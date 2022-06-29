Social media reacts to absurd Jonathan Davis catch for Brewers against Rays

Milwaukee Brewers centerfielder Jonathan Davis (3) reacts after making an incredible catch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

Jonathan Davis provided a catch-of-the-year candidate for the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning Wednesday, robbing Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena of extra bases and putting his own health at risk in the process.

The outstretched snag included a headfirst finish into the outfield wall, prompting many reactions of awe and concern.

Davis stayed in the game but was removed in the third inning with lower back and rib cage discomfort. His departure loomed larger when Jace Peterson — who's mostly played infield this season but checked in to replace Davis and moved to right field — couldn't flag down a two-out bloop double from Taylor Walls that allowed the Rays to take the lead in the fourth.

The 30-year-old Davis arrived to the big-league team 10 days ago as a roster replacement for Lorenzo Cain, who was designated for assignment by the Brewers, and has flashed impressive leather in center field. But this was another level.

Will it indeed live on as one of the greatest catches in Brewers history or fade from memory the way even many top-flight catches have, like Billy McKinney's last year?

What an insane catch by @3_JonathanDavis!



(And he was OK after too 🙏) pic.twitter.com/7S4E0vEoZv — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2022

Oh my goodness, Jonathan Davis!



P.s. we hope you are ok https://t.co/uUhO4oW72E — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) June 29, 2022

I audibly gasped when his head hit the wall. Holy smokes. https://t.co/gjkh24KYRo — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) June 29, 2022

This could have actually killed him https://t.co/O1M0TRDWWy — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 29, 2022

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ + some.

Catch of the year and just as incredible, he’s staying in the game. https://t.co/wtQ1A8qOjm — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) June 29, 2022

Wow @3_JonathanDavis What a catch! Saw him when he was in AA and AAA with the Blue Jays in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He’s always been an elite center field defender. And everyone will tell you he’s a tremendous teammate and person. Another value find by @Brewers front office! — Vinny Rottino (@VinnyRottino) June 29, 2022

This is better than the famous Jim Edmonds catch. https://t.co/0jImm1LK0f — BadgerNoonan (@BadgerNoonan) June 29, 2022

Lo Cain watching that Davis catch pic.twitter.com/jzgqKwxBjO — Brent Suter’s Actual Raptor (@BrewersRaptor) June 29, 2022

Jonathan Davis is really starting to rise in my list of favorite people named Jonathan Davis https://t.co/zn13utrd6K — Wisconsin Sports Central (@WiscoSC) June 29, 2022

Remember when we thought Willie Mays and Jim Edmonds had really good catches in center field?



Jonathan Davis wins pic.twitter.com/6L2WyLVbtm — Ben Upton (@Ben_Upton5) June 29, 2022

Good thing they are not at Wrigley Field. — Jacob Flora (@JacobFlora8) June 29, 2022

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

