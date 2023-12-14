Advertisement

Social Media reacts to 5-Star Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey’s record setting night

Jarrett Johnson
·3 min read
The Texas Football playoffs are in full swing and current 2024 5-star Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey has written his name in the record books during the first half of the 2A-I state title.

Social media lit up as Bussey led Timpson to a dominant 49-7 over Tolar. He not only broke one UIL state record but two while playing Quarterback. The first came a few minutes into the second quarter when Bussey hit Dacorian Johnson on a quick slant route that he took for a 97-yard touchdown.

Ok, I get it Johnson did most of the heavy lifting on that particular record, but someone had to get Johnson the ball and a record is a record. However, there is a reason Bussey is considered one of the best players in the nation and he gave a taste of that late in the second quarter.

Backed up against their own endzone, Bussey’s number was called on a QB keeper and he sprinted the length of the field for an eye-popping 93-yard touchdown run. Both record-setting highlights can be viewed below.

 

The Timpson standout ended the night with 311 yards on 12-15 passing and 155 yards on 10 carries for a total of 6 touchdowns. To cap it off, he was named the 2A-I state title game offensive MVP.

Congratulations to Bussey and the following posts just show how impressive everyone was with his championship performance.

Bussey was so good you think some one punched in cheat codes before the game started

Two records broke before Timpson went into the locker room for halftime

He has that Dawg in him

There are nmot many in the country you can say are better than the Timpson product

Coach Aristide was in the house to watch Bussey get busy

Yes the Real Deal Holyfield

Speed 99, awareness 99, vision 99, elusiveness 99

With the turnover in the staff Bussey must remain a top priority for Elko

He just might be the best in class

Bussey is named the Offensive MVP of the Title game

He takes it all in one final time after an illustrious high school career

