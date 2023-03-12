Social media reacts to the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket reveal

Chandler Mumme
·2 min read

College basketball fans can rejoice as Selection Sunday is finally here. The NCAA Tournament committee has revealed the official 2023 March Madness bracket, filled with tons of exciting matchups.

Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue earn No. 1 seeds for the four regions. The Crimson Tide was named the top overall seed after winning both the SEC regular season and tournament titles. Kansas is looking to be the first team to win back-to-back national championships since Florida in 2007.

The NCAA Tournament begins with the First Four games, played on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 68-team field then competes in a single-elimination tournament, with the Final Four and National Championship games taking place in the first weekend of April.

Buzzer-beaters, close games and memorable moments are staples of March Madness. All 68 teams are aspiring to make a run to Houston for the Final Four.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the NCAA Tournament bracket officially getting released.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories