Social Media reactions from the morning of Florida’s Week 7 matchup with LSU

David Rosenberg
The Florida and LSU game won’t kick off until 7 p.m. EDT, but there’s plenty of buzz on social media about the matchup leading up to the game.

Both teams enter the matchup 4-2 under new leadership, but the Gators could use the win with Georgia and Texas A&M up next on the schedule. Billy Napier and Co. are taking things one game a time, though, and the job at hand is figuring out a way to handle Brian Kelly’s squad.

Of course, the last time Florida hosted LSU was the infamous “shoe toss” game in 2020. The Gators lost in Death Valley last year to give the Tigers a three-game winning streak in the series, but Napier has the team far more disciplined these days. Hopefully, that pays off on the field and the Gators can pick up win No. 5 on the year before the bye.

This is also a big recruiting weekend for Florida. The Gators are hosting a number of five-star recruits and have at least four official visitors on campus. UF picked up a pair of commitments on Thursday and are hoping to add a few more in the coming weeks.

Wake up, it's game day!

Another chapter in the rivalry with LSU will be written Saturday night

It's Tom Petty Day in the Swamp

Florida's busting out the heartbreaker stickers

HEYYYYYY, BABYYYY

It's a big recruiting weekend in the Swamp

The brothers of UF's Theta Chi chapter are doing their part to sway the visiting recruits

4-star CB commit Dijon Johnson arrived on campus

Safety Bryce Thornton also checked in

Florida's hoping to land this 5-star EDGE who is on an official visit

There's a baseball game if anyone wants to get gameday started early

Today's captains

