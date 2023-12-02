Advertisement

Social media reacts to Alabama taking a 10-7 lead over Georgia in SEC Championship

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

After a lackluster start offensively, Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense connect on their first touchdown of the day to give the Crimson Tide a 10-7 lead over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Milroe was able to find a streaking Jam Miller on a wheel route out of the backfield for a 28-yard touchdown.

Milroe has struggled through the air early on, but Alabama’s running game has been strong led by senior Roydell Williams who is filling in for the injured Jase McClellan.

Social media is loving Alabama’s recent play in Atlanta and was quick to react to the Tide taking a second-quarter lead over the Bulldogs.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire