the basketball,” said Eric Musselman after the game. “Unfortunately we’ve got one regular season game and still a lot of areas we still need to teach.”

Anthony Black and Devo Davis led the team in scoring with 13 points each. Nick Smith Jr. was able to score 12 points, but only shot 3-13 from the floor (1-6 3PT). Ricky Council added 11 points. The Razorbacks had four guys in double-figures, but as you can see it wasn’t as impressive as it sounds.

It was a tough game for Razorback fans to have to sit through and watch for  two hours. As usual, many took to social media and their were some really good reactions. Here’s what they’re saying about Arkansas getting trounced by No. 12 Tennessee.

Spoiler: It didn't happen

The Mitchell twins struggled inside Tuesday night

Officials called a tight game, but it made no difference Tuesday night

 

In regards to Makhel Mitchell scoring 0 points before fouling out

Is that apathy setting in?

I guess apathy is acceptable with the way this season has gone

Back-to-back games the Hogs have gotten dominated inside

Accurate representation of Arkansas' offense Tuesday night

It was just that kind of night for the Hogs

Some fans are arguing that coaching was the issue vs. Tennessee

Hog fans just wanted it to end late in the second half

Larry doesn't hold back with his opinion of this year's team

This is not conducive to winning basketball

"I've got nothing left to lose. Nothing can hurt me anymore."

The team account didn't bother to make a graphic for this score. Yikes.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

