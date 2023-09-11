Social media reacts: 4-star LB Chris Cole commits to UGA football

Versatile four-star linebacker Chris Cole has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Tennessee Volunteers and others. Cole, a member of the 2024 recruiting cycle, is commitment No. 27 for head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia.

Georgia has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. The Bulldogs have commitments from three five-star recruits and 18 four-star recruits, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker plays high school football and runs track for Salem High School in Salem, Virginia. Cole is the top recruit in Virginia and the No. 56 prospect nationally. Cole is the No. 6 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Georgia football fans and media are hyped up because the Bulldogs continue to recruit at an elite level. How did social media react as Chris Cole committed to Georgia football?

Head coach Kirby Smart

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) September 10, 2023

UGA fans react

4⭐️ LB Chris Cole has committed to Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/JH6Z1HV50m — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) September 10, 2023

Cole just visited Tennessee!

Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann

UGA recruiting staffer David Cooper

Georgia has a stacked linebacker class again

#UGA landed Raylen Wilson, C.J. Allen and Troy Bowles at LB last class. It has Justin Williams, Kris Jones, and Chris Cole committed in this class. Two are 5-star prospects, four of them are top-100 prospects, all six have a 4-star rating. — Jake Rowe (@JakeMRowe) September 10, 2023

USC and Miami were also in the mix for Cole

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Chris Cole has Committed to Georgia! The 6’4 220 LB from Salem, VA chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee, USC, Miami, & others. Georgia now has TWO Top 5 LBs committed in their No. 1 Ranked ‘24 Class 🐶 “Time to work! #GoDawgs”https://t.co/FfIeTwh6UE pic.twitter.com/EBCmAPBRcr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 10, 2023

Cole is an elite athlete

"He is one of the best athletes in America."@BlairAngulo breaks down 4⭐️ LB Chris Cole ahead of his Sept. 10 commitment which will air live on the 247Sports YouTube Channel 🏈 WATCH📺: https://t.co/Lhhm2YSF6s pic.twitter.com/dADlGKMxt1 — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 8, 2023

Cole's commitment announcement

The moment he made it official 🙌 @Chris_Cole3 Four-star LB Chris Cole committed to Georgia LIVE on the 247sports YouTube channel. FULL COMMITMENT 📺- https://t.co/rSL6N1epAv pic.twitter.com/mOqiyv33E5 — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire