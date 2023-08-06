Social media reacts: 5-star RB commits to UGA football

James Morgan
·3 min read

Five-star running back recruit Nate Frazier has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Frazier is a speedy running back from Mater Dei High School in California.

Nate Frazier is ranked as the No. 15 recruit in the class of 2024, per On3. Frazier is the second-ranked player in California and the top-ranked running back.

The elite running back is Georgia’s third commitment at the running back position in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs usually don’t sign three running backs in a recruiting cycle, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Georgia has the No. 1 class of 2024 in the nation. The Bulldogs have 27 commitments in the class of 2024. Only Stanford has more commitments than Georgia.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire