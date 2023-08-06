Social media reacts: 5-star RB commits to UGA football
Five-star running back recruit Nate Frazier has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Frazier is a speedy running back from Mater Dei High School in California.
Nate Frazier is ranked as the No. 15 recruit in the class of 2024, per On3. Frazier is the second-ranked player in California and the top-ranked running back.
The elite running back is Georgia’s third commitment at the running back position in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs usually don’t sign three running backs in a recruiting cycle, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out.
Georgia has the No. 1 class of 2024 in the nation. The Bulldogs have 27 commitments in the class of 2024. Only Stanford has more commitments than Georgia.
Georgia football social media was excited to land another commitment from a five-star recruit:
Running backs coach Dell McGee
Size ✅ Speed ✅ Character ✅ Power ✅ #RBU #EndZoneStalkers #ELITE #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/cc66nRTvyJ
— Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) August 6, 2023
UGA recruiting staffer Angela Kirkpatrick
big mood 🙂 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/G8mRKn8SHi
— Angela Kirkpatrick (@angelakirkk) August 6, 2023
UGA football head coach Kirby Smart
Go Dawgs !!
— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) August 6, 2023
Media reaction to Frazier's commitment
Georgia picks up commitment from 4-star running back Nate Frazier from Santa Ana, Calif. He’s the third RB pledge for Georgia’s 2024 class.
— Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) August 6, 2023
Georgia running back commit Chauncey Bowens
Twins home 😌🐶 https://t.co/Ht2DOEoL2q
— Chauncey Bowens (@chauncey_333) August 6, 2023
One of Frazier's high school teammates
Georgia gotta good one in my boy @NateUA1_ 🐶
— Marcus Harris (@marthagreatest) August 6, 2023
Georgia recruiting staff member David Cooper
AND STILL a blowout‼️ Ain’t nobody doing it like us, still got more on way‼️ Kings wanna play with Kings, ELITE WANNA PLAY WITH ELITE‼️ Can’t be that crazy to think we’ll ever fall off 😂 #CommittedToTheG #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/nmK2qOjJzj
— David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) August 6, 2023
ON3's top running back
Class of 2024 5 🌟 RB Nate Frazier has committed to Georgia!
Frazier is listed as the Number 1 RB in the Class of 2024 by On3 and Rivals. pic.twitter.com/PL1xFeBc9l
— Elite Georgia Football (@elitegeorgiacfb) August 6, 2023
All-American Bowl reaction
One Way Ticket to Athens 🎫 ✈️
2024 All-American Nate Frazier (@NateUA1_) has committed to the University of Georgia. #GoDawgs 🐶 #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PJBsrtoccB
— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) August 6, 2023
There's a strong pitch to being in a stacked backfield
Hey, recruits. Don’t let nobody tell you the backfield too crowded at Georgia. All your dreams can still come true. With less mileage ☺️ pic.twitter.com/b0jcMwBF7r
— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) August 6, 2023
Frazier's commitment announcement
BREAKING: Five-Star RB Nate Frazier has Committed to Georgia!
The 5’11 210 RB from Compton, CA chose the Bulldogs over Oregon, Alabama, & Texas A&M
Frazier is ranked as the No. 1 RB in the ‘24 Class 🐶 https://t.co/CpRbCBa7o3 pic.twitter.com/EXy2sF2XEF
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 6, 2023