Social media reacts to Amarius Mims’ 40-yard dash time

James Morgan
·3 min read

Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Amarius Mims is being considered as a first-round NFL draft prospect despite limited college football experience. Why are NFL teams willing to gamble on Mims?

The former five-star recruit got the got done when he played in college. The 6-foot-8, 340-pound offensive tackle is one of the most physically imposing players at the NFL combine.

Mims, who primarily played right tackle during his career at Georgia, re-injured his ankle in the SEC championship against Alabama. Georgia greatly missed Mims for the remainder of the SEC championship, but he appears to be fully healthy now.

The giant offensive tackle ran a 5.07 second time in the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL combine. Mims’ display of athleticism at the combine let NFL draft scouts know that he is one of the most talented players in the draft. Fans and members of the media are in awe of Mims’ size and athleticism. Here are the best reactions to Mims’ epic performance at the combine.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire