Social media reactions to UNC’s execution in the exhibition blowout

The North Carolina men’s basketball team kicked off their season by hosting an exhibition game against St. Augustine, and they gave the fans in attendance and at home a show.

A team that came into this season with many questions gave fans the answer early. This ball club is back to where it needs to be.

Despite being just an exhibition game against a lower-level opponent, fans appreciated the fast pace, ball movement, and sharp shooting from behind the arch. All spots where the team struggled last season appeared to be fixed, with moments of the game looking like shooting practice for the Tar Heels.

The game showcased some newly acquired talent and why they were highly sought after in recruiting and the transfer portal. While RJ Davis led the pack for the returning players, dropping 17 points in the first six minutes.

The outstanding play had social media believing this team is back to playing as it should be. At the same time, others wondered what the lineup would be like and how the minutes would be dispersed.

Let us look at how social media reacted to UNC’s execution in the exhibition blowout.

6 mins into UNC’s exhibition game – RJ Davis is HIM ! — Johnson Picks (@PicksJohnson) October 27, 2023

3 transfers start for Hubert Davis in UNC exhibition vs St Augs but it’s RJ Davis that’s putting on the show. 17 points through 6 minutes. On fire from three. 24-6 UNC. — Pat Welter WRAL (@PatrickWelter) October 27, 2023

RJ Davis is going to be a PROBLEM 17 points in 6 minutes here at the Smith Center. pic.twitter.com/nRRHo1BwLy — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) October 27, 2023

Don’t care that it’s an exhibition. Don’t care who the opponent is. UNC looks GOOD — Josh Gross (@josh3302) October 27, 2023

Having @UNC_Basketball back makes me happy, happy, happy! — Amy Can’t Cook (@amynoelle24) October 27, 2023

Cormac Ryan has 2 3s. UNC got some shooters.. — Jman (@jhardy252) October 27, 2023

This team is actually going to be a SERIOUS problem. After last year I’m not trying to get my hopes up, but my goodness man….🫣 @UNC_Basketball — |GC| (@_GC24) October 28, 2023

I know we’re supposed to beat this team bad but you can already see the difference in this UNC basketball team. — Blake Jones (@BlakeJones00) October 28, 2023

RJ Davis is just showing off at this point. This is his team. He is him. — Clutch Sports: UNC (@ClutchSportsUNC) October 28, 2023

1 scrimmage in and Elliot Cadeau looks like an all time Tar Heel PG #UNC — tizzy (@NativeFlash615) October 28, 2023

Paxson Wojcik can be a valuable player for #UNC this season, just don’t see how you start him over Cadeau. — Grant Hughes (@GrantHughesNC) October 28, 2023

It’s an exhibition. Yada yada yada. I don’t care. I’m going to overreact. This team is going to be #good. Just imagine how athletic they’re gonna be with Withers and Trimble. #UNC — ZSG (@wagner_seymour) October 28, 2023

TAR HEELS WIN!!! So many good things to say about so many of the guys. I understand it's an exhibition and they played st Augustine's, but you can just tell how much they love playing with one another. Puts the biggest smile on my face! — Cole Mann (@_ColeMann) October 28, 2023

Now THAT Was a fun night of basketball 🏀! #GDTBATH — Jamie (@ncrainbowgrrl) October 28, 2023

Not trying to jinx anything and it is exhibition but…. Them boys looked good! #gdtbath pic.twitter.com/58fMo1cSpK — All Carolina (@all_carolina1) October 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire