Social media reacts to Alabama’s impressive opening drive at Kentucky

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

After Alabama football fans held a collective sigh of relief after starting quarterback Jalen Milroe fell to the turf with a leg injury, Milroe returned and helped guide the Crimson Tide offense to a touchdown on their opening drive in Lexington to give Alabama an early 7-0 lead over the Wildcats.

Milroe was a perfect 5-5 on the drive for 51 yards including a 26-yard strike to Amari Niblack to get the Crimson Tide on the board.

After a quick stop from the Alabama defense, Milroe would then find Kobe Prentice for a 40-yard touchdown to expand the Tide’s lead to 14-0.

Despite the early kick, it didn’t take social media long to get hyped for Alabama’s impressive road start. Here are some of the top reactions from X (formerly Twitter).

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire