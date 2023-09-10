SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS: Alabama’s ugly first half vs. Texas
Alabama Football is losing to Texas 13-6 at halftime of the Week 2 matchup that many believe could serve as a deciding factor for one of the four College Football Playoff spots at the end of the regular season.
Jalen Milroe threw an interception, Quinn Ewers is dealing in the passing game and the Crimson Tide defense is trying its hardest with an offense that can’t stay on the field very long.
College football fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the ugly first-half performance by Alabama. Some ask for a new Tide quarterback, while others aren’t fans of either team and are just giving their own takes.
Here’s what they had to say about it.
A lot of negatives for Alabama
Halftime takes:
-Bama OL was thought to be a strength, actually a glaring weakness.
-Milroe nervous and has taken off after each snap, a lot due to OL
-Penalties are a killer as usual
-Interception turned into 3 points for Texas
-Texas hasn’t ran the ball well
Long way to go..
— Cj Dew (@dewthedewby) September 10, 2023
Saban doesn't seem concerned
Nick Saban on CTSN at halftime: "Got a lot of things we've got to clean up here in the second half, but I believe in our team"
— Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) September 10, 2023
Have faith despite the bad half
Jalen Milroe is playing bad
Coaching Staff is playing bad
Still only down 7..Alabama is fine
— Nick Saban is Kirby Smart’s Daddy (@BuiltBySaban) September 10, 2023
Not used to this
Super chill positive hippy granddad Saban is not it https://t.co/sQ3IUMiwQs
— Bananas (Vërifiëd for sure) (@geauxcrimson) September 10, 2023
He needs to be better
It is all one read and run right now for Milroe.
— Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownLive) September 10, 2023
Defense needs to show up
This feels like Bama circa 1992. D will have to win us a lot of games this year. Can’t count on offensive output.
— Clint Till (@ClintTill) September 10, 2023
Why are you watching this game?
I can’t imagine two more annoying fan bases than Texas and Alabama
— Travis Holbrook (@Tholbrook_73) September 10, 2023
Not too confident
One of the least confident things I’ve said in 15 years is that I believe Alabama will score a touchdown tonight
— Yother (@Yother10) September 10, 2023
Your wallet a big Alabama fan?
Dear Alabama,
Please get the offense figured out for the 2nd half.
Sincerely,
My wallet
— Jake Stephens (@stephens_jake) September 10, 2023
Still got a whole other half...
Just FYI: Alabama hasn’t lost a football game at home since 2019. pic.twitter.com/wU8wQKZth7
— Jahmal (@JahmalKennedy) September 10, 2023
Time to make a change?
I would pull the trigger and start Ty Simpson in the second half. That’s as bad of a half of QB play I’ve seen at Alabama since Freddie Kitchens.
— Adam Fowler (@Alabama_Grey) September 10, 2023
Tommy Rees, welcome to the Crimson Tide
Live look at Nick Saban making halftime adjustments with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees: pic.twitter.com/NbWfc0sRxs
— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 10, 2023
It has to at least be a thought
Not all on Milroe with the Oline getting worked, but does Nick Saban have a quarterback decision to make at halftime?
— Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) September 10, 2023
Offense has to do its part
Defense is doing as much as they can with an offense that isn’t capitalizing. Interesting to see how Alabama comes out in the 2nd
— Ty Hayes (@ATS_Sportshow) September 10, 2023
A bold take, but maybe not a wrong one
can’t remember the last time an Alabama offense has had quite literally ZERO playmakers on the field
— Anthony Digesu (@ADigesu10) September 10, 2023