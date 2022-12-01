Social media reacts to the 12-team College Football Playoff expansion

Chandler Mumme
The College Football Playoff is set to expand from four teams to 12 teams beginning in 2024.

The CFP made the deal official on Thursday after coming to an agreement with the Rose Bowl. The long-awaited deal is going to change the game of college football forever.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock is pleased with the direction of the sport.

“More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen.”

The new format makes for a four-round tournament with the first round being held on college campuses. The remaining games will go through a rotation of the current New Years Six bowl games. Atlanta (2025) and Miami are set to host the first two national title games for the first 12-team CFP.

The playoff will include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six more at-large selections. The top four conference champs get first-round byes, securing a spot in the quarterfinal round.

News of expansion has the college football world buzzing. Here is how Twitter reacted to the future of the College Football Playoff.

