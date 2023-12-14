Social Media reacts to 5-Star Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey’s record setting night

The Texas Football playoffs are in full swing and current 2024 5-star Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey has written his name in the record books during the first half of the 2A-I state title.

Social media lit up as Bussey led Timpson to a dominant 49-7 over Tolar. He not only broke one UIL state record but two while playing Quarterback. The first came a few minutes into the second quarter when Bussey hit Dacorian Johnson on a quick slant route that he took for a 97-yard touchdown.

Ok, I get it Johnson did most of the heavy lifting on that particular record, but someone had to get Johnson the ball and a record is a record. However, there is a reason Bussey is considered one of the best players in the nation and he gave a taste of that late in the second quarter.

Backed up against their own endzone, Bussey’s number was called on a QB keeper and he sprinted the length of the field for an eye-popping 93-yard touchdown run. Both record-setting highlights can be viewed below.

UIL state championship record 97 yard TD throw for @Terrybussey12 😎pic.twitter.com/ftIKmCYkiP — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) December 14, 2023

Terry Bussey is putting on a performance for the ages pic.twitter.com/DQduZew2pK — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) December 14, 2023

The Timpson standout ended the night with 311 yards on 12-15 passing and 155 yards on 10 carries for a total of 6 touchdowns. To cap it off, he was named the 2A-I state title game offensive MVP.

Congratulations to Bussey and the following posts just show how impressive everyone was with his championship performance.

Bussey was so good you think some one punched in cheat codes before the game started

Terry Bussey is a cheat code. #UILState — Justin Hastings (@CoachHastings) December 14, 2023

Two records broke before Timpson went into the locker room for halftime

Terry Bussey is setting records and just made a 93-yard TD run look easy. Longest run in 2A state title game history. He’s also got a 97-yard TD pass (also a state title game record). Timpson up 21-0 on Tolar 2:09 2Q. #UILState #txhsfb — Alex Miller (@AlexMill20) December 14, 2023

He has that Dawg in him

Terry Bussey!! Dude is a DAWG. 97 yard TD pass and now a 93 yard TD run #UILState — K.O. (@THEKyleOwens) December 14, 2023

There are nmot many in the country you can say are better than the Timpson product

I'm watching this future aggie from timpson tx in the state game. Mr Texas football Terry Bussey. This dude is lights out — LaWain Thompson (@LawainThompson) December 14, 2023

Coach Aristide was in the house to watch Bussey get busy

1 AT&T WAY📍 — Coach Ishmael Aristide (@CoachIsh_) December 14, 2023

Yes the Real Deal Holyfield

My first time seeing Terry Bussey play and he is a generational talent THE REAL DEAL!! — NEMO (@TheRealJamarh) December 14, 2023

Speed 99, awareness 99, vision 99, elusiveness 99

Terry Bussey is a created player 😂😂😂 all 99’s!!! — HIM (@bigkris903) December 14, 2023

With the turnover in the staff Bussey must remain a top priority for Elko

Terry Bussey is balling man have to keep him — Aggies (7-5) Cowboys (10-3) (@space_city2) December 14, 2023

He just might be the best in class

Terry Bussey might be the best overall player in the class. — Landyn Rosow (@RivalsLandyn) December 14, 2023

Bussey is named the Offensive MVP of the Title game

Congratulations to Texas A&M commit ATH Terry Bussey (@Terrybussey12) for leading Timpson to the Texas 2A Division I state championship and in doing so earning Offensive MVP honors! Next stop Aggieland! 📈🏈🙂👍🏾🧩 #GigEm #Aggies https://t.co/hbdIjeiTN4 — Tony Hooten (@AggieWebsider) December 14, 2023

He takes it all in one final time after an illustrious high school career

