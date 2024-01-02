Social media reacts to Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan
The first game of the 2024 College Football Playoff ended as a classic.
The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide ended regulation tied at 20-20. On their first possession, Michigan’s Blake Corum rushed for 25 total yards and a score to push the Wolverines ahead, 27-20.
Alabama would then use six plays to drive to the Michigan three-yard line, but their championship dreams would end on fourth down, as Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was stopped at the Michigan two-yard line on 4th down and goal.
The final playcall by Alabama has college football fans talking on social media. Here is a look at the best reactions to Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.
The naysayers knew all along
— Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) January 2, 2024
What a waste of a playoff spot.
— War Blogle (@WarBlogle) January 2, 2024
Congratulations to Michigan. Made the plays when they needed to. That final playcall by Tommy Rees was absolutely horrible
— Caleb Brooks (@CalebBrooks22) January 2, 2024
Alabama has lost more football games in 2024 than Auburn
— Macy Finck (@macyfinck) January 2, 2024
NEW TEE SHIRT:
4th & 3 and we ran THAT play?!
— 𝐉𝐚𝐦 🐅🏈🦅 (@BravesTigersJam) January 2, 2024
🫠
— Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) January 2, 2024
Marked safe from having to watch UGA or Bama in the title game ✅
— ryan (@RyanNumber15) January 2, 2024
They did it for him pic.twitter.com/K4Zl6vlgAa
— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 2, 2024
When your 4th and 31 blunder doesn’t change the outcome of CFB National Championship history pic.twitter.com/AkwrQyrvP1
— BARNING HARD (6-7) (@IAMBARNINGHARD) January 2, 2024
ALABAMA WITH A TRIP TO THE NATTY ON THE LINE pic.twitter.com/CDfs4Qkm4G
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 2, 2024
Burning their 4th and 31 shirts. pic.twitter.com/AbeHRlTlEo
— BH (@6pintsofkramer) January 2, 2024