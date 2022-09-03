Social media reactions morning before Florida’s football’s season opener

It’s finally game day for the Florida Gators and there’s no shortage of hype coming in from fans and the media leading up to a 7 p.m. EDT clash with the Utah Utes.

Billy Napier‘s first game as the head coach at UF won’t be a walk in the park, facing the No. 7 team on the Associated Press Top 25, but it’s a good first test that has Gators fans excited and ready to pack the house. Reports have some fans six beers deep around 10 a.m. EDT, which means that college football is truly back.

For those who aren’t local or can’t make it to the game, the modern miracle of technology provides an easy way to live vicariously through those in attendance and a way for fans to communicate their hopes and expectations for the season.

Gators Wire is looking at the best social media reactions leading up to the 2022 season opener and will continue to update this list until kickoff.

Football is back!

It's finally here. GAME DAY. 🆚 Utah

📍 The Swamp

🕖 7:00 p.m. ET

📺 @ESPN

📻 Gators Sports Network from Learfield#GoGators | #jOURney pic.twitter.com/kIXh9ez9gx — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 3, 2022

We start with a classic to get the season started. If this doesn’t get you excited for the season, what does? Granted, the Kyle Trask jersey is a clear sign of better times in the Swamp.

RISE UP GATOR NATION. ITS GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/ncTYaKkOsl — Chris (@MrChrisBits) September 3, 2022

Big expectations

Gator Nation expects the best, and even a tongue-in-cheek tweet meant to drive engagement has some truth to it at its core. That’s not to say many are expecting a national championship out of the gate, but the end goal of hiring Napier is to raise that trophy.

THE FLORIDA GATORS BEGIN THEIR UNDEFEATED CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON TODAY. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) September 3, 2022

Billy Napier is ready for his first game at UF

Speaking of Napier, all eyes will be on him Saturday night. Coach looks ready for game day, and most of the fans have bought in. It’ll be interesting to see how those feelings change based on the early returns from the team this season.

The Billy Napier at Florida era starts today. Win or lose- this clip from a longer video sold me on him as a coach and the guy you want running the program and molding these young men. Go Gators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/j40lEFCduP — GatorTriti (@GatorTriti) September 3, 2022

Updates to the field

Who doesn’t love a good makeover? Florida’s uniforms are pretty traditional, but the field design has a bit of a new look.

BREAKING: The #Gators have increased the size of the “𝐹𝐿𝑂𝑅𝐼𝐷𝐴” and “𝐺𝐴𝑇𝑂𝑅𝑆” wordmarks in the endzone 🐊#GoGators #JUMPMAN pic.twitter.com/HDAj3FKSVt — Gators Uniform Tracker (@GatorsUnis) September 3, 2022

Celebrity picks

Of course, everyone’s favorite college pregame show chimed in on the big matchup. Lee Corso and Desmond Howard may not have picked UF, but rapper Jack Harlow and good ol’ Kirk Herbstreit had the Gators back.

2-2 split for Utah-Florida on the GameDay set, including Jack Harlow saying he’s likes Rising, so he’s picking Florida, which was funny. Travel safe, folks. pic.twitter.com/UBhHYXzTt2 — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) September 3, 2022

And for the gamers...

… Timthetatman included Florida on his list of five guaranteed wins this weekend. That could be the kiss of death, if we’re being honest.

5 guaranteed wins for this college football Saturday 1. Alabama

2. Florida Gators

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Texas Longhorns — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) September 3, 2022

Former Gators chime in

Kyle Pitts chimed in to wish the Gators well. We expect more former players to chime in so check back for those updates.

Current players are ready to get the season going

Some current players also expressed their excitement, but many are locked into their game-day routines, which probably doesn’t include a ton of screen time.

It’s Game Day Gator Nation!!🐊💙 — Donovan McMillon (@donovanmcmillo3) September 3, 2022

Gainesville rocking today‼️ Gameday😈 — WINGO (@DerekWingo) September 3, 2022

Yessirrr🐊👾 Let’s Do It Gator Nation❤️ — C H I E F💯💪🏾 (@ChiefBorders) September 3, 2022

Check back for our pregame list of social media reactions. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. EDT and Gator Walk should be around 3:30 p.m. EDT.

