Social media reacts to Antoine Winfield Jr.’s Pro Bowl snub

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just one Pro Bowler in wideout Mike Evans. And while Evans certainly deserves the nod, there was a big snub in Tampa Bay that the internet is none too happy about.

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has been a menace this year for the Bucs. So far, he’s recorded three interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and five sacks. Despite this, though, he was not named to the Pro Bowl in 2024, with safety Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals making it over him for the NFC. Naturally, Bucs fans were upset, but national pundits and analysts who know ball were also baffled by the decision.

Here are just some of social media’s many reactions to the ridiculous snub:

#bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr is the first player since at least 1994 (as far back as we have official tackles) with 100+ tackles and 5+ sacks, 5+ FF and 10+ passes defensed in a single season. He didn't make the Pro Bowl. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 4, 2024

Hmm🤔 — Antoine Winfield Jr. (@AntoineWJr11) January 4, 2024

Antoine Winfield Sr. is PISSED #Cardinals Budda Baker made the Pro Bowl ahead of his son, #Buccaneers Antoine Winfield Jr.: Baker = 77 tkls, 0 INTs, 0 FFs, 0 FRs, 0 sacks in 11 games Winfield = 117 tkls, 5 FFs, 4 FRs, 5 sacks, 3 INTs in 16 games (h/t @gregauman) https://t.co/1DzXeddF93 pic.twitter.com/r8Cn9jOLht — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 4, 2024

Antoine Winfield Jr. is the best safety in the NFL. End of discussion. pic.twitter.com/hVl28ZDwcN — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) December 19, 2023

Antoine Winfield Jr will be 1st all

Pro and not on the initial pro bowl list???? Make it make sense — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) January 4, 2024

Budda Baker: 0 sacks, 0 INTs, 5 TFL, 0 FF, 50 solo tackles, 0 QB hits. Antoine Winfield Jr.: 5 sacks, 3 INTs, 5 TFL, 5 FF, 73 solo tackles, 7 QB hits. One of those guys made the Pro Bowl and it wasn't AWJ. What a freaking joke. https://t.co/qV37WFAJm7 — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) January 4, 2024

Since 1999, Winfield is the only NFL player to have 100 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, and 3 interceptions in the same season. #ProBowlMyAss https://t.co/qtmfxYMNCY — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) January 4, 2024

Antoine Winfield Jr this season:

90.7 PFF grade (1st)

3 INTs

1 TD allowed

68.5 rating allowed

5.0 sacks

5 forced fumbles Budda Baker this season:

64.9 PFF grade (47th)

0 INTs

3 TDs allowed

133.3 rating allowed

0.0 sacks

0 forced fumbles Guess who made the Pro Bowl. — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) January 4, 2024

All-Star Games are a popularity contest. That's nothing new. But even with the fans having their say, there is zero logical or statistical argument for Antoine Winfield Jr. not making the 2024 Pro Bowl. More on the mind-boggling snub. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/LX4HXCoOfj — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 4, 2024

Me reacting to Antoine Winfield Jr not being a Pro Bowl Starter #GoBucs

pic.twitter.com/fQhoqw1Q9b — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) January 4, 2024

The Antoine Winfield Jr. snub in favor of Budda Baker is one of the most egregiously bad #ProBowl decisions I’ve seen in awhile. AWJ as a safety has 5 TFL, 5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 4 FR, and 3 picks and has been reliable every week. Baker has 5 TFL in 11 games. That’s it. — Jameus Mooney (@TheJameus) January 4, 2024

#Gophers legend Antoine Winfield Jr missing the Pro Bowl is a MAJOR snub… My guess is he could be an All-Pro https://t.co/hNAQz8vmOl — Kane Rob (@GophersKaneRob) January 4, 2024

Idk how the hell Antoine Winfield Jr was not chosen for the #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/RBHSc40Y4X — Patrick Miller 🏴‍☠️(7-7) 🏈 (@Patrickmiller86) January 4, 2024

I know the fantasy football space prob wont see it, but Antoine Winfield Jr was a HUGE #ProBowl snub! The numbers dont lie, he is clearly one of (if not THE) best safeties in the league. A victim of a popularity contest! He has had a MUCH better season than Budda Baker! SMH! pic.twitter.com/y4Rz8QfcTa — JB Barry (@FantasyCoachJB) January 4, 2024

I truly don't care about Pro Bowl voting but I will say Antoine Winfield Jr not making the Pro Bowl is insanity. — Evan (@PanthersEvan) January 4, 2024

How do you watch football, objectively, and not send Antoine Winfield Jr. to the Pro Bowl? The numbers don’t lie, and neither does the eye test. — Jus (@JusHunter7) January 4, 2024

Antoine Winfield Jr will at the very least be first team All Pro. Can’t believe the NFC pro bowl safeties. None of those guys are better or have had even *close* to the season he’s had so far. — hammy (@itshammybtw) January 4, 2024

Just get rid of the pro bowl for the NFL, meaningless, Antoine Winfield Jr is one of the best safeties in the NFL, it’s a joke https://t.co/csPp0ZLJf0 — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) January 4, 2024

Budda Baker making the Pro Bowl over Antoine Winfield Jr. is all you need to know about how much the Pro Bowl means. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/Tuxbj6na2N — Aaron Schill (@aaron_schill) January 4, 2024

The Buccaneers had two players named as first alternates: Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs. Other alternates included Baker Mayfield (third) and Vita Vea (fifth). Reminder, All Pro > Pro Bowl Not even going to get into AWJr’s ridiculous snub and Lavonte as no alternate… — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire