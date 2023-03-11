Social media reacts to Arkansas blowing big lead in loss to Texas A&M…again

After surviving a near-collapse in Thursday night’s win against Auburn, the Arkansas Razorbacks’ SEC Tournament run has ended. Texas A&M was able to overcome a 13-point Razorback lead in the second half to beat Arkansas, 67-61.

Nick Smith Jr.’s jumper with 15:31 left in the second half, gave the Hogs an eight point lead, but by the time Anthony Black made the next Arkansas field goal – more than five minutes later – that lead had shrunk to just one. The Aggies took the lead just two minutes later and never looked back.

“Obviously, we played a very good first half and poor second half. Give Texas A&M credit for their second-half play, said Eric Musselman. “The biggest theme heading into the game was rebounding the basketball. Obviously we didn’t rebound the ball.”

Social media paints a pretty good story of the roller coaster of emotions that Arkansas fans had experienced and tonight was no different. Here’s some of the reactions from Twitter following the Razorbacks’ quarterfinal collapse to the Aggies.

Hogs lead 38-25 at the half. Really good half of basketball for the Hogs aside from about 90 seconds or so. 8 assists on 13 made field goals. 9 blocks and 5 steals as a team. 54% FG, 42% 3P, 70% FT. Can't ask for a lot more in a half. #WPS — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) March 11, 2023

Arkansas was night and day different from the first half to the second

Timeout Arkansas. Aggies within two. Razorbacks have been completely nonexistent the whole second half on both ends. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 11, 2023

They are who they are. Expecting anything different is ignorant at this point. — Ben Brandon (@BenBrandonHoops) March 11, 2023

The first foul call on Texas A&M in the second half comes with 11:46 left to play. #WPS — Connor Goodson (@ConnorGoodson) March 11, 2023

It took 8 minutes for A&M to be called for a second half foul

It'd be nice if the refs remembered that A&M can be called for fouls too. — House of Hog (@House_of_Hog) March 11, 2023

Muss is getting after the officials during the timeout. Felt like there were quite a few missed calls the past few minutes. But scoring 15 points isn't gonna win many games in the 2nd half. Hogs trail 58-53 with 3:48 to go. NSJ to the line to shoot 2. — John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) March 11, 2023

Brick. No rebound. Foul. Aggie free throws. Brick. No rebound. And so on. — Mitch Sebourn (@mnsebourn) March 11, 2023

23 points in the second half 🙁 — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) March 11, 2023

We couldn't get the biscuit in the basket. — Randall Hog (@RandallHogWPS) March 11, 2023

They just refuse to put the ball in the hoop — David Marts (@DavidMarts13) March 11, 2023

Say what you want about officiating and the defense, but 13 points in nearly 15 minutes ain’t going to get it done. — WarMachine2013 (@WarMachine2013) March 11, 2023

Well…on to the big dance. Honestly don’t expect much, but I’ll be rooting for my Hogs! — TXrazorback (@craceyguy) March 11, 2023

Brazile would have helped so much. https://t.co/NNjoOjem6W — 🅱️⤴️ (@brycejallday) March 11, 2023

Excluding the Covid year when the season was canceled, Arkansas has won its first game and lost its second in the SEC Tournament each of the past three seasons. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 11, 2023

“We’ve proven we can play with anybody. This is the first time in 18 years Arkansas has been to three straight NCAA Tournaments.” -Eric Musselman postgame — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) March 11, 2023

This one is a real gut punch for Arkansas. On to Selection Sunday. It's win or go home from here on out. — Curtis Wilkerson (@CurtWilkerson_) March 11, 2023

Eric Musselman: Obviously we played a good first half and a poor second half. The biggest theme heading into the game was rebounding, and we did not rebound the ball. — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) March 11, 2023

“If you get down 7-0 in the foul count at any level it affects the game at any level.” -Eric Musselman postgame after loss to Texas A&M — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) March 11, 2023

“26 to 43 obviously we did not rebound the ball. But give A&M credit for how they played the game” pic.twitter.com/YUp3YL1IwM — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) March 11, 2023

Eyes to selection Sunday pic.twitter.com/yOCaRjY9Go — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 11, 2023

