Social media reactions to UNC football’s hard-fought win over App State

Richard Adkins
·5 min read

The North Carolina Tar Heels held their season home opener against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, and the sluggish start had social media in a frenzy early.

UNC had a massive win against South Carolina, primarily credited to the defense for their thriller play. So, when it was announced that App State would be led by their backup quarterback Joey Aguilar, many expected a quick blowout, with the Heels being 19.5-point favorites on most books.

Instead, the Tar Heels struggled out of the gate, going scoreless in the first quarter with social media pointing out the questionable play calling, such as the random wildcat plays.

The game continued to showcase a lackluster performance by UNC’s defense, turning into an old-fashioned “shoot-out” that all UNC fans can agree should have never happened against an unranked Sun Belt team. To make matters even worse, kicker Ryan Coe missed back-to-back field goals to win the game, sending the Heels into a double overtime against the Mountaineers.

No doubt this game was highly frustrating for any Tar Heel fan. Drake Maye has yet to display last season’s heroics, and the atrocious playcalling didn’t help. So, unsurprisingly, social media had quite the reaction.

UNC will now turn its sights to Minnesota, but before we get there, let’s look at how social media reacted to the Tar Heels’ double-overtime 40-34 victory over App State.

 

 

 

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire