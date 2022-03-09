Social media reactions to Ohio State football’s first day of spring ball

Phil Harrison
·3 min read
In this article:
After a bit of a break after the Rose Bowl, football activities are back at Ohio State with the start of spring ball. It’s the first time we’ll really get a look at some of the changes with personnel and structure on defense, see some new faces, and be able to hear from coaches and players as they start to put the building blocks together for another run at a championship season in Columbus.

As with any christening of something new, social media was abuzz with the sights and sounds of players, coaches, and media members soaking in the atmosphere in a place that eats, breathes, and obsesses with college football.

Here are some of the best social media reactions and moments from Ohio State football’s first day of spring practice to make you feel like you were there yourself.

Players excited to have football back

Going through quick cals

Jim Knowles dicussing the almost limitless resources at Ohio State

JSN and Kamryn Babb back to work

We're back!

These guys (C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson) are pretty good

Ohio State welcomes 4-star linebacker recruit Tackett Curtis to first day of spring ball

A new fumble-forcing drill for the defense

And so it begins ...

Larry Johnson still going strong

Freshman QB Devin Brown gets his feet wet

C.J. Stroud looking strong already, throwing lasers on the run

More of C.J. Stroud throwing the ball

