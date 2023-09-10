Social media reactions to UNC football’s hard-fought win over App State

The North Carolina Tar Heels held their season home opener against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, and the sluggish start had social media in a frenzy early.

UNC had a massive win against South Carolina, primarily credited to the defense for their thriller play. So, when it was announced that App State would be led by their backup quarterback Joey Aguilar, many expected a quick blowout, with the Heels being 19.5-point favorites on most books.

Instead, the Tar Heels struggled out of the gate, going scoreless in the first quarter with social media pointing out the questionable play calling, such as the random wildcat plays.

The game continued to showcase a lackluster performance by UNC’s defense, turning into an old-fashioned “shoot-out” that all UNC fans can agree should have never happened against an unranked Sun Belt team. To make matters even worse, kicker Ryan Coe missed back-to-back field goals to win the game, sending the Heels into a double overtime against the Mountaineers.

No doubt this game was highly frustrating for any Tar Heel fan. Drake Maye has yet to display last season’s heroics, and the atrocious playcalling didn’t help. So, unsurprisingly, social media had quite the reaction.

UNC will now turn its sights to Minnesota, but before we get there, let’s look at how social media reacted to the Tar Heels’ double-overtime 40-34 victory over App State.

Best QB in the country and were taking the ball out of his hands on third and fourth downs. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) September 9, 2023

We have the best QB in the country! Stop the wildcat NOW!! — Marquise Williams (@1MjWilliams2) September 9, 2023

We got punked. Defense has not changed — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) September 9, 2023

We are MISERABLE on 3rd down…. #UNC #GoHeels — Tar Heel Pride 🩵 (@PJWill9703) September 9, 2023

UNC football seriously never fails to let a good game go to their head — Drake Maye for Heisman 🐏💙 (@Quint_McFall) September 9, 2023

At some point you just have to say enough is enough and make plays. And credit to App, it’s playing like this game is its Super Bowl, but that’s not an excuse for #UNC. Defense, offense, special teams, whatever. Go make something happen. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) September 9, 2023

UNC in a dawg fight with App State — S.L.A.M (@DjayDesign1) September 9, 2023

UNC is lacking a good deep threat wide receiver and I believe Tez Walker was just that. — Unc Zone (@ZoneUnc) September 9, 2023

UNC is so bad in the secondary I just don’t get it — Snake (@Set42_YouTube) September 9, 2023

Ahhh there is the UNC we know and don’t love. No defense. Our QB scrambling for his life. The familiar feeling of just being frustrated with every phase of the the game. Fml #unc — elizabeth✨ (@ebg_804) September 9, 2023

Little surprised to see UNC struggling with App, but I can only assume it's because Tez Walker would have 15 catches for 300 yards and five touchdowns if he were playing — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) September 9, 2023

UNC football is gonna UNC football. Never can get your hopes up with this program — Ryan. 🤙🏻 (@ryandud61) September 9, 2023

Deja vu with UNC/App pic.twitter.com/76poLmBRJx — Seth Guttman (@Gutt_Feeling) September 9, 2023

Being a UNC fan just means having a constant case of whiplash — Paige Masten (@paigemasten) September 10, 2023

I hate when we leave it up to our defense to win. Makes my heart rate skyrocket. — Clutch Sports: UNC (@ClutchSportsUNC) September 10, 2023

Really bad performance from UNC today. The only bright spot has been the run game. A front seven that had 9 sacks just a week ago is getting no pressure, the pass game has been horrific even when the run game SHOULD open things up. One of those you just have to forget about. — Jacob Karabatsos (@jacobkarabatsos) September 10, 2023

Yeah let this series end after this game. App State can go play NC State now. UNC, start scheduling UNCG or UNCP next — Mack Brown Fan Club Membership Chair (@bluestdeuce) September 10, 2023

Drake Mayes Heisman stock #unc pic.twitter.com/I677RCde3F — The Raiders Bring Me Pain (@ny_raiders) September 10, 2023

UNC has a legitimate chance to start the year 10-0. All due respect to App. but after making a statement Week 1 against an SEC opponent, UNC needed to take care of this one more convincingly. — Jonathan Rand (@jrand44) September 10, 2023

Was unable to throw it down field all game but another real great game from Drake Maye, made a lot of really tough throws. #UNC — Alex (@PhDHaver) September 10, 2023

3 things are true in life. Death Taxes And App State giving UNC fans a heart attack. Overtime in Chapel Hill 27-27 — JJ Ceglio (@JJCegs24) September 10, 2023

It is hard to be a UNC fan; our hearts have to be strong with these nail biters — just joe (@s3agrov3) September 10, 2023

Drake Maye is that GUY #unc give that man the ball and get out of the way — Nelson Gill (@Nelsongill427) September 10, 2023

UNC giving me a heart attack. Doesn’t gotta be pretty. W is a W. 2-0 — Drew (@Real_AndyT) September 10, 2023

I better not see a Mountain or a Neer on any future UNC football schedules — Mack Brown Fan Club Membership Chair (@bluestdeuce) September 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire