Social media reacts: Alabama safety Caleb Downs enters the transfer portal
Alabama Crimson Tide freshman safety Caleb Downs plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Downs, a former five-star recruit, was a difference-maker for the Crimson Tide in 2023. However, now he is looking to play elsewhere after Nick Saban’s retirement.
Downs played high school football for Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia. Now, he is the No. 1 player in the transfer portal. His brother, Josh Downs, is a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has maintained a strong relationship with Caleb Downs over the years. Smart and Georgia are expected to be contenders to land the highly-touted safety. Additionally, Ohio State figures to be in the running for the Alabama star.
Caleb Downs was a First-Team All-SEC selection for his impressive 2023 season. Downs recorded 107 total tackles, three deflections, and two interceptions as he helped Alabama win the SEC championship and make the College Football Playoff.
Here’s how social media reacted after it was reported that Downs intended to enter the transfer portal:
Downs' father announced Caleb Downs' plans
BREAKING: @AlabamaFTBL Safety @caleb_downs2 plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Downs was SEC Freshman Player of the Year, All-SEC, All-American and the winner of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year. pic.twitter.com/HNT9ZshVbY
— Deuce Recruiting✌️ (@deucerecruiting) January 17, 2024
Kirby Smart to Downs after SEC championship
Kirby Smart never burns a bridge pic.twitter.com/aDHMQcFGbZ
— Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 11, 2024
Downs was outstanding as a freshman
Caleb Downs’ Power 5 ranks as a true freshman (85.6 overall grade):
– 2nd highest graded freshman
– 17th highest graded secondary player
– 28th highest graded defensive player
And would’ve been UGA’s highest graded defender in 2023.
— Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) January 17, 2024
Alabama's secondary exodus
Leaving Alabama's secondary
Caleb Downs –
Trey Amos –
Jake Pope – to UGA
Dezz Ricks – to Texas A&M
Antonio Kite –
Earl Little Jr. – FSU
Kristian Story – to Kentucky
Terrion Arnold – early for the NFL
Kool-Aid – early for the NFL
Jalen Key – to NFL
T. Rob – to UGA (DB Coach)… pic.twitter.com/6aQbkGV91p
— Kyle Henderson (@BamaYoutube) January 17, 2024
Downs and Malaki Starks would be the best safety duo in the country
No idea if Caleb Downs ends up at #UGA yet, but if so, he and Malaki Starks would be the sickest safety combo I could imagine. Would be magical to watch.
— Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) January 17, 2024
Downs was elite in 2023
Highest graded Safeties from the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/u5QDAqPQlu
— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 17, 2024
Big loss for Alabama
Caleb Downs to the Portal showed up on seismographs in the SEC this morning
— Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 17, 2024
UGA hired Downs' former DB coach
People commit to people. The people Caleb Downs committed to are no longer at Alabama
Full thoughts: https://t.co/S5Bn5hHc0N pic.twitter.com/Nx2GiNOQHV
— J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) January 17, 2024
Downs is already talked about as a top 2026 draft pick
Source: Alabama freshman All-American safety Caleb Downs is starting the process of entering the NCAA transfer portal. He was one of the country’s top freshman in 2023 and looms as a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/u7Fe9bLxSD
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 17, 2024
UGA the favorite
Georgia is the clear favorite to land Alabama star safety Caleb Downs, multiple sources told @mzenitz and I for @247Sports. Downs intends to enter the transfer portal but has not gone in yet.
— John Talty (@JTalty) January 17, 2024
Downs highlights
Alabama star Caleb Downs is entering the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/HzZmUUSwR6
— Menace 2 Sports (@Menace2Sports) January 17, 2024
Alabama fan reaction
Me yesterday: ‘We really should be patient and give Coach DeBoer a shot.’
Me after Caleb Downs news: pic.twitter.com/OfUTcI9qp8
— Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) January 17, 2024
Alabama is losing a ton of talent
With Caleb Downs entering the transfer portal, Alabama has now had 25 scholarship players enter the transfer portal this offseason.
Caleb Downs
Dezz Ricks
Ja'Corey Brooks
Roydell Williams
Isaiah Bond
This is part of the transfer portal contributing to parity.
— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 17, 2024
Ohio State wants the star safety
Ohio State needs to sell Caleb Downs on being the final stone to the Infinity Gauntlet.
The Buckeyes retained 15 of their 22 starters and added Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, and Seth McLaughlin.
With Downs, OSU would be clear national title favorites entering 2024. pic.twitter.com/p7IGLSUHAy
— The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) January 17, 2024
Old picture of Caleb Downs at UGA
Caleb Downs is entering the transfer portal. Fully expect UGA as the destination. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/LwMDXQ7gks
— Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) January 17, 2024
A lot has changed on Alabama's depth chart
So, uh, where should Alabama be? https://t.co/kkPM4FuHqp pic.twitter.com/kf7jjCjcXE
— Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) January 17, 2024
Welcome to reality, Alabama fans
Feels like we’re welcoming Alabama fans to the real world after 15 years living in college football paradise.
— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 17, 2024