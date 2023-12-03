Social media reacts to App State upsetting Auburn

In a week full of upsets, Auburn is the latest program to fall victim, suffering a 69-64 loss to App State Sunday in Boone, North Carolina.

The win snapped a five-game win streak by the Tigers, who are now 2-2 away from Neville Arena.

Auburn’s offense went ice-cold from deep, going 3-of-27 from 3-point range, meanwhile, the Mountaineers made 47.1% (8-17) of their shots from behind the arc.

Johni Broome had another big game for Tigers, scoring a game-high 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and the second in a row.

The loss stunned the Auburn fanbase, which took to social media to react to the game, here is a look at some of their reactions.

shooting has to be better. don’t know how we went from the way we shot the start of the season to this. — Brice (@dBriceJ) December 3, 2023

What’s “baffling” about wanting to play a good opponent in a tough environment? These type of non-conference games prepare you for March. https://t.co/bsEgwpQcQo — Johnny (@jrptigers) December 3, 2023

Y’all criticize teams for never playing these types of games and then when the team loses it’s a baffling decision??? https://t.co/Hbaj5P8uFH — Will (@ShootyHoopsWill) December 3, 2023

Why would Bruce regret playing at App St.? These games are scheduled before conference play on purpose. Auburn has scheduled tough mid majors for road games for several years for experience in these games/environments. Rather than credit App St. you do this. Of course. Lmao https://t.co/YG7rI9vkTU — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) December 3, 2023

Auburn: 3/27 (11.1%) from 3, 9/19 on FTs App St: 8/17 (47.1%) from 3, 17/23 on FTs that's the whole game. that, folks, is basketball — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) December 3, 2023

Auburn basketball hasn’t made a three point shot since the 2019 final four — Dave, Friend of the Program (@FOTPDave) December 3, 2023

Stats for that basketball game were horrendous, we will lose plenty more if we continue playing like that. We can do better Auburn! #wde — Grant (@Gmoneyrogers1) December 3, 2023

App St storming the court against us was not on my bucket list today… — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) December 3, 2023

This was always going to be an ugly game — Kyle (@AllAubarn) December 3, 2023

This game would have hurt a whole lot more before today, when I found out that losses don’t matter #WarEagle — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) December 3, 2023

They stormed the court that only happens to blue bloods — Ben (@BenDupreeJR) December 3, 2023

We’re not even ranked 😂😂 — hAUllyjAUllycallie🎄 (@soAUcal) December 3, 2023

Wait they stormed the court beating an unranked team? — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) December 3, 2023

We're an Auburn Birmingham Bowl bid away from absolute disaster — Johni Broome Fan Account (5-1) (@JPScottIV) December 3, 2023

Bout time to spam the “you’re too small for Johni Broome” play — Drew Oldham (@orangeanddrew) December 3, 2023

Another Johni Broome MASTERCLASS down the stretch 🔥🔥 — JLAW (@Jackson_1310) December 3, 2023

Johni broome is a top 2 player in sec — Bruce’s Pearls (@burner_auburn) December 3, 2023

Three point shot selection today has been pretty dreadful — joshdub (@joshdub_) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire