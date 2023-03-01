Social media reacts to Arkansas getting dominated by No. 12 Tennessee, 75-57
It was a long Tuesday night for the Arkansas Razorbacks as they were absolutely dominated by the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers, 75-57.
Arkansas trailed the entire game and just never really looked comfortable on either side of the floor. Tennessee, on the other hand, showed why they have arguably the best defensive team in the country. They forced 16 turnovers and held the Hogs to just 36.7% (18-49) shooting from the floor.
“I’d say it’s the best defensive team that we’ve played. “They were physical and we were not able to withstand the physicality taking care of the basketball,” said Eric Musselman after the game. “Unfortunately we’ve got one regular season game and still a lot of areas we still need to teach.”
Anthony Black and Devo Davis led the team in scoring with 13 points each. Nick Smith Jr. was able to score 12 points, but only shot 3-13 from the floor (1-6 3PT). Ricky Council added 11 points. The Razorbacks had four guys in double-figures, but as you can see it wasn’t as impressive as it sounds.
It was a tough game for Razorback fans to have to sit through and watch for two hours. As usual, many took to social media and their were some really good reactions. Here’s what they’re saying about Arkansas getting trounced by No. 12 Tennessee.
Spoiler: It didn't happen
Let me know when Arkansas ever runs an actual offense tonight.
— Jim Harris (@jimharris360) March 1, 2023
The Mitchell twins struggled inside Tuesday night
Bro Mitchell just let him go right by him 😂
— David Marts (@DavidMarts13) March 1, 2023
Officials called a tight game, but it made no difference Tuesday night
Musselman not happy with officials right now after the foul called on Makhel.
— Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) March 1, 2023
In regards to Makhel Mitchell scoring 0 points before fouling out
You can’t have zero points out of a starter.
— Uncle Cocktail (@StillRadNotaFad) March 1, 2023
Is that apathy setting in?
Hogs are losing by 20 points to Tennessee and I’m not even phased anymore. 😩
— Ray Derden (@rayderback) March 1, 2023
I guess apathy is acceptable with the way this season has gone
This season has been, uh, something
— Deacon🐗Blues (@AP_Razorback) March 1, 2023
Back-to-back games the Hogs have gotten dominated inside
Arkansas is wayyyy to big to be getting destroyed in the paint like they have the last two games. Over 80 points allowed in the paint since halftime of the Bama game
— Sidelines – Arkansas 🏴☠️ (@SSN_Arkansas) March 1, 2023
Accurate representation of Arkansas' offense Tuesday night
Arkansas shooting tonight. pic.twitter.com/O4M8Sq3tnJ
— JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 1, 2023
It was just that kind of night for the Hogs
Kamani Johnson just airballed a free throw.
— Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) March 1, 2023
Some fans are arguing that coaching was the issue vs. Tennessee
Out played https://t.co/eo4oluB48h
— DaveVanHornyHawg (@WooPigSooie1) March 1, 2023
Hog fans just wanted it to end late in the second half
Just end this game please.
— John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) March 1, 2023
Larry doesn't hold back with his opinion of this year's team
I’ve held back all year, but I’m going to say it now. This team lacks competitors.
— Larry England (@LarryEngland19) March 1, 2023
This is not conducive to winning basketball
That was the eighth (8th) game this season Arkansas shot below 60% from the free throw line.
The Razorbacks are 3-5 in those games, including 2-4 in conference play.
— JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 1, 2023
"I've got nothing left to lose. Nothing can hurt me anymore."
Me tomorrow morning re-convincing myself this team is fine and all is good pic.twitter.com/h7NuF5DumW
— Coach Sam Dripman (@lonestarhog2017) March 1, 2023
The team account didn't bother to make a graphic for this score. Yikes.
Let's move on to March
Hogs: 57
Volunteers: 75
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 1, 2023