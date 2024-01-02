Advertisement

Social media reacts to Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

The first game of the 2024 College Football Playoff ended as a classic.

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide ended regulation tied at 20-20. On their first possession, Michigan’s Blake Corum rushed for 25 total yards and a score to push the Wolverines ahead, 27-20.

Alabama would then use six plays to drive to the Michigan three-yard line, but their championship dreams would end on fourth down, as Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was stopped at the Michigan two-yard line on 4th down and goal.

The final playcall by Alabama has college football fans talking on social media. Here is a look at the best reactions to Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire