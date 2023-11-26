Advertisement

Social media reacts to Alabama stunning Auburn in the Iron Bowl

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

It was another classic Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare.

Auburn was able to move the ball on the ground and the defense stepped up after a slow start but special teams were the difference. Unfortunately, for the Tigers, they were the ones making the costly mistake as they muffed a punt in the fourth quarter to give Alabama a chance to take the lead.

The Auburn defense forced a fourth-and-31 but Jalen Milroe delivered a strike to Isaiah Bond in the back of the endzone to win 27-24.

The ending shocked Auburn fans and the college football world, here are the top reactions to the game.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire