Social media reacts to Alabama’s impressive opening drive at Kentucky
After Alabama football fans held a collective sigh of relief after starting quarterback Jalen Milroe fell to the turf with a leg injury, Milroe returned and helped guide the Crimson Tide offense to a touchdown on their opening drive in Lexington to give Alabama an early 7-0 lead over the Wildcats.
Milroe was a perfect 5-5 on the drive for 51 yards including a 26-yard strike to Amari Niblack to get the Crimson Tide on the board.
After a quick stop from the Alabama defense, Milroe would then find Kobe Prentice for a 40-yard touchdown to expand the Tide’s lead to 14-0.
Despite the early kick, it didn’t take social media long to get hyped for Alabama’s impressive road start. Here are some of the top reactions from X (formerly Twitter).
Jalen Milroe find Amari Nilblack for an Alabama touchdown
BOOM!!💥@JalenMilroe ➡️ @officiallly13
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/o72QGUesKY
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 11, 2023
Alabama did make it look easy
Jalen Milroe has an effective runner opens up so many holes in the secondary. That was too easy for Milroe on that TD to Niblack.
— Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) November 11, 2023
Everyone is fired up
WHAT AN OPENING DRIVE pic.twitter.com/kmUSLWjA2P
— KD (@notkdk3) November 11, 2023
The count has started
Jalen Milroe TD Counter: pic.twitter.com/KzD8hhOV5g
— Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) November 11, 2023
They are a great duo
Milroe to Niblack and it's beautiful. Touchdown Alabama.
— Joseph Goodman, Sports Enthusiast 🎟🍺 (@JoeGoodmanJr) November 11, 2023
Defense is up
Beautiful drive and touchdown. Looking good. What you got for us today Defense?! #RollTide
— JS Bama Fan 4Ever (@JS_Bama_Fan) November 11, 2023
It's been a while
Jalen Milroe finds a wide-open Amari Niblack for a touchdown. That's the first time Alabama has found the end zone on its opening possession since its opener against Middle Tennessee State.
— Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) November 11, 2023
Playing a different level
THE MAN IS ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/5vFzjzm7xg
— Bryant-Denny Stadium (@BryantDenny_UA) November 11, 2023
Yes, he is
— Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) November 11, 2023
Touchdown No. 2
THROWIN' DIMES!! 👀👀@JalenMilroe ➡️ @showtime1kp
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/PwI3Yc3VC1
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 11, 2023
I am a believer
Pay attention @CFBPlayoff … Bama is one of the BEST 4. https://t.co/oYOSOuHJua
— Cap! (@KenWileySr) November 11, 2023
Milroe is in his bag
Milroe was money on third down last week, and that has seemingly continued. 2-for-2 for 46 yards and a TD early. Big development.
— Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) November 11, 2023