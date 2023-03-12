Social media reacts to the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket reveal

College basketball fans can rejoice as Selection Sunday is finally here. The NCAA Tournament committee has revealed the official 2023 March Madness bracket, filled with tons of exciting matchups.

Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue earn No. 1 seeds for the four regions. The Crimson Tide was named the top overall seed after winning both the SEC regular season and tournament titles. Kansas is looking to be the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Florida in 2007.

The NCAA Tournament begins with the First Four games, played on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 68-team field then competes in a single-elimination tournament, with the Final Four and National Championship games taking place in the first weekend of April.

Buzzer-beaters, close games and memorable moments are staples of March Madness. All 68 teams are aspiring to make a run to Houston for the Final Four.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the NCAA Tournament bracket officially getting released.

68 TEAMS. THE MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT IS OFFICIALLY SET 🏀 pic.twitter.com/FcVOZ9yNlQ — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2023

"I thought the 3-line was appropriate for Duke." – @JayBilas Was 5-seed Duke seeded too low? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dZIvllVIYG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2023

For the first time since the field expanded, the preseason No. 1 misses the NCAA Tournament 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1wTSBb4T4v — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 12, 2023

Vice Chair of the Selection Committee Charles McClelland joins Brent Stover, @Gillenhoops, @GaryParrishCBS and @ShelvinMack to talk about some of the choices the committee made in regards to seeding, Houston and Purdue, injuries and teams playing well late in the season. pic.twitter.com/zEimqJzHb1 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 12, 2023

"And Here. We. Go." – The late Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight, circa 2008 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2023

We get to fill out #MarchMadness brackets today 🥲 pic.twitter.com/0eQ8fIeW5h — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2023

WE HAVE A BRACKET MARCH MADNESS IS HERE 👏 pic.twitter.com/xcZ7Qm9Jj6 — br_betting (@br_betting) March 12, 2023

