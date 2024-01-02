Social media reacts to Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan

The first game of the 2024 College Football Playoff ended as a classic.

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide ended regulation tied at 20-20. On their first possession, Michigan’s Blake Corum rushed for 25 total yards and a score to push the Wolverines ahead, 27-20.

Alabama would then use six plays to drive to the Michigan three-yard line, but their championship dreams would end on fourth down, as Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was stopped at the Michigan two-yard line on 4th down and goal.

The final playcall by Alabama has college football fans talking on social media. Here is a look at the best reactions to Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

The naysayers knew all along — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) January 2, 2024

What a waste of a playoff spot. — War Blogle (@WarBlogle) January 2, 2024

Congratulations to Michigan. Made the plays when they needed to. That final playcall by Tommy Rees was absolutely horrible — Caleb Brooks (@CalebBrooks22) January 2, 2024

Alabama has lost more football games in 2024 than Auburn — Macy Finck (@macyfinck) January 2, 2024

NEW TEE SHIRT: 4th & 3 and we ran THAT play?! — 𝐉𝐚𝐦 🐅🏈🦅 (@BravesTigersJam) January 2, 2024

Marked safe from having to watch UGA or Bama in the title game ✅ — ryan (@RyanNumber15) January 2, 2024

They did it for him pic.twitter.com/K4Zl6vlgAa — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 2, 2024

When your 4th and 31 blunder doesn’t change the outcome of CFB National Championship history pic.twitter.com/AkwrQyrvP1 — BARNING HARD (6-7) (@IAMBARNINGHARD) January 2, 2024

ALABAMA WITH A TRIP TO THE NATTY ON THE LINE pic.twitter.com/CDfs4Qkm4G — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 2, 2024

Burning their 4th and 31 shirts. pic.twitter.com/AbeHRlTlEo — BH (@6pintsofkramer) January 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire