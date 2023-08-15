Social Media reacts to AP Top 25 Preseason Football Poll

Sports fans can almost taste college football. They can certainly smell it in the air.

In just 12 days, Navy and Notre Dame kick off the collegiate season with a 2:30 p.m, “Week Zero” matchup at in Dublin, Ireland. There’s a few other games that day, highlighted by USC taking on San Jose State, but the main course comes in Week One on Saturday, Sept 2.

To further build the anticipation of college football starting, the Associated Press released its Top 25 poll on Twitter earlier Monday.

The Top Four teams come as no surprise – Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (two), Ohio State (three) and Alabama (four). LSU (five), USC (six), Penn State (seven), Florida State (eight), Clemson (nine) and Washington (ten) round out the Top 10.

UNC fans should be excited to see the Heels’ name on that list, as they slot in at 21st. They join FSU and Clemson as the only ACC teams in the poll.

Three @ACCFootball teams are in the AP Top 25 Poll 🏈 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LBIRniB2IK — ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 14, 2023

Carolina’s hopes are riding on the arm and legs of Drake Maye, arguably the best quarterback in college football and a projected Top 3 draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Heels will be tested early – they open the season against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Bank of America Stadium (7:30 p.m., ABC), then come home to face three-time FCS champion App State on Sept. 9.

Let’s take a look at social media to see fans’ reactions to the AP Top 25 poll:

Ever since T Law left Clemson has just been 💆🏾‍♂️ — Char (@Nolackinnnnn) August 14, 2023

Watch out y'all. @SEC is shaking in their boots already! — CB Bitton (@CBBitton) August 14, 2023

If you start the season ranked 21st and you finish ranked 21st, was that a successful season? — Terrance W. Williams (@TWTalkinBout) August 14, 2023

Carolina doesn’t belong — Vintagenole247 (@Gaterhaternole) August 14, 2023

Hopefully two of them are B1G or SEC bound by opening weekend — 3NolesFan3 (@3NolesFan3) August 14, 2023

Duke should be right outside, too 👀 — CFBSelect.com (@CfbSelect) August 14, 2023

Y’all better acknowledge those top 2 brands — Norvell Nuggets (@nolesTOtheNATTY) August 14, 2023

Where’s Stanford and Cal? — Ådâm Röūtės (@turbo_mehico) August 14, 2023

Pitt is being disrespected — Joe Dixon (@JoeDixon11) August 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire