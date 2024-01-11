Social media reacts: Alabama HC Nick Saban retires

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, will be a day forever etched in the college football history books after Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

After spending 28 years as a college head coach and winning seven national titles, the 72-year-old Saban is hanging up his coaching hat, Alabama announced on Wednesday.

“The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me,” Saban said in a statement. “We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it’s about the legacy and how we went about it. We always tried to do it the right way. The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program. Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home.”

With Saban’s announcement, fans and media members on social media immediately began discussing possible replacement candidates, one of whom is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who graduated from and played at Alabama.

Swinney’s contract with Clemson, which runs through 2031, has an “Alabama Clause” that would force Swinney to pay Clemson $7.5 million if he took the Alabama job this year. If Swinney left for any other coaching job, his buyout would only be $5 million.

Here’s how fans and media members reacted to Saban’s retirement:

I would NOT want to be the person that replaces Saban. Maybe biggest shoes to fill ever? — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) January 10, 2024

One of the winningest coaches ever.

One of the longest-tenured coaches ever.

The highest-paid college football coach ever. Nick Saban is retiring, per @ClowESPN. pic.twitter.com/0ZYgOW0K7a — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 10, 2024

In the next 30 days, Dabo Swinney will either be the head coach at Alabama or will have cemented a hefty pay raise/extension at Clemson that comes with a 20-foot tall statue on campus when he retires. — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 10, 2024

Buyouts for potential Alabama head coach candidates

Dan Lanning — $20 million

Kalen DeBoer — $12 million

Dabo Swinney — $7.5 million

James Franklin — $6 million

Mike Norvell — $4 million — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2024

Will Dabo Swinney be the next head coach at Alabama? 👀@ESPNRittenberg listed his top seven candidates on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/ahZi5Irv5h pic.twitter.com/4x3LuuS1nL — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2024

If Dabo Swinney does leave Clemson for Alabama, that's a gargantuan positive for South Carolina football. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) January 10, 2024

Kalen DeBoer and Dabo Swinney. Two names I’m hearing for Bama. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 10, 2024

Bama fans rn pic.twitter.com/2DEQFTXkkP — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) January 10, 2024

All y’all that hate on Dabo about to be awfully nervous https://t.co/drNR0vEE0x — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 10, 2024

It's official…. We're on Dabo Swinney watch pic.twitter.com/L1kjacgYJg — FQ Clemson 📈 (@FQClemson) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire