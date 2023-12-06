Advertisement

Social media reacts to Aaron Rodgers saying Texas isn’t deserving of a CFP spot

Tyler Oglesby
There has been much controversy over the College Football Playoff committee’s decision to leave Florida State out of the playoffs. However, the committee themselves admitted that it was between FSU and Alabama for the final spot, not Texas.

On Tuesday, during Aaron Rodgers’ weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the Hall of Fame quarterback stated that the Florida State Seminoles should have been in the College Football Playoff instead of the Texas Longhorns.

The sudden urge of Rodgers’ anti-Texas take may come as a surprise to the unbeknown eye, but Longhorns fans know why he might be upset.

In the 2004 season, the Texas Longhorns and California Golden Bears had an identical overall record, 10-1. Cal was ranked No. 4 in the country and the Longhorns were No. 5, jumping the Bears and taking the Rose Bowl spot to play the Michigan Wolverines. The Longhorns won 38-37, sparking a fire and a National Championship run the following season.

Cal was instead selected for the Holiday Bowl to play Texas Tech, in which the Red Raiders won, 45-31. Texas was obviously the superior team and made for a better matchup against the Michigan Wolverines, even if Rodgers’ California bias doesn’t want to admit it.

So, it’s not that Aaron Rodgers thinks that FSU is more deserving than Texas for a CFP spot (they’re not), it’s his near-two decade old grudge that makes him diss the Longhorns.

Here is social media’s reaction to Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show.

