SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS: Alabama’s ugly first half vs. Texas

Alabama Football is losing to Texas 13-6 at halftime of the Week 2 matchup that many believe could serve as a deciding factor for one of the four College Football Playoff spots at the end of the regular season.

Jalen Milroe threw an interception, Quinn Ewers is dealing in the passing game and the Crimson Tide defense is trying its hardest with an offense that can’t stay on the field very long.

College football fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the ugly first-half performance by Alabama. Some ask for a new Tide quarterback, while others aren’t fans of either team and are just giving their own takes.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

A lot of negatives for Alabama

Halftime takes: -Bama OL was thought to be a strength, actually a glaring weakness.

-Milroe nervous and has taken off after each snap, a lot due to OL

-Penalties are a killer as usual

-Interception turned into 3 points for Texas

-Texas hasn’t ran the ball well Long way to go.. — Cj Dew (@dewthedewby) September 10, 2023

Saban doesn't seem concerned

Nick Saban on CTSN at halftime: "Got a lot of things we've got to clean up here in the second half, but I believe in our team" — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) September 10, 2023

Have faith despite the bad half

Jalen Milroe is playing bad Coaching Staff is playing bad Still only down 7..Alabama is fine — Nick Saban is Kirby Smart’s Daddy (@BuiltBySaban) September 10, 2023

Not used to this

Super chill positive hippy granddad Saban is not it https://t.co/sQ3IUMiwQs — Bananas (Vërifiëd for sure) (@geauxcrimson) September 10, 2023

He needs to be better

It is all one read and run right now for Milroe. — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownLive) September 10, 2023

Defense needs to show up

This feels like Bama circa 1992. D will have to win us a lot of games this year. Can’t count on offensive output. — Clint Till (@ClintTill) September 10, 2023

Why are you watching this game?

I can’t imagine two more annoying fan bases than Texas and Alabama — Travis Holbrook (@Tholbrook_73) September 10, 2023

Not too confident

One of the least confident things I’ve said in 15 years is that I believe Alabama will score a touchdown tonight — Yother (@Yother10) September 10, 2023

Your wallet a big Alabama fan?

Dear Alabama, Please get the offense figured out for the 2nd half. Sincerely,

My wallet — Jake Stephens (@stephens_jake) September 10, 2023

Still got a whole other half...

Just FYI: Alabama hasn’t lost a football game at home since 2019. pic.twitter.com/wU8wQKZth7 — Jahmal (@JahmalKennedy) September 10, 2023

Time to make a change?

I would pull the trigger and start Ty Simpson in the second half. That’s as bad of a half of QB play I’ve seen at Alabama since Freddie Kitchens. — Adam Fowler (@Alabama_Grey) September 10, 2023

Tommy Rees, welcome to the Crimson Tide

Live look at Nick Saban making halftime adjustments with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees: pic.twitter.com/NbWfc0sRxs — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 10, 2023

It has to at least be a thought

Not all on Milroe with the Oline getting worked, but does Nick Saban have a quarterback decision to make at halftime? — Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) September 10, 2023

Offense has to do its part

Defense is doing as much as they can with an offense that isn’t capitalizing. Interesting to see how Alabama comes out in the 2nd — Ty Hayes (@ATS_Sportshow) September 10, 2023

A bold take, but maybe not a wrong one

can’t remember the last time an Alabama offense has had quite literally ZERO playmakers on the field — Anthony Digesu (@ADigesu10) September 10, 2023

