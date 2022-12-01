Social media reacts to the 12-team College Football Playoff expansion

The College Football Playoff is set to expand from four teams to 12 teams beginning in 2024.

The CFP made the deal official on Thursday after coming to an agreement with the Rose Bowl. The long-awaited deal is going to change the game of college football forever.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock is pleased with the direction of the sport.

“More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen.”

The new format makes for a four-round tournament with the first round being held on college campuses. The remaining games will go through a rotation of the current New Years Six bowl games. Atlanta (2025) and Miami are set to host the first two national title games for the first 12-team CFP.

The playoff will include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six more at-large selections. The top four conference champs get first-round byes, securing a spot in the quarterfinal round.

News of expansion has the college football world buzzing. Here is how Twitter reacted to the future of the College Football Playoff.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧: The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams beginning in the 2024-25 season! Details » https://t.co/O4ZiAOQ4HZ#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/5ZTVGXTZbo — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 1, 2022

College Football Playoff officially announces it will expand to 12 teams in 2024. The national championship games will be played Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta, and Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 1, 2022

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams beginning in 2024. Big winner is the ACC who will now have a chance to return to the playoff again. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 1, 2022

So we have one more year of Michigan vs Ohio State mattering… https://t.co/rMxuY5W52M — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) December 1, 2022

hell yes! this ensures underdogs like alabama make the playoff every year. justice! https://t.co/wyfD8I4L0F — lacey cencula (@dddrop_the_lace) December 1, 2022

For those of you college football fans who are unfamiliar, I would like to introduce you to the term “load management.” In a couple seasons you’re going to hear it a lot more this time of the year https://t.co/qqrKX9VKdW — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) December 1, 2022

Damn committee is really that pissed that Bama didn’t make the playoff this year https://t.co/Y2bllYvMsT — Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) December 1, 2022

Notre Dame will never miss the playoff again https://t.co/WTl7OGNEce — 4 Horsemen Podcast (@HorsemenPod) December 1, 2022

Classes of 2023 and beyond: You don’t need to go to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, or Michigan to be confident you can make the playoff during your career. https://t.co/pzTOO0I53d — Zach Soskin (@ZSoskin) December 1, 2022

Translation: College football as we know it, already on life support, has only one year left… Casualties: -Regular season

-Rivalry games

-Rose Bowl

-PAC-12

-Big 12

-Every bowl game not used in the 11-game playoff https://t.co/f34L2ij1Fo — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) December 1, 2022

This year's 12-team playoff would include 1. Alabama/Ohio State teams whose fan-bases want half the coaching staff fired

2. A Clemson team that refuses to play its best QB Among others. Expanded playoff aint gonna be what you think it'll be, people https://t.co/k5bltMsYag — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 1, 2022

The Rose Bowl wisely gets on board. The sunset will look awesome on dates other than Jan. 1, it’s fine https://t.co/BFuSGYIuCb — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) December 1, 2022

COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS GETTING A 12 TEAM PLAYOFF pic.twitter.com/33v3eLPMMR https://t.co/FQWRw2tYH2 — Dylan Holt (@DylanHolt_) December 1, 2022

