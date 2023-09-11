Advertisement

Social media reacts: 4-star LB Chris Cole commits to UGA football

Versatile four-star linebacker Chris Cole has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Tennessee Volunteers and others. Cole, a member of the 2024 recruiting cycle, is commitment No. 27 for head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia.

Georgia has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. The Bulldogs have commitments from three five-star recruits and 18 four-star recruits, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker plays high school football and runs track for Salem High School in Salem, Virginia. Cole is the top recruit in Virginia and the No. 56 prospect nationally. Cole is the No. 6 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Georgia football fans and media are hyped up because the Bulldogs continue to recruit at an elite level. How did social media react as Chris Cole committed to Georgia football?

