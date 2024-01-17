Social media reacts: Alabama safety Caleb Downs enters the transfer portal

Alabama Crimson Tide freshman safety Caleb Downs plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Downs, a former five-star recruit, was a difference-maker for the Crimson Tide in 2023. However, now he is looking to play elsewhere after Nick Saban’s retirement.

Downs played high school football for Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia. Now, he is the No. 1 player in the transfer portal. His brother, Josh Downs, is a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has maintained a strong relationship with Caleb Downs over the years. Smart and Georgia are expected to be contenders to land the highly-touted safety. Additionally, Ohio State figures to be in the running for the Alabama star.

Caleb Downs was a First-Team All-SEC selection for his impressive 2023 season. Downs recorded 107 total tackles, three deflections, and two interceptions as he helped Alabama win the SEC championship and make the College Football Playoff.

Here’s how social media reacted after it was reported that Downs intended to enter the transfer portal:

Downs' father announced Caleb Downs' plans

BREAKING: @AlabamaFTBL Safety @caleb_downs2 plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Downs was SEC Freshman Player of the Year, All-SEC, All-American and the winner of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year. pic.twitter.com/HNT9ZshVbY — Deuce Recruiting✌️ (@deucerecruiting) January 17, 2024

Kirby Smart to Downs after SEC championship

Kirby Smart never burns a bridge pic.twitter.com/aDHMQcFGbZ — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 11, 2024

Downs was outstanding as a freshman

Caleb Downs’ Power 5 ranks as a true freshman (85.6 overall grade): – 2nd highest graded freshman

– 17th highest graded secondary player

– 28th highest graded defensive player And would’ve been UGA’s highest graded defender in 2023. — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) January 17, 2024

Alabama's secondary exodus

Leaving Alabama's secondary Caleb Downs –

Trey Amos –

Jake Pope – to UGA

Dezz Ricks – to Texas A&M

Antonio Kite –

Earl Little Jr. – FSU

Kristian Story – to Kentucky

Terrion Arnold – early for the NFL

Kool-Aid – early for the NFL

Jalen Key – to NFL

T. Rob – to UGA (DB Coach)… pic.twitter.com/6aQbkGV91p — Kyle Henderson (@BamaYoutube) January 17, 2024

Downs and Malaki Starks would be the best safety duo in the country

No idea if Caleb Downs ends up at #UGA yet, but if so, he and Malaki Starks would be the sickest safety combo I could imagine. Would be magical to watch. — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) January 17, 2024

Downs was elite in 2023

Highest graded Safeties from the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/u5QDAqPQlu — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 17, 2024

Big loss for Alabama

Caleb Downs to the Portal showed up on seismographs in the SEC this morning — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 17, 2024

UGA hired Downs' former DB coach

People commit to people. The people Caleb Downs committed to are no longer at Alabama Full thoughts: https://t.co/S5Bn5hHc0N pic.twitter.com/Nx2GiNOQHV — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) January 17, 2024

Downs is already talked about as a top 2026 draft pick

Source: Alabama freshman All-American safety Caleb Downs is starting the process of entering the NCAA transfer portal. He was one of the country’s top freshman in 2023 and looms as a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/u7Fe9bLxSD — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 17, 2024

UGA the favorite

Georgia is the clear favorite to land Alabama star safety Caleb Downs, multiple sources told @mzenitz and I for @247Sports. Downs intends to enter the transfer portal but has not gone in yet. — John Talty (@JTalty) January 17, 2024

Downs highlights

Alabama star Caleb Downs is entering the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/HzZmUUSwR6 — Menace 2 Sports (@Menace2Sports) January 17, 2024

Alabama fan reaction

Me yesterday: ‘We really should be patient and give Coach DeBoer a shot.’ Me after Caleb Downs news: pic.twitter.com/OfUTcI9qp8 — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) January 17, 2024

Alabama is losing a ton of talent

With Caleb Downs entering the transfer portal, Alabama has now had 25 scholarship players enter the transfer portal this offseason. Caleb Downs

Dezz Ricks

Ja'Corey Brooks

Roydell Williams

Isaiah Bond This is part of the transfer portal contributing to parity. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 17, 2024

Ohio State wants the star safety

Ohio State needs to sell Caleb Downs on being the final stone to the Infinity Gauntlet. The Buckeyes retained 15 of their 22 starters and added Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, and Seth McLaughlin. With Downs, OSU would be clear national title favorites entering 2024. pic.twitter.com/p7IGLSUHAy — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) January 17, 2024

Old picture of Caleb Downs at UGA

Caleb Downs is entering the transfer portal. Fully expect UGA as the destination. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/LwMDXQ7gks — Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) January 17, 2024

A lot has changed on Alabama's depth chart

Welcome to reality, Alabama fans

Feels like we’re welcoming Alabama fans to the real world after 15 years living in college football paradise. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire