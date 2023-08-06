Social media reacts: 5-star RB commits to UGA football

Five-star running back recruit Nate Frazier has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Frazier is a speedy running back from Mater Dei High School in California.

Nate Frazier is ranked as the No. 15 recruit in the class of 2024, per On3. Frazier is the second-ranked player in California and the top-ranked running back.

The elite running back is Georgia’s third commitment at the running back position in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs usually don’t sign three running backs in a recruiting cycle, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Georgia has the No. 1 class of 2024 in the nation. The Bulldogs have 27 commitments in the class of 2024. Only Stanford has more commitments than Georgia.

Georgia football social media was excited to land another commitment from a five-star recruit:

Running backs coach Dell McGee

UGA recruiting staffer Angela Kirkpatrick

UGA football head coach Kirby Smart

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) August 6, 2023

Media reaction to Frazier's commitment

Georgia picks up commitment from 4-star running back Nate Frazier from Santa Ana, Calif. He’s the third RB pledge for Georgia’s 2024 class. — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) August 6, 2023

Georgia running back commit Chauncey Bowens

One of Frazier's high school teammates

Georgia gotta good one in my boy @NateUA1_ 🐶 — Marcus Harris (@marthagreatest) August 6, 2023

Georgia recruiting staff member David Cooper

AND STILL a blowout‼️ Ain’t nobody doing it like us, still got more on way‼️ Kings wanna play with Kings, ELITE WANNA PLAY WITH ELITE‼️ Can’t be that crazy to think we’ll ever fall off 😂 #CommittedToTheG #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/nmK2qOjJzj — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) August 6, 2023

ON3's top running back

Class of 2024 5 🌟 RB Nate Frazier has committed to Georgia! Frazier is listed as the Number 1 RB in the Class of 2024 by On3 and Rivals. pic.twitter.com/PL1xFeBc9l — Elite Georgia Football (@elitegeorgiacfb) August 6, 2023

All-American Bowl reaction

One Way Ticket to Athens 🎫 ✈️ 2024 All-American Nate Frazier (@NateUA1_) has committed to the University of Georgia. #GoDawgs 🐶 #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PJBsrtoccB — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) August 6, 2023

There's a strong pitch to being in a stacked backfield

Hey, recruits. Don’t let nobody tell you the backfield too crowded at Georgia. All your dreams can still come true. With less mileage ☺️ pic.twitter.com/b0jcMwBF7r — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) August 6, 2023

Frazier's commitment announcement

BREAKING: Five-Star RB Nate Frazier has Committed to Georgia! The 5’11 210 RB from Compton, CA chose the Bulldogs over Oregon, Alabama, & Texas A&M Frazier is ranked as the No. 1 RB in the ‘24 Class 🐶 https://t.co/CpRbCBa7o3 pic.twitter.com/EXy2sF2XEF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 6, 2023

