Social media reactions to Ohio State football’s first day of spring ball

After a bit of a break after the Rose Bowl, football activities are back at Ohio State with the start of spring ball. It’s the first time we’ll really get a look at some of the changes with personnel and structure on defense, see some new faces, and be able to hear from coaches and players as they start to put the building blocks together for another run at a championship season in Columbus.

As with any christening of something new, social media was abuzz with the sights and sounds of players, coaches, and media members soaking in the atmosphere in a place that eats, breathes, and obsesses with college football.

Here are some of the best social media reactions and moments from Ohio State football’s first day of spring practice to make you feel like you were there yourself.

Players excited to have football back

football is back 😁 pic.twitter.com/Fcqmaq3VuS — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 8, 2022

Going through quick cals

Jim Knowles dicussing the almost limitless resources at Ohio State

Jim Knowles started as Ohio State's defensive coordinator just 65 days ago. He's already dropping THE Ohio State University as well as Woody Hayes references while teaching tackling, I think it's safe to say he's becoming quite the Buckeye: pic.twitter.com/IaKrFAxjqD — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 8, 2022

JSN and Kamryn Babb back to work

We're back!

when you realize spring football starts this week 🙌 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/aj6BzvADHD — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 6, 2022

These guys (C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson) are pretty good

Two guys thinking about obliterating Ohio State records this year pic.twitter.com/tfVfDgGLyY — Jason Priestas (@priestas) March 8, 2022

Ohio State welcomes 4-star linebacker recruit Tackett Curtis to first day of spring ball

I had a great time today at The Ohio State!! I appreciate the staff for making it a special day for me and my family! I enjoyed spending the day with @MattGuerrieri @CoachJimKnowles @CoachKMcFarland @markpantoni ! Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/co2xVlzBfX — TACKETT CURTIS (@curtis_tackett) March 9, 2022

A new fumble-forcing drill for the defense

New Ohio State secondary coach Tim Walton coaching cornerbacks and safeties through a fumble-forcing drill. pic.twitter.com/UIpG4FbY4v — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 8, 2022

And so it begins ...

Ohio State’s spring practice begins. pic.twitter.com/n8aDRnFfsR — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) March 8, 2022

Larry Johnson still going strong

Larry Johnson coaching up the Ohio State d-line through the first drills of spring practice. pic.twitter.com/zjMicncUWu — Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis56) March 8, 2022

Freshman QB Devin Brown gets his feet wet

Here’s an official welcome to Ohio State.#Buckeyes incoming 4-star QB Devin Brown participating in his first practice of spring ball. pic.twitter.com/dD0TLsYT2E — Jacob Benge (@JacobBenge) March 8, 2022

C.J. Stroud looking strong already, throwing lasers on the run

Day one of Ohio State spring practice and C.J. Stroud is already slinging the ball. pic.twitter.com/38WNmHAdxj — Jack Emerson (@jackemers) March 8, 2022

More of C.J. Stroud throwing the ball

Your spring dose of C.J. Stroud throwing the football. Ohio State begins spring practices this morning. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/ekCnxLUvG0 — Jacob Benge (@JacobBenge) March 8, 2022

