Social media reacts to Alabama’s hot start at Auburn

The 2023 Iron Bowl has arrived and Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team are searching for win No. 11 on the season to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn won the toss and elected to receive the ball but the Crimson Tide defense forced a quick three and out before Jalen Milroe and Alabama took over and put together a solid 84-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a Roydell Williams two-yard touchdown run.

Alabama fans were quick to react on social media to Alabana’s hot start down on the plains!

A fans view of the TD

Wow

as good as Auburn's defense has been on third downs this season as a whole (17th nationally), that was the eighth time a team has converted a third-and-10+ against the Tigers through the air this season that would rank in the bottom half of the FBS (Alabama scores off of it) https://t.co/olARt0JClZ — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 25, 2023

Alabama is up early

🐘 7

🐅 0 10:53 | Q1 Roydell Williams runs in a 2-yard TD to put Alabama on the board first. Jalen Milroe made a nice pass to Malik Benson on third-and-17 to keep the drive alive. — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) November 25, 2023

Jaeden Roberts is a beast

Beautiful block from Jaeden Roberts, washing his man down, creating an opening for Roydell Williams to score on the 2-yard TD. 8-play, 69-yard drive for Alabama on first TD — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) November 25, 2023

Just like they drew it up

Just a methodical opening drive for Alabama. Well scripted and executed in spite of a bad penalty. If there's one way to neutralize a tough environment, a quick first drive is key. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) November 25, 2023

The offensive line is doing their job early on

This Alabama offensive line came to play this afternoon — Milroe has all the time in the world, early on Aside from the penalty, that was a pretty flawless first drive by the Crimson Tide — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) November 25, 2023

It's true

when the other team scores on script: weak, cheap, unimaginative when alabama scores on script: genius, strategic, magical — KP (@kj_paul) November 25, 2023

Couldn't have asked for a better start

Picture perfect start for Alabama on the road: defense forces a three-and-out then the offense delivers an 8-play, 69-yard opening TD drive. Milroe on that drive: 4-4 for 56 yards. Roydell Williams with a short TD run. Alabama 7, Auburn 0 – 10:53 left in the first quarter. — Kennington Lloyd Smith III (@SkinnyKenny_) November 25, 2023

Yes, it is

THAT’S HOW YOU PUNCH THEM IN THE MOUTH. — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) November 25, 2023

