Social Media reacts to the Aggies offensive struggles vs Mississippi State

2
Joey Ickes
·2 min read

The Aggies offense has struggled mightily for the entire 2022 season to this point, and with almost 5 games in the books, it’s safe to say that this is who the offense is.

The Aggies have used two different quarterbacks, two centers, and rotated guards this season, but it hasn’t mattered, the have been completely unable to establish any consistent offense outside of the running of Devon Achane.

That continued on Sunday, in perhaps its most pronounced form on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, as the Aggies exhibited ineptitude in all it’s forms.

Of course, twitter had plenty to say about the Aggies struggles.

Let’s journey our way through the best reactions.

PeeWee Offense...

Self-inflicted

Not a great year for offense in the lone star state

That about sums it up

Stubborn much?

That kind of day

This seems.... not good

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire

Recommended Stories