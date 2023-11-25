Advertisement

Social media reacts to Alabama’s hot start at Auburn

Stacey Blackwood
The 2023 Iron Bowl has arrived and Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team are searching for win No. 11 on the season to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn won the toss and elected to receive the ball but the Crimson Tide defense forced a quick three and out before Jalen Milroe and Alabama took over and put together a solid 84-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a Roydell Williams two-yard touchdown run.

Alabama fans were quick to react on social media to Alabana’s hot start down on the plains!

