Social media reacts to Amarius Mims’ 40-yard dash time

Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Amarius Mims is being considered as a first-round NFL draft prospect despite limited college football experience. Why are NFL teams willing to gamble on Mims?

The former five-star recruit got the got done when he played in college. The 6-foot-8, 340-pound offensive tackle is one of the most physically imposing players at the NFL combine.

Mims, who primarily played right tackle during his career at Georgia, re-injured his ankle in the SEC championship against Alabama. Georgia greatly missed Mims for the remainder of the SEC championship, but he appears to be fully healthy now.

The giant offensive tackle ran a 5.07 second time in the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL combine. Mims’ display of athleticism at the combine let NFL draft scouts know that he is one of the most talented players in the draft. Fans and members of the media are in awe of Mims’ size and athleticism. Here are the best reactions to Mims’ epic performance at the combine.

NFL analyst Jay Glazer chimes in

Amarius Mims, o-lineman from U of Georgia, at nearly 6-8, 340 pounds with a VERY impressive 5.07 40 time. Big fella can move — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 3, 2024

Insane size and run

This is terrifying

Imagine this guy running at you full speed on a screen block 😅

pic.twitter.com/OlfQdW4Nmo — J.C. Shelton (@JCShelton_) March 3, 2024

Mims destroyed some defenders over the years

Amarius Mims running a 5.07 pic.twitter.com/RvTLlJ6BvX — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 3, 2024

Mims makes the average person look tiny

The size of Amarius Mims compared to the average human is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/PZWAcSGUPl — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 2, 2024

Mims is one of the best athletes in the draft

At 6’7 340 pounds, Amarius Mims is an athletic freak 🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/oeFeT7BMTM — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 3, 2024

Mims is low on experience, high on potential

5.07u 40-yard dash for 340-pound Amarius Mims is freaky. The most fascinating OL prospect in this class. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2024

Mims has an insanely good RAS score

Amarius Mims is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.53 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 62 out of 1306 OT from 1987 to 2024. Splits projectedhttps://t.co/dfLN9i8JN1 pic.twitter.com/qsIJ7SrlTv — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

Mims has elite physical traits

Amarius Mims would be top OT in this class if he had more experience. He’s still right near the top. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) March 3, 2024

Mims is poised for success in the NFL

Amarius Mims is built different. Mims has a lean body despite being 6-foot-8, 340-pounds. Mims is ready to have a lengthy NFL career. — UGA Wire (@UGAWire) March 3, 2024

A 5.07u at 6'7 & 340 LBS is WILD 🤯 Georgia's Amarius Mims was moving (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/b0HcZpLZeX — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 3, 2024

If you’ve never see how big this young man is in person….and to be as athletic as he is…..you’d think he was a created player. Reminds me a lot of my teammate Cordy Glenn. https://t.co/PZTGcWJjc7 — Israel Troupe (@troupestar28) March 3, 2024

Georgia OT Amarius Mims just told me he’s dealing with a right hamstring injury. He doesn’t know how severe it is. He wants to continue testing and competing at the combine. But he’s got ice on the hamstring now. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 3, 2024

