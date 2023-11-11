Social media reacts to Alabama’s impressive opening drive at Kentucky

After Alabama football fans held a collective sigh of relief after starting quarterback Jalen Milroe fell to the turf with a leg injury, Milroe returned and helped guide the Crimson Tide offense to a touchdown on their opening drive in Lexington to give Alabama an early 7-0 lead over the Wildcats.

Milroe was a perfect 5-5 on the drive for 51 yards including a 26-yard strike to Amari Niblack to get the Crimson Tide on the board.

After a quick stop from the Alabama defense, Milroe would then find Kobe Prentice for a 40-yard touchdown to expand the Tide’s lead to 14-0.

Despite the early kick, it didn’t take social media long to get hyped for Alabama’s impressive road start. Here are some of the top reactions from X (formerly Twitter).

Jalen Milroe find Amari Nilblack for an Alabama touchdown

Alabama did make it look easy

Jalen Milroe has an effective runner opens up so many holes in the secondary. That was too easy for Milroe on that TD to Niblack. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) November 11, 2023

Everyone is fired up

WHAT AN OPENING DRIVE pic.twitter.com/kmUSLWjA2P — KD (@notkdk3) November 11, 2023

The count has started

Jalen Milroe TD Counter: pic.twitter.com/KzD8hhOV5g — Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) November 11, 2023

They are a great duo

Milroe to Niblack and it's beautiful. Touchdown Alabama. — Joseph Goodman, Sports Enthusiast 🎟🍺 (@JoeGoodmanJr) November 11, 2023

Defense is up

Beautiful drive and touchdown. Looking good. What you got for us today Defense?! #RollTide — JS Bama Fan 4Ever (@JS_Bama_Fan) November 11, 2023

It's been a while

Jalen Milroe finds a wide-open Amari Niblack for a touchdown. That's the first time Alabama has found the end zone on its opening possession since its opener against Middle Tennessee State. — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) November 11, 2023

Playing a different level

THE MAN IS ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/5vFzjzm7xg — Bryant-Denny Stadium (@BryantDenny_UA) November 11, 2023

Yes, he is

Touchdown No. 2

I am a believer

Pay attention @CFBPlayoff … Bama is one of the BEST 4. https://t.co/oYOSOuHJua — Cap! (@KenWileySr) November 11, 2023

Milroe is in his bag

Milroe was money on third down last week, and that has seemingly continued. 2-for-2 for 46 yards and a TD early. Big development. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) November 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire