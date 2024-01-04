Advertisement

Social media reacts to Antoine Winfield Jr.’s Pro Bowl snub

River Wells
·5 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just one Pro Bowler in wideout Mike Evans. And while Evans certainly deserves the nod, there was a big snub in Tampa Bay that the internet is none too happy about.

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has been a menace this year for the Bucs. So far, he’s recorded three interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and five sacks. Despite this, though, he was not named to the Pro Bowl in 2024, with safety Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals making it over him for the NFC. Naturally, Bucs fans were upset, but national pundits and analysts who know ball were also baffled by the decision.

Here are just some of social media’s many reactions to the ridiculous snub:

