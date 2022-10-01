Social Media reacts to the Aggies offensive struggles vs Mississippi State

The Aggies offense has struggled mightily for the entire 2022 season to this point, and with almost 5 games in the books, it’s safe to say that this is who the offense is.

The Aggies have used two different quarterbacks, two centers, and rotated guards this season, but it hasn’t mattered, the have been completely unable to establish any consistent offense outside of the running of Devon Achane.

That continued on Sunday, in perhaps its most pronounced form on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, as the Aggies exhibited ineptitude in all it’s forms.

Of course, twitter had plenty to say about the Aggies struggles.

Let’s journey our way through the best reactions.

PeeWee Offense...

@ClintStoerner

Who the hell is running this @AggieFootball offense? I've seen PeeWee football teams with better show. Players on the same page? They aren't even in the same damn library.#Trash#Aggies — Mike Collins (@texasharleyman) October 1, 2022

Self-inflicted

When the Aggies are issued their football gear…do they include a pistol, where all players are ready to shoot themselves in the foot at a moments notice — TCUGreggo 🇺🇸 ☠️🤡3️⃣2️⃣ (@geg_williams) October 1, 2022

Not a great year for offense in the lone star state

I know Texas isn’t that much better this season but the Aggies offense looks like middle school football — Hungate (@BaileyHungate) October 1, 2022

That about sums it up

sucking. losing. scoring 0 points. fumbling in the red zone. missing interceptions. Aggies football — Ryan Ramone (@Ryanramone27) October 1, 2022

Stubborn much?

I’m just in awe that not a single one of our coaches will move away from things that don’t work. — AggiesToday (AT)  (@AggiesToday) October 1, 2022

That kind of day

That's FOUR trips into the State red zone and, somehow, Fisher's offense has managed to be OUTSCORED 7-3 on those chances. I've never even heard of that. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 1, 2022

This seems.... not good

Texas A&M is now 0-6 on third downs today… — TexAgs (@TexAgs) October 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire