Social media reactions pour in after UGA football’s season opener

James Morgan
·2 min read

Georgia Bulldogs football is back! Georgia fans filled up Sanford Stadium for the Bulldogs’ first night game since 2021.

The Dawgs fended off a pesky UT Martin team after a slow start. The Bulldogs’ offense looked out of sync at times, but UT Martin never truly threatened to make the game competitive.

Georgia starting quarterback Carson Beck threw for nearly 300 yards and finished the game with two total touchdowns. Brock Bowers and Mekhi Mews stood out for the Georgia offense.

Defensively, Georgia picked up where it left off. Safeties Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard look like an elite pairing. The Dawgs allowed only 128 passing yards and 260 total yards in the win. Georgia’s defense lost its chance at another shutout in the fourth quarter, but bounced back with a Kyron Jones pick-six.

How did Georgia Bulldog fans and media react to Georgia’s season opener?

