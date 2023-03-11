Social media reacts to Arkansas blowing big lead in loss to Texas A&M…again

Connor Goodson
·5 min read

After surviving a near-collapse in Thursday night’s win against Auburn, the Arkansas Razorbacks’ SEC Tournament run has ended. Texas A&M was able to overcome a 13-point Razorback lead in the second half to beat Arkansas, 67-61.

Nick Smith Jr.’s jumper with 15:31 left in the second half, gave the Hogs an eight point lead, but by the time Anthony Black made the next Arkansas field goal – more than five minutes later – that lead had shrunk to just one. The Aggies took the lead just two minutes later and never looked back.

“Obviously, we played a very good first half and poor second half. Give Texas A&M credit for their second-half play, said Eric Musselman. “The biggest theme heading into the game was rebounding the basketball. Obviously we didn’t rebound the ball.”

Social media paints a pretty good story of the roller coaster of emotions that Arkansas fans had experienced and tonight was no different. Here’s some of the reactions from Twitter following the Razorbacks’ quarterfinal collapse to the Aggies.

It was a impressive first half, but games aren't just 20 minutes...

Arkansas was night and day different from the first half to the second

Very wise take from Ben here

Not an ideal situation when the offense is struggling

It took 8 minutes for A&M to be called for a second half foul

But - as John Nabors points out - Arkansas isn't losing because of refs

Accurate play-by-play of the second half

That's not going to win many ballgames

That's an interesting way to put it, but he's right

The Arkansas offense just plain stunk in the second half

This is a very good point, the offense was putrid

Some fans aren't expecting much from the Hogs in the NCAA Tournament

We'll never know how good this Arkansas team could've been full strength

Arkansas saved their deep tournament runs for the NCAA Tournament in years past

Mussleman agrees that Arkansas is an NCAA Tournament lock

Arkansas is guaranteed to play at least one more game

Texas A&M owned the glass from the opening minutes

Musselman had some harsh words towards the second half officiating

Musselman gave A&M credit for the win

It's win or go home from this point on for the Hogs

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

Recommended Stories