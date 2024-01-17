Advertisement

Social media reacts: Alabama safety Caleb Downs enters the transfer portal

Alabama Crimson Tide freshman safety Caleb Downs plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Downs, a former five-star recruit, was a difference-maker for the Crimson Tide in 2023. However, now he is looking to play elsewhere after Nick Saban’s retirement.

Downs played high school football for Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia. Now, he is the No. 1 player in the transfer portal. His brother, Josh Downs, is a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has maintained a strong relationship with Caleb Downs over the years. Smart and Georgia are expected to be contenders to land the highly-touted safety. Additionally, Ohio State figures to be in the running for the Alabama star.

Caleb Downs was a First-Team All-SEC selection for his impressive 2023 season. Downs recorded 107 total tackles, three deflections, and two interceptions as he helped Alabama win the SEC championship and make the College Football Playoff.

Here’s how social media reacted after it was reported that Downs intended to enter the transfer portal:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire