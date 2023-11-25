Social media reacts to Alabama’s hot start at Auburn
The 2023 Iron Bowl has arrived and Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team are searching for win No. 11 on the season to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn won the toss and elected to receive the ball but the Crimson Tide defense forced a quick three and out before Jalen Milroe and Alabama took over and put together a solid 84-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a Roydell Williams two-yard touchdown run.
Alabama fans were quick to react on social media to Alabana’s hot start down on the plains!
A fans view of the TD
Touchdown Alabama! pic.twitter.com/1u0B5s6ZDf
— William Galloway (@Wm_Galloway) November 25, 2023
Wow
as good as Auburn's defense has been on third downs this season as a whole (17th nationally), that was the eighth time a team has converted a third-and-10+ against the Tigers through the air this season
that would rank in the bottom half of the FBS
(Alabama scores off of it) https://t.co/olARt0JClZ
— Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 25, 2023
Alabama is up early
🐘 7
🐅 0
10:53 | Q1
Roydell Williams runs in a 2-yard TD to put Alabama on the board first. Jalen Milroe made a nice pass to Malik Benson on third-and-17 to keep the drive alive.
— Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) November 25, 2023
Jaeden Roberts is a beast
Beautiful block from Jaeden Roberts, washing his man down, creating an opening for Roydell Williams to score on the 2-yard TD. 8-play, 69-yard drive for Alabama on first TD
— Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) November 25, 2023
Just like they drew it up
Just a methodical opening drive for Alabama. Well scripted and executed in spite of a bad penalty. If there's one way to neutralize a tough environment, a quick first drive is key.
— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) November 25, 2023
The offensive line is doing their job early on
This Alabama offensive line came to play this afternoon — Milroe has all the time in the world, early on
Aside from the penalty, that was a pretty flawless first drive by the Crimson Tide
— Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) November 25, 2023
It's true
when the other team scores on script: weak, cheap, unimaginative
when alabama scores on script: genius, strategic, magical
— KP (@kj_paul) November 25, 2023
Couldn't have asked for a better start
Picture perfect start for Alabama on the road: defense forces a three-and-out then the offense delivers an 8-play, 69-yard opening TD drive.
Milroe on that drive: 4-4 for 56 yards. Roydell Williams with a short TD run.
Alabama 7, Auburn 0 – 10:53 left in the first quarter.
— Kennington Lloyd Smith III (@SkinnyKenny_) November 25, 2023
Yes, it is
THAT’S HOW YOU PUNCH THEM IN THE MOUTH.
— Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) November 25, 2023
