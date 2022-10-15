Social Media reactions from the morning of Florida’s Week 7 matchup with LSU

The Florida and LSU game won’t kick off until 7 p.m. EDT, but there’s plenty of buzz on social media about the matchup leading up to the game.

Both teams enter the matchup 4-2 under new leadership, but the Gators could use the win with Georgia and Texas A&M up next on the schedule. Billy Napier and Co. are taking things one game a time, though, and the job at hand is figuring out a way to handle Brian Kelly’s squad.

Of course, the last time Florida hosted LSU was the infamous “shoe toss” game in 2020. The Gators lost in Death Valley last year to give the Tigers a three-game winning streak in the series, but Napier has the team far more disciplined these days. Hopefully, that pays off on the field and the Gators can pick up win No. 5 on the year before the bye.

This is also a big recruiting weekend for Florida. The Gators are hosting a number of five-star recruits and have at least four official visitors on campus. UF picked up a pair of commitments on Thursday and are hoping to add a few more in the coming weeks.

Wake up, it's game day!

Stand together. 🎥 Game 7 Trailer — For @tompetty pic.twitter.com/U84OpMS5io — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 14, 2022

Another chapter in the rivalry with LSU will be written Saturday night

It's Tom Petty Day in the Swamp

Honored to welcome the Petty family to campus today. We can't wait to celebrate #TomPettyDay alongside them at tomorrow's game!#GoGators | @FloridaGators pic.twitter.com/Sl1vMVrnMW — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 14, 2022

Florida's busting out the heartbreaker stickers

For #TomPettyDay we will be rockin' Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers helmet stickers. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nk3qfAdqQn — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 14, 2022

It's a big recruiting weekend in the Swamp

ITS A GREAT DAY TO HAVE A GREAT DAY!!!! 🌞🐊 — Katie Turner (@katieturner0087) October 15, 2022

The brothers of UF's Theta Chi chapter are doing their part to sway the visiting recruits

Don't forget the 2024 class either. Big-time #Gators targets from that class are wanted in Gainesville as well. These juniors will be on campus this evening. pic.twitter.com/xn2YJp65Np — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) October 15, 2022

4-star CB commit Dijon Johnson arrived on campus

📍 — Dijon Johnson (@DijonJohnson13) October 15, 2022

Safety Bryce Thornton also checked in

You know where I’m at Go gators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/fJpgK6xXEg — BRYCE THORNTON (@Brycethornton_2) October 15, 2022

Florida's hoping to land this 5-star EDGE who is on an official visit

There's a baseball game if anyone wants to get gameday started early

🚨 Today’s scrimmage will now begin at 𝟏 𝐩.𝐦. 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐨𝐧. Start your gameday at Condron Family Ballpark and get a look at the 2023 team. https://t.co/Ubup3WvVhJ — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) October 15, 2022

Today's captains

