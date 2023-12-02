Social media reacts to Alabama taking a 10-7 lead over Georgia in SEC Championship

After a lackluster start offensively, Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense connect on their first touchdown of the day to give the Crimson Tide a 10-7 lead over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Milroe was able to find a streaking Jam Miller on a wheel route out of the backfield for a 28-yard touchdown.

Milroe has struggled through the air early on, but Alabama’s running game has been strong led by senior Roydell Williams who is filling in for the injured Jase McClellan.

Social media is loving Alabama’s recent play in Atlanta and was quick to react to the Tide taking a second-quarter lead over the Bulldogs.

The play

The Georgia defense forgot about Jam Miller and Jalen Milroe makes them pay 😲 Alabama takes the lead over Georgia in the SEC Championship 🏈 pic.twitter.com/vRfLZMCIiz — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 2, 2023

Jam Miller just makes plays

JAM MILLER JELLY FAM 🍇 — Alabama Outsider (@AlabamaOutsider) December 2, 2023

Good name

Gonna give my firstborn son the last name Miller in honor of Jam Miller https://t.co/Kb5LAex327 — Trinidad C. Miller (@trin_miller61) December 2, 2023

Trading places

These two playing like they traded uniforms. Total bust by Georgia allows Jam Miller to take the swing pass 18 yards untouched for the touchdown. Alabama leads Georgia, 10-7. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 2, 2023

No doubt

Jam Miller is going to make an NFL team very happy. — Garrett Joseph Franks (@garrett_franks) December 2, 2023

Jalen and Jam are a good duo

Now that’s what I’m talking about Bama! Jam Miller with the score. Roll Tide! — MisterG (@MisterG_144) December 2, 2023

He says hi

Oh hello Jam Miller — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) December 2, 2023

Always making plays

Just give Jam Miller the ball he's a playmaker — Adam Garcia (@adamjgarcia25) December 2, 2023

