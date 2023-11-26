Social media reacts to Alabama stunning Auburn in the Iron Bowl

It was another classic Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare.

Auburn was able to move the ball on the ground and the defense stepped up after a slow start but special teams were the difference. Unfortunately, for the Tigers, they were the ones making the costly mistake as they muffed a punt in the fourth quarter to give Alabama a chance to take the lead.

The Auburn defense forced a fourth-and-31 but Jalen Milroe delivered a strike to Isaiah Bond in the back of the endzone to win 27-24.

The ending shocked Auburn fans and the college football world, here are the top reactions to the game.

Playing prevent, only prevents you from winning — Geoff Parsh 🦚🅿️🐅🦄 (@bgblutigerfan) November 25, 2023

Sports man….best reality show there is 🤣🤣 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 26, 2023

Lmao dropped punt and 4th and 30. Just gotta do one normal thing. We can’t be normal. — Kyle (@AllAubarn) November 26, 2023

A 2 man rush is absolutely insane 🫨 — ⭐️Deshaun Davis⭐ (@_Davis_Boy12) November 26, 2023

Can’t believe we gave the game away again — Anthony Schwartz (@TheRealF1ash) November 25, 2023

AIN’T NO WAY — ShiversJr (@V8Blazing) November 25, 2023

Not sure any game has ever ended quite like that Iron Bowl….absolute madness. — Eric Bach (@eric_bach7) November 26, 2023

4th and goal from 31. U have got to be kidding me. Wooooooooooooooww — Booger (@ESPNBooger) November 25, 2023

WHAT WAS AUBURN DISCUSSING DURING THE TIMEOUT BEFORE THE PLAY. HOW WAS THE CONCLUSION OUT OF THAT TIMEOUT "DROP NINE MEN INTO COVERAGE BUT SITLL LEAVE ISAIAH BOND WITH ONE PERSON NEAR HIM" — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 25, 2023

Anyone else staring at the TV waiting for something to change? — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 26, 2023

Can’t be hurt if you’re dead inside — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) November 25, 2023

I really don’t understand the coaching decision behind that Hail Mary — Kerryon Johnson (@CoachKerryon) November 26, 2023

Monumental fumbling (literally) of a game — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 26, 2023

nobody knows pain like we do — Hope Nichols (@hope__nichols) November 26, 2023

This is the saddest stadium concourse I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Ky16uwEV7b — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 26, 2023

I'm sure there were a few more 9s they rounded off pic.twitter.com/tHW3z3rIJ8 — joshdub (@joshdub_) November 26, 2023

Positive : this is by far the least talented team Hugh will ever put on the field at AU. Negative : that sucked — Jordan Powell (@Smuphy) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire