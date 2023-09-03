Social media reactions pour in after UGA football’s season opener

Georgia Bulldogs football is back! Georgia fans filled up Sanford Stadium for the Bulldogs’ first night game since 2021.

The Dawgs fended off a pesky UT Martin team after a slow start. The Bulldogs’ offense looked out of sync at times, but UT Martin never truly threatened to make the game competitive.

Georgia starting quarterback Carson Beck threw for nearly 300 yards and finished the game with two total touchdowns. Brock Bowers and Mekhi Mews stood out for the Georgia offense.

Defensively, Georgia picked up where it left off. Safeties Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard look like an elite pairing. The Dawgs allowed only 128 passing yards and 260 total yards in the win. Georgia’s defense lost its chance at another shutout in the fourth quarter, but bounced back with a Kyron Jones pick-six.

How did Georgia Bulldog fans and media react to Georgia’s season opener?

Georgia fans finally get a night game

For the first time in a while, the Georgia Bulldogs got to light up Sanford Stadium. pic.twitter.com/qkgoBV5xJA — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) September 3, 2023

Carson Beck's stats in his first start

Georgia QB Carson Beck in his first career start: 🐶 21/31

🐶 294 Yards

🐶 2 Total TDs

🐶 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/rQMiVa9lwj — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 3, 2023

Georgia's offense put up good numbers in win

Boom makes debut as Uga

Boom making his Sanford Stadium game debut as Uga XI #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Mh9kXihvav — 960 The Ref (@960theref) September 2, 2023

UT Martin's punter had a day

Swear I said the same thing 😂 https://t.co/PKVWMmLUHG — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) September 3, 2023

Too soon to overreact

I'm old enough to remember when everyone questioned Georgia's offense in a 33-0 win over Samford. That year ended with undefeated Georgia winning a natty 65-7. Forgive me if I'm not ready to cancel Georgia. — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) September 3, 2023

A win is a win

Fan reaction to UGA's win

Former UGA defender shares insight

Yall is a fool if you think Bobo about show something against this team 🤫 #GoDawgs — Toby Johnson (@Future020113SEC) September 2, 2023

More looks at Uga

