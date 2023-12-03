Advertisement

Social media reacts to App State upsetting Auburn

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

In a week full of upsets, Auburn is the latest program to fall victim, suffering a 69-64 loss to App State Sunday in Boone, North Carolina.

The win snapped a five-game win streak by the Tigers, who are now 2-2 away from Neville Arena.

Auburn’s offense went ice-cold from deep, going 3-of-27 from 3-point range, meanwhile, the Mountaineers made 47.1% (8-17) of their shots from behind the arc.

Johni Broome had another big game for Tigers, scoring a game-high 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and the second in a row.

The loss stunned the Auburn fanbase, which took to social media to react to the game, here is a look at some of their reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire