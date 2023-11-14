Social media reacts: Analysts, fans, and more discuss Dabo Swinney and the Texas A&M head coaching position

Let me start with this so everyone’s clear where I stand here: I do not think Dabo Swinney is considering the Texas A&M job, and even if he were, it would not be happening right now.

Recently, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum suggested Swinney could leave Clemson to take over the Aggies, which definitely stirred the pot. According to Finebaum, it is a fit that makes sense for various reasons.

“Does he fit? Absolutely. Dabo Swinney aligns very well, from a cultural standpoint, with Texas A&M. Would he leave Clemson? I think he would. They’re kind of sick of him, and I think he’s sick of them. And before some ‘Clemsonite’ comes out of his basement and starts telling me how wrong I am, after a while, that happens. Happens to every coach, usually. And there are few exceptions. Nick Saban, pretty good exception after 17 years. But I think Dabo would be reenergized. I think he would be able to recruit well out there. He’s a good recruiter. His program has slipped at Clemson. It’s not embarrassing, but four losses is not the Clemson standard.”

It only takes one person to start a narrative, and this one is now building. Here is a look at how social media has reacted to the Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M rumors that have been swirling.

Asked Dabo Swinney if he had any interest in the Texas A&M job opening: "I'm just focused on this job … Always have been. Just trying to beat North Carolina. It must be November — that's all I can say" — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 14, 2023

.@PeterBurnsESPN on Dabo Swinney as an intriguing choice to replace Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M: "Think about what's happening at Clemson … If Tyler from Spartanburg is starting to get into your crawl a bit, it might be time to go in a different direction." pic.twitter.com/HbjSOCmZNH — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) November 14, 2023

Dabo Swinney is a perfect fit for A&M’s next coach. College Station loves corny. They’ll have a statue built and a burial plot saved for him next to all the dead dogs before he coaches his first game. — Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) November 14, 2023

If I’m Texas A&M, I’m offering the job to Dabo Swinney and making him turn me down. pic.twitter.com/sFwhNniSB0 — The Spurs Up Show (@TheSpursUpShow) November 14, 2023

Becky from Gaffney calls into Dabo Swinney's radio show, tells him to "not to let that Texas oil money" or anything else pull him to the Texas A&M job opening (no formal reports linking him to it). A longer call, so Dabo doesn't directly address that in his response back — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 14, 2023

Swinney to A&M 😂 man gtfo here 😂 — Clemson Tiger Blake (@Clemson_Blake_) November 14, 2023

Could you imagine the toxicity of Texas A&M Head Coach Dabo Swinney? — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 12, 2023

Becky's main point, though, is Dabo Swinney shouldn't consider going to Texas A&M after Jimbo Fisher's firing. "Don't let a bad year of fans giving you a hard time sway your decision. … I know they have that Texas oil money and all, but you can only spend so much." — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 14, 2023

It would be very College Football if Texas A&M went after Urban Meyer, Dabo Swinney or Jim Harbaugh LOL! https://t.co/ZyRJe7Nxpo — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) November 12, 2023

Do we think Dabo Swinney could do well at Texas A&M? — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) November 12, 2023

